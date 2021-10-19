Black American Literature series begins
The Peabody Institute Library once again welcomes Professor Theo Theoharis for a 4-week discussion series on Black American Literature and poetry, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting on Oct. 20, in the Sutton Room. On topic will be ‘Giovanni’s Room’ by James Baldwin, and poems from The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry, available for check out at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library.The Lecture Series has been a favorite in the past and we’re excited to bring it back, but please note: masks are still required. Advance registration is required – for one class or the whole series— at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/black-american-literature-series-with-theo-theoharis-5/. Questions? Contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming librarian, at 978-531-0100 x17, or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Pumpkin painting in the park
To celebrate 100 Years of Beverly Rotary on Saturday, Oct. 23, Beverly Rotary and Beverly Main Streets will host "Pumpkin Painting in the Park," on the Beverly Common from 1 to 3 p.m. One hundred free pumpkins await creative decorating by creative kids accompanied by parents or guardians. Pre-registration a must at: https://bit.ly/3uOXlgK by Thursday, Oct. 21, to reserve a pumpkin and be notified by email about any changes to the event. The link can also be found on the websites of Beverly Rotary Club and Beverly Main Streets. In case of inclement weather, the event will become “Pumpkins to Go” so kids can take their pumpkins home to decorate. Visit: www.beverlyrotary.org
Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold a book sale on Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday. Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and ending Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special early opening for Members Only will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Join or renew at the library or at www.friendsofhwlibrary.org --or at the Meeting Room door on Wednesday evening. Please bring reuseable bags. Masks are required. If you wish to volunteer or have questions, email: fohwpl@gmail.com with "book sale" as the subject. the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union Street, Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-5577 or visit: hwlibrary.org for any covid updates.
Haunted Happenings hits the screen
The Gables have partnered with the new owners of Cinema Salem to bring the award-winning animated adaptation of “The House of the Seven Gables” to the screen at Cinema Salem on Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Rockporter Ben Wickey, who has been busy making animation in L.A. He's back on the North Shore this October to show and discuss his film starring the legendary David Frankham. Cinema Salem hosts at 7 p.m. The film lasts half an hour. Admission is $15 and tickets must be purchased online before 7 p.m. at https://7gables.org/event/the-house-of-the-seven-gables-with-ben-wickey/ Enjoy a cash bar, fresh popcorn, candy and other cinema treats. All sales are final. Cinema Salem is located in Witch City Mall, 1 E .India Square Mall, Salem. Questions? 978-594-0912
Trick-Or-Treat at Peabody library
The Peabody Institute Library is celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Children under 12 can visit the Main Library, the South Branch Library, or the West Branch Library from 4 to 7 p.m. to Trick-or-Treat for goodie bags and take home craft kits. Costume up and join the fun. It's free, open to all, and registration is not required. Goodie bags and craft kits offered while supplies last. Per the city of Peabody, masks required of all over the age of 5 while in the library and other City buildings. Questions? 978-531-3380 (x11), or: atitus@noblenet.org
Peabody Institute Library's 'Death Cafe'
While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a "Death Cafe" seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon, the Peabody Institute Library will provide just such a Zoom platform, hosted by Richard Davis, a long-standing hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafes. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion over Zoom and pre-registration is required at : https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual/ — Your Zoom link will be sent in the email confirmation. For more information, visit: https://deathcafe.com/
The music of Civil Rights
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom program with educator, arranger, composer and director Galen Abdur-Razzaq and his "Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement," by Flutejuice Productions. This "Wrap Around" program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for this event is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Understanding dementia
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, certified dementia practitioner who has served as the director of professional and community education at care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for health care professionals, families and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email.
Recognizing, managing unhealthy thinking
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join mindful educator Sally Palmer to learn valuable skills to help you deal with unhealthy thoughts that interfere with living a full life. Sally has been teaching mindful strategies to all ages since 2013 to communities around Boston. The talk, on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org and registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via email
Gender identity
Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on gender identity and the importance of pronouns with Alex Brandell, OTD, of Boston University. Learn about sexual orientation and gender diversity terminology; how sexuality and gender are seen as on a spectrum; and why gender pronouns are becoming more prominently used in society today. Presenter Alex Brandell, OTD (they/them/theirs) is an occupational therapist and transgender health educator who completed an occupational therapy doctorate at Boston University, with a special focus on transgender health. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org . Q&A follows.
Salem Education Foundation raffle
Food for Thought, Salem Education Foundation's raffle offers Dinner for Two Anywhere in the World, throughout October. Tickets $5: or $20 for 5 tickets, sold at all Salem schools/ PTO members, and on weekends, a booth on Salem Common. The prize? Airfare for two, two-night hotel stay, and dinner anywhere in the world. All proceeds benefit the Salem Education Foundation and its grants program. SEF awards over $20,000 in classroom grants yearly. The winning ticket will be drawn on Halloween, and the winner will have two years to take the trip. Questions? BenArlander@gmail.com.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan.14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option,for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978- 414-7699.
Author talk at Beverly Library
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. the Beverly Public Library will host former Beverly resident John Young, author of "When the Coin is in the Air," as he reads from his new collection of short stories, "Fire in the Field." Free and open to all in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. A Q&A will follow the reading. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
Free Weekend Shuttles
The City of Salem is once again offering free weekend shuttles. Now through Oct. 31, residents and visitors ride free, and new this year, the service will run for three weekends instead of just the final two. Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., between downtown, with 88 free spaces from three free satellite parking lots located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal Street), Salem High School (77 Willson Street), and at 108 Jefferson Avenue behind Salem Hospital. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza. An accessible shuttle is available for those who require one and stops at the High School and Jefferson Avenue lots, as well as Riley Plaza.
"Made by 01907"
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is showcasing one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278.