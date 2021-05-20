Vaccine clinic setsafter-school hours
Hours for the North Shore Regional Vaccination Clinic at Salem State University's O’Keefe Center, 225 Canal St., have been adjusted for convenience next week to after-school, 3 to 6 p.m. on both Tuesday May 25, and Thursday May 27. Appointments are not required; walk-ins will be taken. If you do wish to make an appointment, you may do so at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/salem.Those under 18 must have a consent form in order to receive the vaccine. Go to: www.mass.gov/lists/ma-consent-and-screening-forms-for-people-under-18-years. Those age 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks are required, and please wear a shirt that allows upper arm access. Pre-screen yourself for COVID-19: you will be unable to receive vaccine if you are not feeling well or have received any other vaccine in the last 14 days or are allergic to a component of the vaccine. Anticipate staying for 15-30 minutes of monitoring after your vaccination.
Raise the flags on LGBT Pride
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month will kick off in Salem with a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Riley Plaza on, Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. Salem resident Isabella Strobing is donating the flags and Salem resident Gary “Gigi” Gill will continue the tradition with Mayor Driscoll of inviting the North Shore community to help raise the flags and celebrate Salem’s proud diversity. For more information and other LGBT Pride Month events, visit www.salem.com.
Sea chanteys in Marblehead
On Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m., enjoy a night of folk songs of the sea with Gary Foreman in the garden at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion. Long enjoyed, what was the role of thge sea chantey in life aboard a seafaring voyage? Explore that history with Foreman, who served in the Navy for 20 years, and spent 23 years interpreting the history of “Old Ironsides” at the USS Constitution Museum. He has performed with the Sea Revels, Summer Revels (and more), and most recently with Three Sheets to the Wind, the sea shanty group based out of Gloucester, and continues to inspire others to pursue their own adventures, find their voices, and sing out loud. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tickets are $10/members; $15/future-members, at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion Garden, 161 Washington St, Marblehead.
Marblehead Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is cautiously but optimistically planning to hold the 2021 Arts Festival for this July 4. The current plan is subject to alterations based on changing regulations. Online registration is now available for all artists wishing to enter the exhibits, including Painting the Town. Current plans are for three Marblehead venues to display art for in-person public viewing. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, the art will have to be submitted and judged virtually, and only one piece of art per exhibit. For more information and art submission instructions, visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org/call-for-art-entries. Please periodically check the Festival’s website for the latest event information at: www.marbleheadfestival.org/.
GAR veteran’s‘unending war’
Marblehead is home to Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) post #82, the John R. Goodwin post, in honor of the first Marbleheader to perish in the Civil War. Beyond the events and battles, the affects of war on the soldiers after it was “over” is rarely discussed. Join us on Zoom on May 25, at 7 p.m. as the Marblehead Museum book club reads and discusses “Marching Home, Union Veterans and Their Unending Civil War,” by Brian Mathew Jordan. Delve into experiences of those captured in notorious Confederate jails; those who lost limbs and adapted, or were unable to, and those who organized to help fellow veterans survive the aftermath of a war that divided the nation. This fascinating read provides insights into the “after” of the Civil War’s Union veterans. To register, please visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Human Rights
Awards May 25
On Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum and Voices Against Injustice will co-host the 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice and Rising Leader Awards, honoring Cosecha Massachusetts for their courage and leadership in the immigrant rights movement and for their response to the pandemic. Also honored will be student leaders who are raising their voices against injustice and making a difference in the community. Learn more at: voicesagainstinjustice.org, and save the date for this important occasion: watch here for more details.
Evolution of
the Black Vote
On May 28, Salem United, Inc., and its president, Doreen Wade, will open a cultural exhibition at Salem’s Hamilton Hall showcasing over 20 paintings, displays and banners. Titled “Unmasking & Evolution of Negro Election Day and The Black Vote,” the exhibition runs through Aug. 29. Learn about “Black Picnic Day,” how black self-governing started with West African slaves, and how white America used voting suppression to constrain elections. Meet the first Black King/Governor in Massachusetts in 1740, and others who earned the title. Founded in 2015 by three Black women, Lorraine and Doreen Wade and Su Almeida, Salem United’s mission is to preserve black history. This is the first exhibition for Wade, whose New England roots go back to the 1600s. The schedule is: Friday, May 28: 4 —7 p.m., May 29: 10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 30: 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 3 to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit: SalemUnitedInc.org and HamiltonHall.org.
Salem updates
COVID testing
Salem continues to host two free COVID-19 testing locations through the state’s Stop the Spread program, a walk-up site downtown and a drive-through at Salem High School, and encourages residents and those who work in Salem to get tested regularly. Please note the following changes regarding testing: For the week of May 17th the downtown testing site normally held at Old Town Hall will relocate to the first-floor meeting room in City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St. Testing will take place Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On May 24, the downtown testing location will return to Old Town Hall at its regular hours. Please follow signage posted in City Hall Annex and wear a mask inside the building. The Stop the Spread testing program has been extended until Sept. 30. Testing at both locations is expected to continue through that date; any changes will be posted on www.salem.com.
Pentecost Sunday
organ recital set
St. John the Baptist Organ Society will present a 150th anniversary concert, “Come, Holy Spirit, Our Souls Inspire,” on Pentecost Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 17 Chestnut St, Peabody. Jeremy S. Bruns , associate organist & choirmaster of The Church of the Advent, Boston, will present a varied program of classical organ works, featuring French and German organists/composers including Johann Sebastian Bach as well as several choral preludes on Gregorian Chant themes by Jeanne Marie-Madeleine Demessieux including a setting of the Pentecost chant, “Veni, Creator Spiritus.” The concert will be performed on the historic Hook & Hastings Organ, Opus 937 (1879). Registration is required at www.stjohnspeabody.org. Free will donations appreciated. Handicap accessible.
Jubilate Choir
performs Bach
Jubilate, chamber choir in residence at the Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead, presents “Bach and Friends Celebrate Easter,” Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The concert will be in the church, with limited attendance, and will also be streamed live online. Based on a hymn by Martin Luther, the cantata is a relatively short chorale with three ensemble movements, two solos, and two duets. Twenty-four seats are available for in-person attendance; the concert will also be live-streamed at the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead. To reserve a seat, follow the link at the church’s website, www.standrewsmhd.org. In person tickets are $20 at the door. Online viewers may donate at: www.standrewsmhd.ord/howtogive.html. More monthly concerts are planned; proceeds support a planned choral residency at Lichfield Cathedral in England in 2022. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org.
Gordon College
calls for artists
The art department at Gordon College in Wenham is planning a gallery exhibit — ‘Squish Fold Twist’ — for the fall, and issuing an open call to the community for submissions. Inviting local artists to engage in this joyful creative practice, the planners are looking for sculptural ceramic work that explores the weird, the wild and the whimsical. Clay as the chosen medium encourages whimsy: the organic nature of the material and its workings naturally leads to a playful artistic process. Submissions are due by June 27, and the exhibition will be on display from Aug. 28 to Oct. 8. The open call will be co-curated by Justin Kedl and Bruce Herman. Visit www.gordon.edu/squishfoldtwist for submission details.
Ballet’s summer
auction begins
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its online summer auction to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and certificates for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services, sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and more. Volunteers are also needed to contribute their time or talent. Call 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for opportunities to help with the auction or dance company. The auction’s website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 25. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Brown Bag
Lunch June 3
The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, on Monday, June 3, at noon as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
Annie I. McCarthy
Scholarship
PEABODY— The Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee of the Captain Samuel Brown School, Peabody is offering a $500 scholarship. Applicants must be graduates of the Samuel Brown School and have completed their first year of college. Students should complete the application form with the following materials: 1) Academic grade reports or transcripts from your college, 2) Most recent financial statement from your college. Applications may be found at peabody.k12.ma.us/schools/brown-elementary . Winners will receive their awards at the Fifth Grade Moving-On Ceremony in June. A letter will be sent with the date and details. Application deadline is May 28, 2021. Mail all materials to: Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee, Captain Samuel Brown School, 150 Lynn St., Peabody, MA 01960.