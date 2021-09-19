Magnificent evening at Glen Magna
On Tuesday, Sept. 21. from 5 to 8:30 p.m.. the Danvers Historical Society will present local brews and live acoustic open mic at historic Glen Magna Farms! Pack a picnic and enjoy music, games, outdoor entertainment, an open mic, ciders and food from Cotton Mill Cafe. Buy a brew and stroll the historic gardens! Last pour is at 8 p.m. and soft drinks are available. Those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. 21+ wristbands will be provided with proof of age for alcohol purchase. Please, no coolers, pets, or grills. Bring your own seating. Tickets: $10 at the gate, sausage bites included. Advance purchase at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-beer-garden-at-glen-magna-farms-tickets-168459249149
Black American literature topic
The Peabody Institute Library once again welcomes Professor Theo Theoharis for a 4-week discussion series on Black American Literature and poetry, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting on Oct. 13, in the Sutton Room. On topic will be "Giovanni’s Room," by James Baldwin, and poems from The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry, available for check out at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library. The Lecture Series has been a favorite in the past and we’re excited to bring it back, but please note: masks are still required. Advance registration is required –for one class or the whole series— at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/black-american-literature-series-with-theo-theoharis-5/. Questions? Contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, at 978-531-0100 x17, or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
The music of civil rights
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom program with educator, arranger, composer and director Galen Abdur-Razzaq called "Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement" by Flutejuice Productions. This wrap-around program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences, and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for thisevent is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Jewish book month celebrated
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16,
with eleven events featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life-experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up succes. Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.
Business Studio Lunch Sept. 21
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a business studio networking lunch at Sylvan Street Grille, 12 Sylvan St., Peabody, on Sept. 21, beginning with registration at 11:45 a.m.. Guest speakers are Mikki Wilson of DOT Connecting Consulting and Deanne Healey of Destination Creation Facilitator. 12:30 p.m., mixing mingling and lunch, followed at 1 p.m. by group share of ideas, thoughts and experiences. Tickets are PACC member, $20; nonmembers, $30 with a 72-hour cancellation policy. For more information, contact MAria Terris at: Maria@peabodychamber.com
Education Fund Grants available
Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application”button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.
Discover Your Rainbow with Ariela HaLevi
Lappin Foundation welcome the community to "Discover Your Rainbow,’" a Rosh Chodesh (new month) celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Ariela HaLevi, director of Healing, Intuitive Guide and Energy Healer of Soul Centered will guide us to discover the blessings and spiritual messages of the rainbow and the significance of the rainbow in our own lives. The program is free and all are welcome. Register for the Zoom link at Lappin Foundation.org. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at 978- 740-4431 or email: sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Bachelor of Liberal Studies offered
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978.542.6354.
City of Salem Fall Street Sweeping Schedule
The City of Salem’s fall street sweeping in residential neighborhoods is currently taking place on both sides of the street same day, with 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. no parking/tow zone signage, and will run through Monday, Sept. 27. Entrance corridor sweeping runs from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 7. To find a specific street sweeping date, locate what zone your street is in on the 2021 Fall Street Sweeping Schedule. Monday sweep schedules are for the preceding Friday’s trash day. Street sweeping schedules can be found at www.salem.com/streetsweeping, at the DPS office on 5 Jefferson Avenue, City Hall, and the Salem Public Library. There is also a searchable map at www.salem.com/streetsweeping.
Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program
Applications are now open for the Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program, which has been allotted $25,400 in state funding to regrant back out into the Salem Community. The SCC is currently seeking applications that align with the theme: Uplifting a Healthy Resilient Community. Priority will also go to to projects that help Salem thrive during a period when the cultural community is looking to a brighter more creative future. Applicants should reside, work, have an organization in Salem or an established partnership with an organization based in Salem. For guidelines and criteria, visit the online application portal at https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp For previously funded projects, visit: https://salemculturalcouncil.wordpress.com/ Applications must be made digitally (no hard copy accepted) and deadline for submission is Friday, October 15, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. Questions? Email: SalemCulturalCouncil@salem.com
Give blood, get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 through 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Salem High "mass class" reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 & 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers third Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessins are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more inforamtion, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Care Dimensions support groups
Care Dimensions will host free Zoom support groups on the following dates and times: For Young Adults who’ve lost a parent, Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 8 with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100: Living with Loss: Understanding the Grief Journey One Year Later, Monday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; register by Sept. 14. with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100. Loss of Adult Child, Wednesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eight-week virtual group via Zoom. Register by Sept. 22 with Maria Perry at 978-774-5100. Please note: you may also registerfor all groups by emailing: MPerry@CareDimensions.org .
Cancer fundraiser slated for Sept. 20
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.