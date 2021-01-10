Care Dimensions family night
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Tel Aviv sculpture tour on Zoom
The Lappin Foundation invites all to join a free virtual tour of the sculptures around Tel Aviv with Israeli tour guide Gadi Ben-Dov on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. To register for the Zoom link, visit LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Holocaust remembrance
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join for “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe,” a three-generation family presentation featuring Judith H. Sherman, author, poet and Holocaust survivor. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Overflow trash bags available
Salem residents can purchase official orange overflow trash bags for $1 each during the holidays. Each household can buy up to five overflow bags now through Jan. 8. The discounted bags are available at the Collector’s Office, 93 Washington St., and the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., during regular office hours. The next e-waste event is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2021. Excess cardboard and paper recycling can be brought to Greif (formerly known as Caraustar) at 53 Jefferson Ave. For more information, call 978-744-4330. For collection of bulky items, call Waste Management at 800-972-4545 to schedule an appointment for pickup at least 48 hours in advance. You can also call Waste Management’s customer service line to report missed pickups or to schedule a broken bin to be repaired. For more information about recycling and trash in Salem, visit http://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash or greensalem.com.
Grief support groups for kids
Care Dimensions is offering special virtual grief support groups for elementary schoolchildren, on Jan. 26 and March 2, at 4 p.m. Register by Jan. 19. This free, virtual space for children who are grieving the death of someone important helps them connect and learn coping tools. Space is limited. For information or to register, email Kelia Bergin at KBergin@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6570. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Y2I teensconnect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Cash flow tips for small businesses
As part of its New Year: New Business series, Peabody Institute Library has teamed up with SCORE Boston to offer “Cash Flow Management for Small Businesses,” a free online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. This presentation will provide a brief overview of financial reports and explain why a cash flow statement is the most important report for small businesses, how to improve cash flow and how to anticipate and prepare for future shortfalls. Registration is required This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve your free spot, please register online at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
New Job workshops
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The workshops take place via Zoom on Wednesdays in January. Patrons can sign up for one or as many as they wish. Resumes and Cover Letters, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resumes-and-cover-letters-with-lindsay-laguna/ Interviewing, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/job-interview-worskshop-with-lindsay-laguna/ Salary Negotiating, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Making a career change
Career counselor Ilene Rudman will host “Is it Time for a Career Change?,” a free, online interactive workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The workshop is part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Rudman, who owns Career Vision Associates, will discuss important questions to consider before making a change, offer tips to ease the stress and make the transition successful, and talk about dealing with changes in the job market. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/changing-careers-with-career-counselor-ilene-rudman/
Online sales workshop
As part of its New Year: New Business series, the Peabody Institute Library is collaborating with SCORE Boston to present “Sell Better to Grow Your Business,” an online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. This workshop is designed to help small-business owners to define their market, develop their marketing and sales messages, prospect for qualified customers, and develop a system to reach their sales goals. SCORE Boston mentors Dick Rossman and Beverly Gottlieb will run the workshop. Gottlieb is a certified public accountant with experience working with start-ups. Rossman holds leadership positions in the commercial printing and software industries and has marketing and sales consulting experience. Registration is required at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Telehealth available for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.