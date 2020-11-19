Ladies Play the Blues
On Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., the me&thee coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead, presents an evening of bluesmusic with New England favorite, Danielle Miraglia and Canadian dynamo Suzie Vinnick in “Ladies Play the Blues” on both Facebook and YouTube. The Ladies Play the Blues links to the show are available at https://meandthee.org/ The suggested donation is $20 and payment can be made securely via PayPal. You do not need a PayPal account.
Danvers Paradeof Trees set
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, the annual Parade of Trees, a festive display of faux decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to be raffled off, will take place in Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Due to the pandemic, hall occupancy is limited by visitors who will have to sign up for a time slot in advance. For ergistrations and questions, visit: https://www.danvershistory.org/12th-annual-parade-of-trees.
Essex Tech’shomecoming
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The gala, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, takes place Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 per dinner, ready for pick-up at the entrance of Essex Tech’s campus between 3 and 5 p.m. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin, and is now being rebuilt by Essex tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and WWII nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donatins. The gala, will also present this year’s Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award. To nominate, donate to the virtual auction, or learn more, visit: https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/
Turkey dinner for pickup
Pick up your holiday turkey dinner in a microwaveable container on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 5 p.m. Menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. Cost is $7 , Limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722. or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 19.
Y2I Connectavailable
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building, fun experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom on the following dates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978- 565-4450.
How Climate Change can change Salem
Kirk Bosma of Woods Hole Group will explain the Massachusetts Coastal Flood Risk Model (MC-FRM) flooding maps for Salem on a GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. To register, call 571-317-3122, access code: 530-496-117, or go to: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/530496117. Questions? Contact Barbara Warren at barbara.warren@salemsound.org or 978-741-7900
Holiday Pops Reimagined, Dec. 12
It may be virtual but it’s this year’s reimagining of the annual Holiday Pops concert promises to be unfortgettable. On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. join Master of Ceremonies Henry Dembowski as he leads us on a musical journey of the best of Holiday Pops concerts, past and present. Maestro Dirk Hillyer has contributed excerpts from earlier Hillyer Orchestra Pops performances, and coordinated new presentations. Bette Lautner has worked with local musicians as well as professionals who’ll lend their talents to this exuberant evening. Christmas and Chanukah stories combine with Marblehead memories, and Santa pays a visit. We can sing along with some of our favorites, as we go a-caroling virtual style. The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor has contributed to many special projects, several of which will be highlighted during the concert. Although free, donations will be gratefully accepted and proceeds donated by RCOMH to local Marblehead charitable organizations, Keep up to date at: rotaryclubofmarbleheadharbor.org.
Sen. Lovely announces hours
Senator Joan Lovely will be hosting virtual officers on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register on www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
Noncredit ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.