Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. A few flurries are possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.