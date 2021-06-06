Ipswich Museum
Brown Bag Lunch
At noon on Monday, June 7, the Ipswich Museum will be “Remembering Kitty Crockett Robertson” at a brown bag lunch in the Appleton Room, at the Heard House, 54 S. Main St. A newspaper and radio reporter, Crockett Robertson, won several New England Press Association awards for her writing and columns. Her nieces, Susie Glessner and Chris Crockett, will share favorite stories of their aunt. Members are free/non-members $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP at 978-356-2811.
Grandma’s Attic
Spring Sale
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, there will be some great finds at unbelievable prices, all to benefit Ste. Anne’s parish. Vintage, antiques, furniture, clothing, shoes, sporting goods, jewelry, gardening, DVDs, CDs, and more. and we’re taking steps to ensure your safety. All non-vaccinated people must be masked. Hand sanitizer will be available and numbers will be limited to ensure social distancing. Ste. Anne’s Church basement is located at 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem. Please note: No entry after 1:45 p.m. For more information, visit: Facebook/Sainte Anne Salem, MA
Mural discussion
set for June 9
At 7 p.m., on June 9, Salem Athenaeum will host a Zoom discussion with David Valecillos and muralists from Salem’s Punto Urban Art Museum, a mission-driven social justice art program created by North Shore CDC in 2017. The visual combination of art and educational content create a tangible and impactful experience for the contributing artists, the community, and outside visitors to this open air museum. One of its founders, Valecillos serves as director of design and, with several of the muralists, will lead us in a deeper exploration of the murals, the artists themselves, and the impact of the project in the community. Recommended donations: $10 members, $15 non-members. For registration/infomration, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/event/5841/?instance_id=13185
LGBTQ Pride
events in Peabody
On Friday, June 11, at Peabody’s Black Box Theater on Foster Street, drag queens Maxine Harrison and Miss Michael will host the popular Drag Queen Bingo (21 and older), The event, from 8 to 10 p.m., will feature prizes and walk-up bar service. Tickets are $25 at www.nagly.org with proceeds supporting the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth (NAGLY). And on June 25, Granite Coast Brewery on Main Street hosts a Pride Night, also to benefit NAGLY, from 4 to 8 p.m. At 10 a.m., June 26, the City of Peabody and elected officials will raise the Pride Flag in front of Peabody City Hall, and all are welcome to join at 10 a.m. Questions? Email: tony@nagly.org, (North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, & Transgender Youth)
Marblehead's
past through maps
Join Marblehead Historical Commissioners Pam Peterson, Chris Johnston and David Krathwohl at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 17, to learn about Marblehead history through maps. Presented by the Marblehead Historical Commission at the Old Town House in 2019, the Marblehead Museum will host the presentation via Zoom. Register at marbleheadmuseum.org to receive the link to the free lecture. Booklets about the exhibit will also be available at the Marblehead Museum and at the Abbot Hall gift shop to those signing up for the lecture. Maps from the 17th and 18th centuries set the framework for the town and its development. The 17th century founding of a small fishing settlement laid the groundwork for the town to prosper in the 18th century, becoming part of the creation of the new United States. The next exhibit, Mapping Marblehead: The Nineteenth Century, will open on July 7 at the Old Town House. For more information, contact: Pam Peterson pampeterson01945@gmail.com.
Lauren Aguirre:
The Memory Thief
At 7 p.m., on June 17, the Salem Athenaeum offers a fascinating Zoom discussion of "The Memory Thief: And the Secrets Behind How We Remember." Author Lauren Aguirre tells the true story of a team of doctors who, through years of scientific sleuthing, discovered a surprising link between opioids and memory, one that holds promise and peril for all of us. Aguirre deftly explores the question of why Alzheimer’s has evaded capture for a century and reveals promising new strategies and developments. An award-winning science journalist, Aguirre has experience in multiple formats; documentaries, podcasts, short-form video series, interactive games, and blogs. She built her career at the PBS series NOVA after graduating from M.I.T. Her reporting on memory has appeared in The Atlantic, Undark Magazine, and the Boston Globe’s STAT. Recommended donations: $10 members, $15 non-members. For information/registration, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/event/lauren-aguirre-the-memory-thief/?instance_id=13186
Ceremony honors
Witch Trials victim
History Alive Inc. and Jennifer Emerson of the Petticoat Pages are collaborating on a commemoration of the first executions of the Salem Witch Trials at 10 a.m., on June 10, the day of Bridget Bishop’s execution, because it was carried out before noon. The group plans to honor Bishop’s life and the lives of other Witch Trials victims by laying flowers, singing 17th century songs, gently wassailing the trees in the memorial, and reading a reflection prepared by the Rev. Jeffrey Barz-Snell. All are welcome to join either in person or via livestream.
Sea Chanteys
with Gary Foreman
At 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 10, enjoy a night of folk songs of the sea with Gary Foreman in the garden at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, 161 Washington St., Marblehead. Explore that history of the sea chantey with Foreman, who served in the Navy for 20 years and spent 23 years interpreting the history of “Old Ironsides” at the USS Constitution Museum. He has performed with the Sea Revels, Summer Revels (and more), and most recently with Three Sheets to the Wind, the sea shanty group based out of Gloucester. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-members.
Marblehead
Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is cautiously but optimistically planning to hold the 2021 Arts Festival for this July 4th. The current plan is subject to alterations based on changing regulations. Online registration is now available for all artists wishing to enter the exhibits, including Painting the Town. Current plans are for three Marblehead venues to display art for in-person public viewing. Due to current Covid regulations, the art will have to be submitted and judged virtually, and only one piece of art per exhibit. For more information and art submission instructions, visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org/call-for-art-entries. Please periodically check the Festival’s website for the latest event information at: www.marbleheadfestival.org/.
Afro-culinary
evening June 10
Peabody Institute Library will join 25 public libraries across the state in welcoming best selling author and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty in a virtual event at 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 10. Winner of the 2018 James Beard Foundation’s Book of the Year Award, Twitty will discuss his book, "The Cooking Gene." The discussion, facilitated by chef and author, Chef Bill, will focus on how Twitty, who is a African-American, found a giant hole in the story of American cooking. In his unique memoir, he traces his family history through the story of Southern and American food using genetic research, historic interpretation, nature study, heirloom gardening, and interviews with contemporary voices to take him back to his family’s origins in West and Central Africa, all of which he blends into his popular food blog, ‘Afroculinara.’ Ten attendees who register through the Peabody Institute Library will receive a bottle of Mr. Wesley Jones Antebellum BBQ Spice from the author’s Line of Spice Tribe cooking blends. Two viewing modes will be offered: Zoom webinar and live streaming through NewTV. Registration is via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org, and will close 2 hours prior to this event.