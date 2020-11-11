Holiday Pops goes online
Catch Stephen Limon’s 2020 Holiday Pops Abbot Hall online artist reception Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., featured by the Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor, for the club’s annual gala fundraising event. Limon’s iconic holiday winter scenes are 5x7 watercolor explorations based on photos he takes on his daily walks. Begun in 1980 as gifts, he now has 90 annual recipients. Limon will officially unveil his Holiday Pops painting during the Nov. 12th online artist reception hosted by The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor on Facebook. The painting has been framed by Arnould Gallery and will be on display from mid-November until the Holiday Pops concert. on RotaryClubofMarbleheadHarbor.org. Raffle tickets for original painting are available for sale at the Arnould Gallery & Framery, 111Washington St., Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St., Marblehead, or at RotaryClubofMarbleheadHarbor.org. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. Artist quality 11x14 giclees are also for $50 each, as well as notecards. Questions? Email: info.rcomh.@gmail.com.
Players host 'SheKills Monsters’
The Youth Theatre of the North Shore Players of Danvers invite you to their virtual production of the dramatic-comedy, “She Kills Monsters.” Virtual curtains are 7 p.m., Nov. 14 and 15. Contact information and link to purchase tickets to the show are at www.northshoreplayers.org. Tickets are $15. The Teen Theatre, actors ages 12-16, tell the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she learns who her sister Tilly was through the virtual world of Dungeons and Dragons. “She Kills Monsters” appeals to the warrior, or geek, in us all. For more information about this 501(c)3 non-profit, contact Martin Fucio, Board Secretary, mfucio50@comcast.net, or 978-921-0297
Perfect holiday pie workshop
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes Liz Barbour of Creative Feast, hosting a Zoom workshop of Holiday Pies on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The piece de resistance will be delicious holiday one-crust, one-filling pie. Learn her favorite pie dough recipe for perfect, flaky crust every time using her favorite pie baking tools, ingredients, and methods to prepare two delicious, photo worthy holiday pies. Sponsored on Zoom by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at: danverslibrary.org, or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rhtMibNwS-KwAL5tcx2cpA
Turkey dinner for pickup
Pick up your holiday turkey dinner in a microwaveable container on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 5 p.m. Menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. Cost is $7 , Limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722. or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 19.
Holiday Pops reimagined
It may be virtual but it’s this year’s reimagining of the annual Holiday Pops concert promises to be unforgettable. On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. join
Master of Ceremonies Henry Dembowski as he leads us on a musical journey of the best of Holiday Pops concerts, past and present. Maestro Dirk Hillyer has contributed excerpts from earlier Hillyer Orchestra Pops performances, and coordinated new presentations. Bette Lautner has worked with local musicians as well as professionals who’ll lend their talents to this exuberant evening. Christmas and Chanukah stories combine with Marblehead memories, and Santa pays a visit. We can sing along with some of our favorites, as we go a-caroling virtual style.
The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor has contributed to many special projects, several of which will be highlighted during the concert. Although free, donations will be gratefully accepted and proceeds donated by RCOMH to local Marblehead charitable organizations, Keep up to date at: rotaryclubofmarbleheadharbor.org.
NSCC offering ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.
Peabody launches COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Meals-On-Wheels drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. “Meals on Wheels”program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. If you can, please call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
COVID-19 talesbeing collected
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Lovely consults by phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.