Negro Election Black Celebration
Come celebrate the true emancipation of Salem’s first black voting system this Friday, July 16, from noon to 3 p.m., at Riley Plaza, with the Black American Heritage Flag raising. Then, from 1 — 2 p.m. tour the Negro Election and Black Vote Exhibition at Hamilton Hall, 9 Chestnut St., with paintings, displays, and banners, chronicling how the first black voting system evolved into Salem’s 281-year-old “Negro Election Black Celebration Day. ” Learn how West African slaves pioneered Black self-governance, and white America used voting suppression methods. Hear speakers including U.S. Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley and State Sen. Joan Lovely, experience a powerful performance by African drum and dance performance from Greg Cole. For more information, visit: https://www.salemunitedinc.org/projects-6
‘A Touch of Class(ical)' at Salem Willows
North Shore Concert Band, under the direction of David Benjamin, presents "A Touch of Class(ical)"; outdoor concert at Salem Willows on Tuesday, July 20, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, in Salem. Rain date is Thursday, July 22. This free concert features Bach to Beethoven; Mozart, Moussorgsky and Massenet. With flute soloist Eilleen Yarrison playing “Meditation” from Thais. Parking is free and restrooms are ADA accessible. Questions? Visit North Shore Concert Band.com or DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-531-474.
Military Service Day at homestead
The nonprofit A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, of Hamilton, will host the 6th annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Don’t miss this day-long exhibition of vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, speakers and other veteran-related attractions, at the home of one of America’s most celebrated military families — the Pattons. The day also recognizes the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post, established in 1919, in its efforts to support veterans and their families in Hamilton and beyond. Admission is free and off-street parking at the homestead is available with police assistance with a $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American Legion, Post 194. Active COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Share military histories as a positive community engagement to benefit education and awareness of service of all kinds. For more information, visit: www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/, or go to https://bit.ly/MilServDayLocation.
Northshoremen rehearses weekly
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 – 9: p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Stuffed animal slumber party
Beloved stuffed animals are invited to a sleepover at Peabody Institute Library! On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 1:30, children bring their favorite stuffed animals to the courtyard at the Main Library, where they’ll craft them cozy beds, tuck them in and leave them for a fun night at the library. What will the animals get up to? To check in on their adventures, follow the library’s Facebook page and see! Then come to the children’s room the next day, Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to pick up your animal and its bed. This free event is open to children of all ages. In case of inclement weather, it may be canceled or postponed. Space is limited and registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Salem Community
Band performs
On Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., the Salem Community Band performs its 12th annual Summer concert at the Salem Willows Band Shell. Under the direction of Cynthia Napierkowski, the band is composed of amateur musicians from grades 7 through adults who come together for the joy of playing. This year, more than ever, come out and support music in Salem and the Salem Public Schools. Let’s make this year’s concert the most attended one yet.
Antarctica travels
highlighted Aug. 3
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, “Antarctica - Travels at the End of the World,” will take you on an exploration of the coldest, windiest, driest place on earth, where two thirds of the world’s fresh water is locked up in the form of ice the size of the continent of Australia. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. join lecturer and photojournalist, Barry Pell, who has traveled by ship to Antarctica, on Zoom, as he discusses his experiences and shares his photos of this most magnificent and unique continent. Pell has traveled widely, visiting and documenting landscapes and cultures in nearly 170 countries and lived in China, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and South America. He lectures at schools, universities, libraries and community groups in the Boston area, and this Zoom lecture will be sponsored by The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 17 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required for this Zoom event via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Changing climate,
weather explained
On Tuesday, Aug 10, at 6:30 p.m., join Christopher Skinner is a climate scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Environmental, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Zoom. Skinner will discuss everything from heat waves to drought, and why the fingerprints of climate change are all over recent extreme weather events. Was the historic 2017 hurricane season (Harvey, Irma, Maria, etc.) a result of climate change? What’s the future forecast? Why is attributing changes in hurricanes to climate change is so challenging? What steps researchers are taking to better understand this critical connection? How do climate and weather shape society and ecosystems? How did climate change help form Ancient Egypt; how will greenhouse gases impact future air quality; how plants interact with the atmosphere to create their own weather. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Service Award
nominees sought
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Gomes, where members from across the community can join Moulton to participate. Details will be posted on the congressman’s website, moulton.house.gov, and on his congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.
Salem Day
at Kernwood
Monday, Sept. 13, is City of Salem Day at Kernwood Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Scholarship Fund of the same name. Registration is at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge Street, Salem, on the following days: Thursday, July 22, for Salem Residents/Salem Employees, 5 to 7 p.m.: Thursday July 29, registration for all golfers from 5 to 7 p.m. Walk-in registration will not be accepted at any other time. Cost is $100 per player, payable by check or money order to Kernwood Day Scholarship Fund only. This year a lunch will not be available. For more information call the Salem Park & Rec Office @ 978-744-0180 or Sally Hayes at 978-745-0505
Children’s summer
story times set
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St., Peabody, is holding a series of free summer storytimes — Tails and Tales — Tuesdays at 11 a.m. in the courtyard, for families with children of all ages. Bring a blanket or chairs, and enjoy animal-themed stories and share fun animal facts, with occasional visits from animals themselves. Babies and toddlers, alternating Thursday mornings at 10:30; babies and toddlers with parents/caretakers are invited to join in songs and play. Babies: Aug. 5, 19. Toddlers: Aug. 12. Multilingual: Portuguese and Spanish storytimes for all ages be once a month on Monday afternoons at 3 p.m. Spanish, Aug. 9; Portuguese, Aug. 16. Preschool: Every other Wednesday at 2 p.m., Miss Patty will read stories and teach songs and games for preschool-aged children, Aug. 4, 18. Alternate Wednesdays, join Yoga with Miss Katia at 10 a.m., with stories for children age 3 to 7, Aug. 11, 25. Bad weather cancels or postpones. Registration is required. Reservations required at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Peabody Democrats Caucus, set for July 21
On July 21, at 6 p.m., the Peabody Democratic City Committee will hold a virtual caucus to elect delegates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic Party Platform Convention, to be held on Sept. 25 in Lowell. To participate, registration is required at massdems.org. Click on MDP convention, find scheduled caucuses and search for Peabody, then click on the link provided to register. Anyone can attend, but only registered Democrats will be able to vote. Questions? Contact PDCC Secretary Lynda Brown at Lyndagbrown@comcast.net or PDCC Chair Craig Welton craigweltonforpeabody@gmail.com.
Soling presents solo exhibit
Artist, writer, filmmaker, musician and academic Cevin Soling, presents his first solo-exhibition, ‘We’ve Become What We Parody,’ at the Salem Art Gallery. Soling has been featured on MTV, HBO, BBC, Comedy Central, The Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. His works bend the familiar to create an alternate world that exposes the undercurrents of hypocrisy and violence beneath the everyday, prompting unsettling questions in the viewer. On view now through Sept. 18. On Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., meet the artist himself as he discusses his process and practice, and performs selections from his musical project. Admission is $15, at www.salemartgallery.com/products/cevin-soling-live. The Salem Art Gallery, 64 Bridge St., is the functional headquarters of The Satanic Temple.
Sundays in Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season. Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. through Aug. 29. The schedule is as follows: July 18, Horizon and the Horns - Classic Favorites; July 25, Knock on Wood - High Energy Acoustic Duo; Aug. 1, Blind Drive - Classic Rock and More; Aug. 8, What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? - Smokey Cabaret Acoustic Noir; Aug. 15, Studio 2 - “Early Beatles”Tribute Band; Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - Celebrating our Incredible Local Talent; Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast Reggae/Rock. Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/.
Salem Heritage Days return Aug. 2-8
Salem’s Heritage Days festival will run Aug. 2-8, with a line-up of events celebrating Salem, including several exclusively for seniors, including an ice cream social and a picnic at Winter Island. Oceanfront, at Salem Willows Shell, live music will feature the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band on Monday night, on Tuesday night the North Shore Concert Band, and a variety of DJs, VJs, and live electronic music on Saturday and Sunday. Aug. 6, on Derby Wharf, don’t miss the live concert by the Ward Eights at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Other events: An ice cream tasting and movie on the Common on Aug. 4, family bingo night on Aug. 6 at Charlotte Forten Park, the Phillips House Annual Antique Car Meet along Chestnut Street on Aug. 8, and an open house at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Phillips Library in Rowley, to see some of the PEM’s recent acquisitions and collections, a Tour-A-Truck event with a K-9 demonstration and a Salem Police & Firefighters vs. Salem Youth basketball game. For the full schedule, visit www.salem.com/heritagedays.