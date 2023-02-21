NSPO Winter Concert Sunday
The 5th Symphony of Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich highlights the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra’s winter concert Sunday, Feb. 26, 3 p.m. at Swampscott High School. The concert program includes Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto featuring soloist Adrian Jojatu and Tchaikovsky’s lively “Capriccio Italien.” Tickets available at the door for $30, seniors and students $25, and children 12 and under are free. For full concert information, visit www.nspo.org or contact info@nspo.org.
Salem mayoral forum Tuesday
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., The Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts at Salem State University, 356 Lafayette St., Salem, will host a forum for all candidates who qualify for the upcoming special election for Mayor of Salem. The forum will be moderated by Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and former publisher of North of Boston Media Group, and precedes the March 28 preliminary election to narrow candidates to two. The final election is May 16 for a term ending in 2025. The special election follows the departure of now Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. Seating is limited and registration is required at: salemstate.edu/mayoralforum or by calling 978-542-5023.
Automotive business seminar slated
On Thursday, Feb. 23, from 11 am to 12:30 p.m., The Bertolon School of Business Speaker Series presents Brian Kelly, president of the Kelly Automotive Group, who'll discuss the successes and challenges of growing Kelly Automotive, provide insights on the evolving automotive industry and offer advice to students preparing to launch careers in business. A Q&A will follow, and Kelly will be accompanied by guests Brian Heney, chief executive officer of Kelly Automotive Group, and Lisa Avola, general manager of Kelly Infiniti. The events will be held in Recital Hall, Salem State University, 352 Lafayette St., Salem. To register, visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LG9XN36
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., will hold a presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m.in the Sohier Room by Barnat Beverly LLC on the proposed development above the MBTA Parking Garage at 100 Rantoul St. ("Holmes Phase II"), as well as updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. Questions? beverlyw2ca@gmail.com
Peabody West LL sponsors needed
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
Poetry at the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, will host the Incessant Pipe Poetry Salon, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. For more information on this and other offerings, check out www.salemathenaeum.net.
College Admissions Workshop
Overwhelmed by the enormity of the college admissions task? A free, in-person “College Admissions 101” workshop led by attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore, founder of Personal College Counseling, Inc. of Raynham, will be held Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Torigian Family YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., Peabody, Helpful insight covering topics including choosing a college/university that's a good match, getting the best financial package and maximizing merit scholarship dollars. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors and their families are welcome. Registration is required. RSVP by Feb. 28 to https://conta.cc/3XmrEI
African-American activism in Essex County
Essex Heritage will host a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University with local educators, historians, scholars, and students who will explore the history of African-American activism on the North Shore. Speakers include Kabria Baumgartner, Ph.D., of Northeastern University, and Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello, Ph.D., of Salem State University. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded." Coffee will be provided and lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform
Beverly window decorating competition
Your favorite local shops are brightening up the downtown Beverly in a competition by creating eye catching window displays Displays will be up Monday Feb. 20 through Sunday Feb 26 and you'll help choose the winner. Each storefront has a QR code for you to scan and follow to the voting poll. You'll also find a list of participating businesses at: https://bevmain.org/events/shop-small-events/ Take a stroll through downtown Beverly and see what our local artists and business owners have created.
Drop-in tech help at library
On Wednesday, March 8, the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library offers Drop-in Tech Help from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Community Room. Meet with the Technology Librarian to learn about your devices, such as Tablets or Cellphones, or how to navigate your email and other software. The West Branch is located at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. For more information, call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or visit us online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
Kids Theater Arts Workshop
Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer, Karen Pisani, returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach a Theater Arts workshop that introduces aspiring young performers to Broadway. Ages 7 to 9 may sign up for this stimulating stimulating workshop series that creates a Broadway atmosphere, in which dance, voice and acting skills and technique are perfected. The class meets in studio at the school, at 115 Pleasant St. in Marblehead, as well as virtually on Wednesdays, March 1 to April 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Paid registration is required in advance at: https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#workshops. Questions?