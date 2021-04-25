Planting trees
for Arbor Day
The Department of Public Works is holding the Annual Arbor Day tree planting at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, on Friday, April 30, at 10 A.M. in honor of Arbor Day. The Forestry Division will plant two Green Mountain Sugar Maples near the entrance of the building. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a celebration. National Arbor Day is typically celebrated on the last Friday in April across the nation. Trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut hearing and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean air, produce oxygen and provide a habitat for wildlife. For more information, visit, https://www.arborday.org/, and check the Town of Danvers DPW website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit: Danvershistory.org.
Hidden history of
Washington Street
In honor of Preservation Month, a weekend of Marblehead architectural walking tours with local social and architectural historian, Judy Anderson, will run from May 14 through 16. Interested in the Washington Street neighborhood? Beyond the gems of Abbot Hall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, this tour will engage you in close observation of styles and structural elements and provide unique perspective on how historic national events and economics impacted the buildings of Marblehead. To register for one of four tours, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tours are scheduled on May 14, at 5:30 p.m.; May 15 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.: May 16, at 1 p.m. Cost is $15/members; $20/future-members. Space is limited. Masks required.
Genealogy panel
at Tapley Hall
On Saturday, May 1, join the Danvers Historical Society from 3 to 5 p.m. in participating with Salem Ancestry Days 2021, a casual Q&A with genealogists from around the New England via ZOOM and In-Person. Bring your questions and learn from panelists Ted Russell, Jennifer Smith, Pamela Guye Holland, Robert Weir and Stephen Hartwell. The event will take place at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers Square, but some panelists and guests will zoom in also. For those actually attending, COVID Restrictions apply, masks are required and space is limited, so please reserve a seat and arrive early. For in-person seating, email:DHS@danvershistory.org. For Zoom, email DHS@danvershistory.org.
Humanizing
language
Voices Against Injustice and Salem State’s Center for Civic Engagement will co-host a panel on Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. to discuss: “Humanizing Language: Identity, Allyship, and Why Words Matter.” Words have the power to harm, heal, and transform. This discussion includes scholars, advocates, and leaders speaking to the importance of language and terminology when it comes to allyship, advocacy, and our everyday interactions. You’ll come away with a better understanding of how language has the power to help people better understand one another. The panel —comprised of Lisa Bibeau, SSU Disability Services, Alicia Lopez, Movimiento Cosecha, Cosecha Massachusetts, Graysen Ocasio, Editor of The Rainbow Times and Co-Founder of Project OUT, Salem No Place for Hate Board Member— will be facilitated by Dr. Sara Moore (Associate Professor of Sociology, Faculty Fellow for Civic Engagement; and Voices Against Injustice Board Member. To register to this webinar, visit: https://salemstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zCeIe46TRhGMpKushisOYA
Human Rights
Awards May 25
On Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum and Voices Against Injustice will co-host the 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice and Rising Leader Awards, honoring Cosecha Massachusetts for its courage and leadership in the immigrant rights movement and in response to the pandemic. Also honored will be student leaders who are raising their voices against injustice and making a difference in the community. Learn more at: voicesagainstinjustice.org, and save the date for this important occasion: watch here for more details.
Bonnie & Clyde
topic of session
Historian Chris Daley drove over 4,000 miles in search of the real Bonnie and Clyde - join him as he takes you along for the ride on Tuesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. This 90-minute lecture, hosted on Zoom, shows you through period photographs and movies plus modern photographs and video shot by Daley as he traveled through Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Meet the Dust Bowl Romeo and Juliet, and characters like L.J. “Boots” Hinton, son of lawman Ted Hinton - a member of the posse that took them down in 1934. Hosted on Zoom, the event, half travelogue, half history, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required on the Events Calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Rock The Block
benefits TCH
Hamilton's second annual Rock The Block 2021 will be held to support TCH (The Community House) —all while staying safe! Last year, hundreds ran virtually “with” siblings, biked with partners, and hiked with kids, raising over $11,000 for The 2020 Greatest Needs Fund at TCH. It allowed more scholarships, better enrichment programs, and maintenance of the historic building. This year, registered participants who are local can pick up race packets with race bibs, fun swag, and special offers at The Community House portico on Tuesdays 10 a.m. - noon and Fridays 3.p.m. – 5:30 pm. Or contact claudia@communityhouse.org. This socially distanced 2-mile fitness challenge lets participants set the pace, and the date. Run, walk, bike, stroll—even unicycle— any day, April 26 through May 16. Choose your route: Hit the road, trail, sidewalk or treadmill! For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/rocktheblock-2021/All proceeds support the Greatest Needs Fund at TCH.
‘I Cast Iron Because…’ —a virtual gallery
Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site partnered with students from Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) and Visiting Lecturer in Sculpture Marjee-Anne Levine to create a new virtual gallery, "I Cast Iron Because." This multimedia presentation features unique metal sculptures, artist statements, and self-made video profiles of each artist. Located at the site of the first successful iron works in British-occupied North America, the virtual gallery brings students into dialogue with place and history to inspire artistic expression. Featured artists are members of the MassArt Iron Corps, a student-run group dedicated to the historic traditions and techniques of iron casting. With personal stories, narratives, and sculptures, they offer visitors a glimpse at the process and passion of contemporary iron casting and the enduring legacies of Saugus’17th century iron works. Explore online at nps.gov/sair/learn/photosmultimedia/i-cast-iron.htm.
COVID-19 funeral
assistance offered
FEMA is accepting applications this Week for a Program —an American Rescue Plan— which Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COIVD-19. Residents who paid for funerals after January 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET- 9 p.m. ET. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in theU.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). Learn more at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Marblehead Memories
offer scanning services
On Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Marblehead Memories Project will be scanning and photographing letters, photos, postcards, ticket stubs, advertisements, sports memorabilia, fishing mementos, local business items, or any object that sheds light on Marblehead’s history. Entered into our digital collections database, these images will be freely accessible for public use. Due to COVID-19, we ask that participants bring no more than three objects per digitization session. This will be the first of many digitization events in this three year project. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. Space is limited, and pre-registration for time slot is required at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/