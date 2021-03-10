Blue bulbs available
The town of Danvers will recognize the effort and sacrifices its community members have made amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a weeklong community event that runs March 15 to 19. During the commemoration, town buildings will be illuminated in blue lights, and residents and businesses are encouraged to do the same. The town will distribute 500 blue light bulbs to community members outside Kaffmandu, 8 Maple St., Danvers, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, and from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 12. Extras light bulbs will be available at Town Hall. Email COVID19@danversma.gov to pick one up.
The one and only
Jewish Miss America
Lappin Foundation invites the community to learn about Bess Myerson, the only Jewish Miss America, on Monday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. The panel, moderated by Robin Friedman, co-founder of Tribe Talk, includes David Arond, documentary filmmaker; Abraham Foxman, director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League; Barra Grant, Myerson’s daughter; and Vicki Gold Levi, Myerson’s page and former Miss America judge. Register for this virtual event at LappinFoundation.org. A link to view the film “The One and Only Jewish Miss America” will be provided upon registration. The film is about the challenges Myerson faced as a Jewish contestant, her family and the Sholom Aleichem housing project that shaped so many Jewish families starting out in the United States. The program is free. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Job searching
on LinkedIn
A free, online workshop on job searching using LinkedIn will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 10, as part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Learn how to make connections and build a professional network using LinkedIn, understand different methods for job searching, apply for jobs, and gain visibility with recruiters and decision makers. Career development professional Deb Raymond will lead the webinar. Space is limited and registration is required. Reserve a spot at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected-2/.
Preschool screening
continues in Beverly
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org. To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
Remembering
Robert I. Lappin
Lappin Foundation will hold a virtual Celebration of Life and Legacy in memory of its founding president Robert I. Lappin on Sunday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Lappin was a successful businessman, philanthropist, and active member of the Jewish community for decades. Fifty years ago, he founded and funded Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I), which included a fully subsidized teen trip to Israel for Jewish high school students of the North Shore. The virtual gathering will commemorate the first anniversary of Lappin’s passing and the 50th anniversary of Y2I. Natan Sharansky, human rights activist and world-renowned Jewish leader, will be the featured speaker. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For information about placing a tribute in a special book dedicated to Lappin’s memory and to Y2I, contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org. Read more online at LappinFoundation.org/donate.
Bertram Field
fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Hamilton-Wenham
Public Library
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Meals-On-Wheels
drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. To help, call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Composting
site is open
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. Review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Waste Reduction Coordinator Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Resume writing
and review
As part of its New Year: New Job series, the Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual resume writing workshop with career coach Gary Gekow from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The workshop will cover resume writing in general, applicant tracking systems, keyword search techniques, content review, chronological vs. functional resume styles, formatting options and a variety of best practices. Afterward, participants can email Gekow their resumes for a confidential one-on-one analysis. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register online at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resume-writing-and-review-with-gary-gekow/
Free food box
distribution
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution on Wednesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Peabody launches
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
COVID-19 testing
through March 31
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Creatives wanted
for Artists’ Row
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office and the Salem Public Art Commission seek creative individuals for the revitalized Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence initiative. The seasonal program provides space for artists and artisans looking to build their audience or arts practice through daily engagement with Salem residents and visitors. Artists’ Row, in downtown Salem at 24 New Derby St., consists of four artist “stalls,” a restaurant, and a public restroom. Potential uses include handcrafted artwork and products, performances, art making, and temporary public art installations. The city is also looking to fill one paid, eight-month position for a Public Artist in Residence. Applications are due by noon Friday, March 12. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/SalemPAiR2021.
Telehealth for
veterans available
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Workshop
for supervisors
North Shore Community College’s Supervisors’ Connection Workshop, “What’s Your Strengths-Based Management Style,” will be held on Wednesday, March 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. The workshop, hosted by NSCC’s Corporate Training Solutions, will be held virtually via Zoom. Cost is $49 per workshop. Register by March 17 by calling 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu. For more information, visit https://www.northshore.edu/corporate/index.html.