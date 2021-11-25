Repertory Dance Ensemble at Endicott
Dancers of the Repertory Dance Ensemble will perform original works created by Endicott College faculty. It's the 6th Faculty Showcase, with works choreographed by Chantall Doucett, Kara Fili, Julie Pike Edm, Alie Romano, Joseph Jefferies, and Nikki Sao Pedro-Welch.on stage at the Rose Theatre, 406 Hale St., Beverly. Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General Admission $10; Senior citizens and Students of other institutions $5; ECID Holders Free. Masks a must for all. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-repertory-dance-ensemble-presents-the-faculty-showcase-tickets-168306040899 Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General Admission $10; Senior citizens and Students of other institutions $5; ECID Holders Free.
'Tis the season at MSB
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week from Friday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 11. On Saturday, Dec. 4, catch our dancers in Marblehead's annual holiday parade starting at noon from Front Street and down State Street, Washington Street, 5 Corners, Atlantic Avenue, Pleasant Street. Special activities run from Friday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 11, and the ballet's drive continues to collect winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic now through Saturday, December 11. Special promotions include a 'Tell a Friend offer', a new student may attend any drop-in dance class online for just$10 with the promo code WALK10, Dec. 3 through 11. MSB's online store features apparel and accessories for dancers. For a special 10% promo code, shop at: https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com/ Additional information:781-631-6262.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Hamilton-Wenham Winter farmers market
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 4 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products, Beet Your Best - Vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola, Candles by Erin, made to order French crepes, Iron Ox Farm organics, Living Soil Gardens salad greens, Marshview Farm –Root veggies, greens and eggs,Moonlight Farm locally raised meats: Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen, Valicenti Pasta Farm –Farmstead Pasta Sauces; Gourmet Ravioli; Unique Fresh Pasta; Ready-To-Cook Lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
The arts at Salem University
Through Dec. 10: Fourth Annual Salem State Art + Design Open Call Exhibition and Sale: Old Town Hall in Downtown Salem as Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery. All works available for purchase. Excellent holiday gifts. All proceeds go to the artist. Monday, Wednesday, Friday noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday,Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visit salemstate.edu/arts for additional details.
North Shore Civic Ballet holiday auction
A nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, the North Shore Civic Ballet's annual holiday online auction is open for bidding at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, through Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. All proceeds will provide dancers hit by hardships due to COVID-19 with the resources they need to study ballet on the North Shore. Auction items include gift certificates, gift cards to restaurants, retails shops, spas, dance or exercise from the Marblehead School of Ballet. piano lessons, with more items added throughout auction. Conations are welcome as well as financial contributions directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Call 781-631-6262 or visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/
NARFE celebrates federal employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), North Shore Chapter 479, invites active and retired federal employees to its centennial celebration on Dec. 1, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The chapter's 67th anniversary will also be celebrated. Enjoy sandwiches, salads, beverages and desserts. Free, but bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. RSVP by Nov. 24 to Ann Blazewicz, 978-531-2021 or wblaz@aol.com.
Festival of arts logo contest
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is calling for entries for its 56th Festival of Arts Logo Contest. Eligible are all professional and nonprofessional artists who currently reside, work, attend a school, or belong to an arts association in Essex County. Each year’s festival logo appears on signage, merchandise, web pages, and more. The deadline for entry is Nov. 28, at 5 p.m., a $10 fee must accompany each entry, up to three entries submitted. Judges select 15-20 semifinalists; then several finalists are presented to the public for voting in December. Ballots may be submitted at various locations to be announced at the time. The winner will be unveiled at the Logo Premiere Party, in January 2022, and will receive a prize of $150. Questions? Email: LogoContest@MarbleheadFestival.org or visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org.