Preschool screeningin Beverly
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org. To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
LinkedIn basics
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Pop-up market at Black Box
The Black Box Theater will host Handmade With Love, a mini-marketplace, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Find handmade gifts by local makers, including spa baskets, chocolates, fudge, cocoa bombs, candles, scarves, wine, jewelry and more. The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag. All guests can enter to win a raffle basket. Masks and social distancing required; contactless shopping and payments will be available where possible. A limit of 10 shoppers will be allowed in the theater at once. The theater is at 22 Foster St., Peabody. Contact Lisa Geczi with questions, lgeczi@ne-arc.org.
Darwin Festival moves online
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually this year. The university has planned a week of online lectures from Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12. Topics include the evolution of skin color, the biology of cities, the biochemical signatures of disease, and the diversity and adaptation of coral reefs. The webinars are free and open to the public, and take place daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A question and answer session will follow each talk. To register or for more information, visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.
Manage stress while job hunting
“Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series presented by the Peabody Institute Library continues at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.
Three-Fifths Clausetopic of lecture
Dr. Richard Bell will lead “The Terrible Power of the Constitution’s Three-Fifths Clause,” a virtual lecture on how the 1787 Constitution’s count of enslaved people shaped federal policy for decades, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. The Three-Fifths Clause meant an enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a free individual for the purposes of congressional representation, weaving slaveholder power into the fabric of all three branches of government. Bell, a professor of history at the University of Maryland, is the author of “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home.” His free lecture, co-sponsored by the Marblehead Museum and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team, will take place via Zoom. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
TIPS trainingfor servers
DanversCARES, as part of a regional effort with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative and the Tri-Town Council, offers TIPS training for businesses selling and/or serving alcohol. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is a skills-based program designed to prevent intoxication, drunken driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol. Mike Marcantonio, a Certified TIPS Trainer with Dram Shop Consultants will conduct the training, which is open to establishments with liquor licenses in Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield. This free virtual training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required at www.danverscares.org. No phone or email registration is accepted. For more information contact Lyla Harrod at lylaharrod@danvers.org.
Beef stew grab-and-go
The Second Congregational Church in Beverly is sponsoring a grab-and-go beef stew dinner. Pick up microwavable containers between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the church, 35 Conant St., Beverly. Menu features beef stew made with beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions, plus a dinner roll. Cost is $7. There is a limited number available; meal is first come, first served. To place an order, call the church office at 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com no later than noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. The building is handicapped-accessible.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
Karen K’s Love Fest
The Kids at The Cabot children’s series continues Saturday, Feb. 13, with Karen K’s Love Fest, a free family music festival featuring Shine and the Moonbeams, bilingual storyteller and music maker Flor Bromley, Mista Cookie Jar and more. The virtual performance starts at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by Karen K of Karen K and the Jitterbugs. For more information, visit https://thecabot.org/event/karen-k-love-fest.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Family night set for Feb. 17
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
‘Space Torah’ screening
The Lappin Foundation has organized a free virtual community screening of “Space Torah,” a journey into space with NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman and the Torah that traveled with him, on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Rachel Raz, the film’s executive producer, and Hoffman will lead a Q&A session after the screening. The film is appropriate for children ages 9 and older. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Education fund grants available
The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee seeks grant applications for its Education Fund. Grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by March 1. The average grant award in the past has been $1,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. To apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship and click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 978-619-5600.