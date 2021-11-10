Climate forum at Marblehead UU
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., the UU Church of Marblehead continues its fall Meetinghouse Series with a free virtual event, “Seeking Tomorrow: The Fight for Our Climate Future.” Judith Black, award-winning storyteller and cofounder of Sustainable Marblehead will serve as moderator for the event. A distinguished panel of environmental activists will address the climate crisis and how we can act, both as individuals and in community, to ensure our children’s future. Rob Bonney, leader of Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s North Shore Chapter. Member of 350Mass North Shore and Salem Alliance for the Environment will join Mary Cerulli, founder of Climate Finance Action, Claire B.W. Miller, Movement Building Director for the Unitarian Universalist Mass Action Network and Linda Weltner, former Boston Globe columnist and cofounder of the Marblehead Cancer Prevention Project. All are welcome to join, free, via Zoom. To register and receive the link, go to https://www.uumarblehead.org/lectures.
Designs for the holidays
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club welcomes all to “Embracing the Fall and Winter Seasons with Eco-Friendly Designs,” with Maureen Christmas on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., Miles River Middle School, 878 Bay Road, Hamilton. A creative designer and owner of Floral Notes in Acton, Christmas will entertain while creating arrangements using texture and colors for the fall and winter holidays. She is an accredited floral evaluator and judge, is certified as a European Master, and has been inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers. A $10 donation is suggested. Only club members and the public who are fully vaccinated. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The baby slipper that went to war
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., author Jim Kurtz will speak at Tapley Memorial Hall’s free monthly speaker series. Kurtz has written a memoir inspired by a baby slipper purchased in Casper, Wyoming, in the winter of 1944 to protect Bob and Peggy Kurtz’s baby son’s feet from the cold. When Bob, by then Lieutenant Kurtz, later took the slipper with him into WWII combat, it saved his life after he was shot down by German fighters. Kurtz and the slipper went through solitary confinement, and interrogation in Germany and months of imprisonment in different POW camps. The rest you’ll have to read or hear for yourself, The power of Kurtz’s father’s story “went viral” in local and mainstream media, and Tim Russert suggested that Jim write about it. He’ll share his tales at the Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Questions? Call Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Donations appreciated.
Autumn floral designing
On Friday, Nov. 26, seasoned floral designer and award winning painter Bob Marcellino makes a return engagement at ECHO, the Essex County Horticultural Organization where de’ll demonstrate how to create three arrangements to brighten any room with autumnal colors. These will be given away to three lucky members. The Interclub competition – Holiday glamour- is underway with some standout entries, so keep up the good work! Questions? Call John at 978-922-4600.