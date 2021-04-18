Chang tackles Asian racism
In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Salem State University presents Emmy Award-winning ABC News “Nightline” Co-Anchor Juju Chang sharing how perceptions of Asian Americans as “foreigners” can be weaponized by racialized statements like “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu.” Her keynote will address how the pandemic has spawned thousands of acts of racial abuse against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Chang shares why we all have unconscious bias and why it matters. The event, one of a series presented by Salem State University’s 2021 AAPI Heritage Month Collaborative, is open to the general public and media, and will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. To register, visit: https://salemstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_whknH4jaQTOSFghHE27yM Questions? Call Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672.
Live music on the patio
IPSWICH— The Livin’ on Luck band returns to play acoustic classic rock on the patio at the Tru North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. , weather permitting. The band includes Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Marblehead’s Tom Bull, and Danvers’ Josh Bevins. Their music includes acoustic covers of rock from the '70s to contemporary hits and features, guitar and vocal harmonies. There is no cover charge.
April Blood Drive ongoing
During April National Volunteer Month, The Red Cross urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift. Local blood donation opportunities are as follows: In Danvers, at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive April 19, 20, 21, 22, from 1 to 6:15 p.m.: April 23, 24, 25, from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: April 26, 27, 28, 29, from 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Spring Recycling event scheduled
SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a Spring Clothing and Household Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riley Plaza. Over recent years, this event has evolved into a much-anticipated community effort. New last year was a collection of Swiffer products and razors recycled by TerraCycle, and due to its success, SalemRecycles will this spring additionally collect oral care and deodorant containers as well as stationary products. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states of “usability”are welcome, including new or used clothes and shoes, old t-shirts, sweaters needing buttons, belts in need of buckles, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats & gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, and so forth. Items will be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. For a complete list of all acceptable pieces, visit: “SalemRecycles”on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and by visiting www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.co . Questions, or to volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com. Face masks, social distancing required at this car event.
Volunteersneeded
Salem Recycles May 1st Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive needs volunteers. The event, from 8 am-1pm at Riley Plaza, will need help directing traffic and unloading bags of textiles from cars and loading them into Helpsy’s truck. Help is needed during the following two shifts: Shift 1 - 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shift 2 - 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Two types of volunteers are needed. Traffic Directors standing along the route holding arrows and guiding cars (3-4 volunteers per shift). Unloaders to pick up bags of clothing from residents’ cars and load them up to the Helpsy truck (physical limitations must be considered, 5-6 volunteers per shift). Please call 978-619-5672 or email: www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.com. and state your volunteer preference.
Shmooze with Shulem Shtisel
Fans of the Israeli TV show “Shtisel” are invited to meet actor Dov Glickman, patriarch of the show, on Sunday, April 25 at 11 a.m. The virtual program is a fundraiser for Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure. The event is open to individuals who make a $36 donation to the foundation. Donors who make a gift of $250 or more will be invited for a pre-event Q & A with Glickman at 10:30 a.m. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Popeye, Bugsand beyond
On Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will present A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History. Hosted on Zoom, it brings award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin into your home with a fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, ‘A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.’ From Popeye to Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Scooby Doo, Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants, he’ll show funny cartoon snippets of characters, play trivia, and show you why he’s won more than 45 awards as a sports journalist )he covered the Red Sox) including first place for general excellence from Associated Press. He covered the Red Sox extensively during his career. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Survey online through April 30
Salem is seeking residents’ input and feedback on quality of life and city services with the twelfth annual Salem Residents Survey, now online through 10 a.m. on April 30. The survey is available at www.salem.com/mayors-office. A Spanish language version is also available at the same page. All Salem residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on a range of issues facing the City. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, which will be published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy22.
Garden clubseeks members
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club is accepting applications for new members! We are a non-profit community service organization that provides beautification projects in both towns, Arbor Day trees to children in the elementary schools, and garden therapy workshops with the senior housing residents. We also award a scholarship to a local high school graduate each spring. At the monthly meetings you might attend a lecture, watch a floral demonstration, or participate in a hands-on workshop and meet new friends. No gardening experience is necessary: most of us acquire gardening knowledge through meetings, projects, and information sharing. Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older; residence in Hamilton or Wenham is no longer required. Questions? Visit: hwgardenclug.org, or on our Facebook page. Applications will be accepted until April 24.
Star Wars Trivia Challenge
On Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will host a Fright Night Star Wars Trivia Challenge with ‘The Trivia Brothers’ on Zoom. Channel the Force and and join us to test your trivia knowledge and compete for prizes! All ages welcome! Each team will need two devices in order to enjoy the optimal experience - one computer (to join the Zoom meeting) and one smart phone or tablet (to play the game). Teams can be comprised of individual or multiple players. Once the episode begins, we’ll explain how to register to play. No apps to download, just a website that we’ll provide at the meeting. Registration required. Visit: https://www.danverslibrary.org.
Teacher Recognition nominees sought
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The yearly award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and mailing it to: Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, MA 01970. Nominators should include their full contact information or a nomination form. Nominations must be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. For more information and a nomination form, e-mail: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com. Materials are also available in school and administrative offices.
Porch Sessions tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members is underway. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
Peabody launches COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
COVID-19 testing through June
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through June at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.