Wilder at Salem University
From Dec. 2 through Dec. 12, Salem State University presents Pulitzer prize winning play “The Skin of Our Teeth,” by Thornton Wilder, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts. 356 Lafayette St., Salem. The play is filled with farce, burlesque and satire, as a family narrowly escapes one disaster after another. Tickets are: $15 general/$10 seniors/free for college students and under 18. Purchase at www.salemstatetickets.com.
Ascension Christmas Bazaar Saturday
Ascension Memorial Church of Ipswich will host its popular annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to a silent auction filled with new goods, products, tickets and services, this year’s bazaar will also feature an eclectic mix of vintage items, antiques and collectibles in the Ascension Shop, the bazaar’s “upscale” online shop. Held in AMC’s Boone Hall, at 31 County St., Ipswich, the event will offer sweet or savory baked goods and fun themed gift baskets of all kinds. Local nonprofits will take part as well. The bazaar will follow safety precautions and masks are required.
‘Christmas in Salem’ tours
SALEM — Historic Salem Inc’s “Christmas in Salem” virtual house tour tickets, $35, are now available online at www.christmasinsalem.org. Experience holiday decorated homes, with music and a return of fresh wreath-making by the Salem Garden Club. The tour — “A Return to Tradition” — features eight homes — a historic and architectural mix of what makes Salem merry at the holidays, Dec. 4 and 5. The Salem Garden Club workshop/sales room will be open Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Church, 316 Essex St. All proceeds support Salem historic preservation in Salem. For more information, visit https://www.salemgardenclub.com/christmas-boutique.
Wonderland of wreaths
MARBLEHEAD — Marblehead Museum is hosting the second Annual Wonderland of Wreaths, now through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the museum, 170 Washington St. This festive holiday fundraiser is the work of local businesses, individuals, and museum members who’ve created and decorated 20 faux-themed wreaths. Each will be on display in the lower gallery at the museum. You can also see them online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. You can also take home your favorite, or in an online silent auction for each wreath. Wreaths can be picked up Dec. 7. Learn more, see the wreaths, and bid online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. All funds raised support the Marblehead Museum.
Peabody Institute Library open house
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will hold its free annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be live holiday music and singalongs provided by Classic Groove, crafts for kids and adults and door prizes. The public is invited to stop by the downstairs Gordon/Children’s Rooms and share some fun and cheer. Masks required. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and supported in part by a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council. Questions? Call 978-774-0554.
Decorative Delights sale returns
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club once again bring you Decorative Delights, an annual sale of festive evergreen arrangements, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Stop by and pick up a hand-crafted holiday display featuring candles, baskets, greens, containers, and other embellishments. We’ll be outside the Holiday Boutique at the Winthrop School, 325 Bay Road, Hamilton, and we can also custom-design arrangements for local businesses. To order, email/text Juliana Lloyd at 617-901-7445, or Mardi Lowery at 978-468-7136.
Repertory Dance Ensemble at Endicott
Dancers of the Repertory Dance Ensemble will perform original works created by Endicott College faculty. It’s the 6th Faculty Showcase, with works choreographed by Chantall Doucett, Kara Fili, Julie Pike Edm, Alie Romano, Joseph Jefferies, and Nikki Sao Pedro-Welch on stage at the Rose Theatre, 406 Hale St., Beverly. Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General admission $10; Senior citizens and Students of other institutions $5; ECID holders free. Masks a must for all. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-repertory-dance-ensemble-presents-the-faculty-showcase-tickets-168306040899.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Christmas at Castle Hill
IPSWICH — Castle Hill at Christmas is a time-honored holiday tradition. This year’s Roaring-Twenties-themed decorations feature pearls, feathers, champagne glasses, and holiday elegance through the Crane family’s 1920s mansion. The piece de resistance, the dining room, is a feast for the eyes sure to make the day merry and bright. Dates are Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27- 31 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Timed entry will limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Masks a must. Castle Hill located on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Non-member: $25 adult and $15 child. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.