Peabody Rotary scholarship
Applications are now available for the Rotary Club of Peabody’s 2021 scholarship program. This year, the Service Above Self Scholarship, Sam Burns Scholarship, and Technical High School Scholarship will be available to local high school seniors. Applicants must be Peabody residents and graduating seniors of an accredited public, private, parochial, and vocational or charter high school. They must be accepted to an accredited institution of higher education or vocational training program. They must also demonstrate that they reach out to others through community service locally, regionally or internationally. Interested candidates can download the form at the Rotary Club of Peabody website, www.rotarypeabody.org. The deadline to apply is April 2.
City of Salem’s new website
The city of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — is designed for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the city. It also offers a direct connection to the city’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac and photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth.
Scholarshipapplications
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Lovely sets hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, hosts virtual office hours on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register at www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
Scholarship
applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary donations made by residents on their tax bills. To contribute, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.
PLAY! Kits launched
The Beverly Public Library has launched PLAY! Kits — a collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Composting site is open
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. Review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Waste Reduction Coordinator Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Scholarship applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Machinist prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. North Shore Community College will offer free machinist prep training classes starting in April. Those who don’t have a high school diploma or credentials can also enroll in a HiSET class in which they can work toward passing the HiSET exams while they learn curriculum geared toward machining. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. To attend a free virtual information session, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu.
Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Conversation Circles online
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository