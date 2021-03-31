Peabody Rotaryscholarship deadline
Applications are now available for the Rotary Club of Peabody’s 2021 scholarship program. This year, the Service Above Self Scholarship, Sam Burns Scholarship, and Technical Highschool Scholarship will be available to local high school seniors. Applicants must be Peabody residents and graduating seniors of an accredited public, private, parochial, and vocational or charter high school. They must be accepted to an accredited institution of higher education or vocational training program. They must also demonstrate that they reach out to others through community service locally, regionally or internationally. Interested candidates can download the form at the Rotary Club of Peabody website, www.rotarypeabody.org. The deadline to apply is April 2.
Chamber hosts internships’ forum
“The Power of Internships: What’s Best for Your Business and Our Students” is the focus of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s next Business Insight Forum on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. The webinar is sponsored by North Shore Community College in Danvers and will be presented via Zoom. The panelists are Dr. Raminder Luther, interim dean of the Bertolon School of Business at Salem State University; Chris Tuttle, president and chief executive officer of Bridgewell; and Patrick J. Heffernan, litigation associate at Tinti & Navins, P.C., in Salem. North Shore Chamber of Commerce Chairman Darren Ambler, principal at OneDigital Health & Benefits, will lead the forum. Tickets are free to Chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/april-7-frm, go to northshorechamber.org and click on upcoming events, or call the North Shore Chamber of Commerce at 978-774-8565.
Book specialiston zoom
Ken Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m., for Peabody Historical Society & Museum. Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, will discuss the value of old and rare books, show some of his favorite finds, and offer tips on what to look for when starting a collection. A question-and-answer session will follow, after which Gloss will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand. To register and for more information, visit https://peabodyhistorical.org/programs-exhibits/.
Mazola memorial scholarship
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died last June in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Hood Pond walk set
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
COVID-19 testing extended
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through June at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.