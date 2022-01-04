NARFE chapter hosts meeting
The North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its free monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central Street, Peabody. Up for discussion will be how to best use NARFE’s Legislative Action Center to engage legislators on our priorities. Refreshments will be served. Masks are a must.. Questions? Call Mike Evers at 978 821-7524.
Learn to draw your pets
On Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., join illustrator Corinne Roberts on Zoom to learn how to draw portraits of your furry friends using basic shapes and simple line technique, learn to create your favorite furry friends. No prior drawing experience is needed: just simple paper, pencil and eraser. Roberts is an illustrator working in comics, children's books and games, her work and current projects can be seen on Instagram: corinneroberts123. Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via by registering on the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Login instructions will be sent two days before the program.
Beverly Teen Poetry Contest
The Beverly Public Library's 26th Annual Teen Poetry Contest is open now and will close for entries Friday, March 4, at 4 p.m. Beverly students or residents in grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. There is a strict limit of three poems per person. The entry form is available online at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens/poetry. Students with special format considerations may contact knelson@noblenet.org. For more information, please visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens or contact Katie Nelson, Head of Teen Services, at 978-921-6062.
Community read project set
The Peabody Institute Library is launching a year-long community engagement project for seniors —"Roots to Kinship" —starting with a Community Read book and continuing with discussions and interactive programs related to the book, with further programming (online and in-person). First book up for sharing is "We Share the Same Sky," by New England author Rachael Cerrotti, who will join in the project at the library on April 26, to sign books, answer questions and lead us on a path to discovering and creating art out of family and community histories. Librarians will keep you engaged while you read at your own pace with discussions, interaction on social media, displays and activities inside the library. Books can be checked out at the Public Service Desks at all three branches, and e-books and e-audio are available on Libby. Other books and movie discussions, genealogy exploration, arts and crafts, and more will culminate in an Open Mic Night – the experiences. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, 978-531-0100 x17 or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Garden club scholarship available
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in one of the following fields of study: horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, please contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Dr., Ipswich at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Tuesday, April 5.
2022 Concert Series announced
The Peabody Institute Library will launch its Spring 22 Concert Series, starting Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. .All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the Sutton Room, at the Main Library, 82 Main Street, Peabody, and may be live-streamed or changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-531-0100. Information on COVID safety, program locations, and signing in for an online program is also on the calendar. Please check in frequently in case of changes. Sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation. Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/spring22concerts/
Celtic Valentine's concert planned
On Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. the Peabody Institute Library kicks off its free monthly Winter/Spring Concert Series with harpist Áine Minogue who will play a show in celebration of Valentine’s weekend and in celebration of love in all its forms, and to observe the month of Brigid of Ireland, goddess and saint. Minogue has extensively researched old Celtic traditions and unearthed unusual and haunting selections, as well as having written some original tunes. Selections include “Buachaill Ón Éirne (The Boy From Ireland)," a song of marriage proposal; to “Sliabh na mBan,” which means “The Mountain of Women,” a beautiful air named after a mountain in Minogue's home County of Tipperary. To sign up and for more information, visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/spring22concerts/
Free COVID testing in Salem
The City of Salem is offering free COVID-19 PCR tests for Salem residents with the intention of continuing the free testing on Saturdays for additional weeks through the winter. Testing through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network, or SCAN, is by appointment only and will take place at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC), 401 Bridge St., from noon to 6 p.m. No Walk-ins and proof of residency is required. Proof of citizenship or insurance are NOT necessary. Register at: www.salem.com/scan. Testing began on Jan. 1 with additional dates and times added to the registration portal. Bring a copy of your appointment confirmation and proof of residency. Do not arrive more than 30 minutes before appointment. Enter on the side of the building. Masks a must over mouth and nose inside the building.
Danvers Republicans meet Jan. 19
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The focus will be to determine the process and requirements to attend the Massachusetts GOP State Convention in May. Also up: Danvers School administration and curriculum, with a Q&A, as well as new business discussion of recall elections, planning a Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns and numerous issues affecting our town, state and federalism. All welcome and encouraged to attend.Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262 and leave a message.
Winter warm up at Castle Hill
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate will warm you up this winter. Take a hike, explore the grounds, then cozy up around a good old crackling campfire. Admission includes parking for one vehicle, two hours for a self-guided hike, exclusive use of a campfire for an hour, firewood, s'mores supplies, and seating. Limited to six per fire pit. Planned for Saturdays and Sundays, Jan 15 - March 27 plus holidays and February school vacation week. Fire pit seatings at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees Member: $30 per family. Nonmember: $50 per family. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
Free job search workshop set
The Peabody Institute Library presents career coach Deb Raymond in a free Zoom workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., with job searching tips for college graduates. At this free online workshop, participants will get expert advice designed especially for new graduates on navigating the job search process, including choosing a career path, resume and cover letters, using social media amd having a positive outcome from the interview process. Open to all free on Zoom, but space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-535-3354.
Power Up event slated
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Peabody Veterans Memorial High School will host a Power Up networking event with a twist. Meet and mingle with other business leaders and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School students. Find your next intern or employee while enjoying a hot breakfast from the Culinary Arts students in their cafe, The Melting Pot! This Chamber For Good Series is sponsored by Peabody Wealth Advisors. Peabody Veterans Memorial High School CTE Program is the Chamber for Good Nonprofit of the Month. Peabody Veterans Memorial High School is located at 485 Lowell St., Peabody. Admission is: Chamber Members $0-$10 depending on membership level; guests $20. For more information, email: Maria@peabodychamber.com
The Holocaust – a maritime history
Lappin Foundation welcomes all on Thursday, Jan.13 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom for a presentation by historian and Judaica collector, Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of WWII and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Crochet for teens at library
Teens are invited to join fiber artist Joanna for two weeks of leaning to crochet at Peabody Teen Librarian. No prior experience is needed, and the class will cover all the basics to get you started on future projects. Classes run on Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31, 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen room: Please register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/introduction-to-crochet-for-teens/ COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. Masks are a must at all times and social distancing and decreased room capacity will be observed. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St, Danvers. Questions? 978-531-0100 x35