Meridian plays Ipswich
Olivia Gale and Colin de la Barre are Meridian, a Cape Ann-based duo specializing in traditional and contemporary music sung in close two-part harmonies, and performing at the Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meetinghouse Green, in Ipswich, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. From nautical ballads and songs from the British Isles to traditional Yuletide carols, Meridian has performed it all at significant folk festivals including “Gotta Get Gon’” in New York, the New England Folk Festival Alliance (NEFFA) in Massachusetts. Admission is $10 at the door, and light refreshments are available. Due to COVID concerns, masks are required except when eating or drinking. Proceeds benefit historic First Church in Ipswich. For more, visit: http://www.meridian-harmony.com/
The making of a villain
On Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., Salem-based author and filmmaker Matt Phillion — creator of the The Indestructibles YA superhero novel series, its spinoff Echo and the Sea, and the Dungeon Crawlers fantasy novellas – discusses how to create villainous characters in a Zoom workshop brought to you by the Salem Athenæum. $10 members/students; $20 non-members. Registration for Zoom link is a must, visit: www.salemathenaeum.net. Link will be sent 30 minutes before program start. Questions? 978-744-2540
Pumpkin Painting in the Park
To Celebrate 100 Years of Beverly Rotary on Saturday, Oct. 23, Beverly Rotary and Beverly Main Streets will host “Pumpkin Painting in the Park” on the Beverly Common from 1 to 3 p.m. One hundred free pumpkins await creative decorating by creative kids accompanied by parents or guardians. Pre-registration a must at: https://bit.ly/3uOXlgK by Thursday, Oct. 21, to reserve a pumpkin and be notified by email about any changes to the event. The link can also be found on the websites of Beverly Rotary Club and Beverly Main Streets. In case of inclement weather, the event will become “Pumpkins to Go” so kids can take their pumpkins home to decorate. Visit: www.beverlyrotary.org
Trick-Or-Treat at Peabody library
The Peabody Institute Library is celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Children under 12 can visit the Main Library, the South Branch Library, or the West Branch Library from 4 to 7 p.m. to Trick-or-Treat for goodie bags and take home craft kits. Costume up and join the fun. It’s free, open to all, and registration is not required. Goodie bags and craft kits offered while supplies last. Per the city of Peabody, masks required of all over the age of 5 while in the library and other City buildings. Questions? 978-531-3380 (x11), or: atitus@noblenet.org
Free weekend shuttles in Salem
The City of Salem is once again offering free weekend shuttles. From Oct. 16 to 31, residents and visitors ride free, and new this year, the service will run for three weekends instead of just the final two. Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., between downtown, with 88 free spaces from three free satellite parking lots located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal St.), Salem High School (77 Willson St.), and at 108 Jefferson Ave., behind Salem Hospital. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza. An accessible shuttle is available for those who require one and stops at the High School and Jefferson Avenue lots, as well as Riley Plaza.
Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold a book sale on Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday. Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and ending Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special early opening for Members Only will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Join or renew at the library or at www.friendsofhwlibrary.org --or at the Meeting Room door on Wednesday evening. Please bring reuseable bags. Masks are required. If you wish to volunteer or have questions, email: fohwpl@gmail.com with “book sale” as the subject. the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union Street, Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-5577 or visit: hwlibrary.org for any covid updates.
‘Made by 01907’
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is showcasing one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278