Essex Tech’s homecoming
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The gala, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, takes place Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 per dinner, ready for pick-up at the entrance of Essex Tech’s campus between 3 and 5 p.m. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin, and is now being rebuilt by Essex tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and WWII nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donations. The gala, will also present this year’s Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award. To nominate, donate to the virtual auction, or learn more, visit: https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/
COVIDChronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Danvers Parade of Trees
The annual Parade of Trees, a festive display of faux decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to be raffled off, will continue through Dec. 6, in Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Due to the pandemic, hall occupancy is limited by visitors who will have to sign up for a time slot in advance. For registrations and questions, visit: www.danvershistory.org/12th-annual-parade-of-trees.
Holiday Pops Reimagined
It may be virtual but this year’s reimagining of the annual Holiday Pops concert promises to be unforgettable. On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. join Master of Ceremonies Henry Dembowski as he leads us on a musical journey of the best of Holiday Pops concerts, past and present. Maestro Dirk Hillyer has contributed excerpts from earlier Hillyer Orchestra Pops performances, and coordinated new presentations. Bette Lautner has worked with local musicians as well as professionals who’ll lend their talents to the evening. Christmas and Chanukah stories combine with Marblehead memories, and Santa pays a visit. Sing along with some of your favorites, as the audience goes a-caroling virtual style. The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor has contributed to many special projects, several of which will be highlighted during the concert. Although free, donations will be gratefully accepted and proceeds donated by RCOMH to local Marblehead charitable organizations, Keep up to date at: rotaryclubofmarbleheadharbor.org.
Noncredit ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.