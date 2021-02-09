Family night set for Feb. 17
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Danvers YMCA virtual fundraiser
The Danvers Community YMCA’s virtual fundraiser, Heart & Soul, is underway. The online auction features distinctive items, getaways and packages. Bidding opened on Feb. 5 at https://danversymca2021.ggo.bid. Winners will be announced on the Danvers Y’s Facebook page live on Saturday, Feb. 13. All proceeds support the community through camperships and healthy living scholarships. Donations are also being accepted online at https://danversymca.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/HEARTSOUL/.
Conversation Circles hosted
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
Machinist prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. North Shore Community College will offer free machinist prep training classes starting in April. Those who don’t have a high school diploma or credentials can also enroll in a HiSET class in which they can work toward passing the HiSET exams while they learn curriculum geared toward machining. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. To attend a free virtual information session, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu.
Salem’s new city website
The city of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — is designed for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the city. It also offers a direct connection to the city’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac and photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth.
Library updates
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Lovely sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, hosts virtual office hours on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register at www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
PLAY! Kits offered
The Beverly Public Library has launched PLAY! Kits — a collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Meals On Wheels drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. To help, call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Composting site is open
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. Review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Waste Reduction Coordinator Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com.
COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Testing extended
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Y2I Connect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Ed fund grants available
The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee seeks grant applications for its Education Fund. Grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by March 1. The average grant award in the past has been $1,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. To apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship and click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 978-619-5600.
Scholarship applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Vaccines for Salem seniors
The state has updated its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Phase 2. Residents age 75 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, followed by residents age 65 and older in the next grouping. Eligible Salem residents can now schedule vaccination appointments. Use the “Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?” link at www.salem.com/vaccine to see a map of sites and book an appointment.
Virtual speaker series slated
The Danvers Historical Society’s monthly speaker series continues at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, with Giovanni Alabiso, comedian, actor, and owner of Salem Historical Tours. The event will be broadcast on the Danvers Historical Society’s Facebook page and on its YouTube channel. The speaker series is pre-recorded in Tapley Memorial Hall and airs on the third Wednesday of each month. Donations are appreciated. For more information, contact the historical society at 978-777-1666 or dhs@danvershistory.org.
Theater hosts valentine party
Marblehead Little Theatre will host Valen’time to Spread the Love, a virtual valentine party, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The evening, hosted by Ursina Amsler and Erik Rodenhiser, will feature songs, trivia, prizes and surprise guests who have gone from the MLT stage to Broadway. Register to attend as a live audience participant via Zoom at http://ow.ly/oozI30rtT5i ($1 minimum), or watch live on MLT’s Facebook page. The first 30 Marblehead, Swampscott, or Salem residents who donate $20 or more by Feb. 10 will receive a hand-delivered celebration gift package.
Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
The Gables lecture series
Author Brunonia Barry kicks off The House of the Seven Gables’ annual lecture series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, when she discusses “Salem as an Inspiration.” Barry will talk about how The Gables, Salem, and Essex County have inspired her best-selling novels. From writing under the wisteria arbor to strolls on Chestnut Street, Barry will share the backstories of her famed books and steps to craft a novel about a real place. Barry’s virtual talk is free, but donations will be accepted. Register online at www.7gables.org.
Scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary donations made by residents on their tax bills. To contribute, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.
Lecture on 3/5ths Clause
Dr. Richard Bell will lead “The Terrible Power of the Constitution’s Three-Fifths Clause,” a virtual lecture on how the 1787 Constitution’s count of enslaved people shaped federal policy for decades, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. The Three-Fifths Clause meant an enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a free individual for the purposes of congressional representation, weaving slaveholder power into the fabric of all three branches of government. Bell, a professor of history at the University of Maryland, is the author of “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home.” His free lecture, co-sponsored by the Marblehead Museum and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team, will take place via Zoom. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
TIPS training
DanversCARES, as part of a regional effort with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative and the Tri-Town Council, offers TIPS training for businesses selling and/or serving alcohol. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is a skills-based program designed to prevent intoxication, drunken driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol. Mike Marcantonio, a Certified TIPS Trainer with Dram Shop Consultants will conduct the training, which is open to establishments with liquor licenses in Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield. This free virtual training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required at www.danverscares.org. No phone or email registration is accepted. For more information contact Lyla Harrod at lylaharrod@danvers.org.
Beef stew dinner to go
The Second Congregational Church in Beverly is sponsoring a grab-and-go beef stew dinner. Pick up microwavable containers between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the church, 35 Conant St., Beverly. Menu features beef stew made with beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions, plus a dinner roll. Cost is $7. There is a limited number available; meal is first come, first served. To place an order, call the church office at 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com no later than noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. The building is handicapped-accessible.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
Karen K’s Love Fest
The Kids at The Cabot children’s series continues Saturday, Feb. 13, with Karen K’s Love Fest, a free family music festival featuring Shine and the Moonbeams, bilingual storyteller and music maker Flor Bromley, Mista Cookie Jar and more. The virtual performance starts at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by Karen K of Karen K and the Jitterbugs. For more information, visit https://thecabot.org/event/karen-k-love-fest.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
LinkedIn basics
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Darwin Festival moves online
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually this year. The university has planned a week of online lectures now through Friday, Feb. 12. Topics include the evolution of skin color, the biology of cities, the biochemical signatures of disease, and the diversity and adaptation of coral reefs. The webinars are free and open to the public, and take place daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A question and answer session will follow each talk. To register or for more information, visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.
Manage stress while job hunting
“Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series presented by the Peabody Institute Library continues at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.