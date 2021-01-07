Erelli plays
Me&thee
Me&thee, an acoustic listening room sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, is collaborating with Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, to present singer-songwriter Mark Erelli in concert Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Erelli, a Massachusetts native, will perform from Caffe Lena’s stage in a special show that will air on YouTube. Suggested donation is $20; tips of any kind will be accepted at https://www.caffelena.org/tips/.
Beverly Florida
reunion canceled
For the first time in 59 years, the annual Beverly Florida Reunion will be canceled due to COVID-19. The gathering is rescheduled for 2022. Those who have already made hotel reservations should apply for refunds and make cancellations.
Testing extended
to March 31
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31, at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit lwww.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Workshop on career change
Career counselor Ilene Rudman will host “Is it Time for a Career Change?,” a free, online interactive workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The workshop is part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Rudman, who owns Career Vision Associates, will discuss important questions to consider before making a change, offer tips to ease the stress and make the transition successful, and talk about dealing with changes in the job market. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/changing-careers-with-career-counselor-ilene-rudman/
Online sales workshop
As part of its New Year: New Business series, the Peabody Institute Library is collaborating with SCORE Boston to present “Sell Better to Grow Your Business,” an online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. This workshop is designed to help small-business owners to define their market, develop their marketing and sales messages, prospect for qualified customers, and develop a system to reach their sales goals. SCORE Boston mentors Dick Rossman and Beverly Gottlieb will run the workshop. Gottlieb is a certified public accountant with experience working with start-ups. Rossman holds leadership positions in the commercial printing and software industries and has marketing and sales consulting experience. Registration is required at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
Bonfire canceled
Due to limits on gathering sizes, this season’s annual Christmas Tree Bonfire in Salem has been canceled. Residents should not drop off Christmas trees at Dead Horse Beach this year. Instead, trees can be left curbside on residents’ regular trash days during the week of Jan. 4. Residents can also drop off Christmas trees in the parking lot of Castle Hill Park, 4 Story Road, through the end of January. Remove any ornaments or lights first.
Cash flow
management
As part of its New Year: New Business series, Peabody Institute Library has teamed up with SCORE Boston to offer “Cash Flow Management for Small Businesses,” a free online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. This presentation will provide a brief overview of financial reports and explain why a cash flow statement is the most important report for small businesses, how to improve cash flow and how to anticipate and prepare for future shortfalls. Registration is required. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve your free spot, please register online at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
Handmade
business tips
The Peabody Institute Library presents “A Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Handmade Business” with Merav Ruthman of SarinaZac Designs on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. Ruthman will explain how she turned her hobby of making children’s clothing into a thriving business, will share tips for selling handmade goods, and will talk about market research, managing finances, using social media and avoiding burnout. The online program is part of the library’s ongoing “New Year: New Business” series. Sign up to attend at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/beginners-guide-to-starting-a-handmade-business/.
New Job
workshop
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The workshops take place via Zoom on Wednesdays in January starting Jan. 6. Patrons can sign up for one or as many as they wish. Career Self-Assessment, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/career-self-assessment-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/ Resumes and Cover Letters, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resumes-and-cover-letters-with-lindsay-laguna/ Interviewing, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/job-interview-worskshop-with-lindsay-laguna/ Salary Negotiating, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/.