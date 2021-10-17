Store hosts pet food drive
The Pet Food Task Force will host a pet food drive at the Petco in Swampscott on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit us out in front of the store to learn about our work to ensure pets in need have enough to eat and learn how people can keep pets part of the family regardless of financial difficulty. We'll be collecting pet food donations and have a sign-up sheet for those looking to get involved. And if needs be, contact the Pet Food Task Force pet food assistance at one of the 130 food pantries and social service organizations we serve across Massachusetts. We started our program in response to the special needs brought on by Covid, and will continue to serve this ongoing need. If you need assistance, from Pet Food Task Force (a division of PAWSitive Pantry) is there to give or accept donations. Petco Swampscott is located at Vinnon Square Plaza, 419 Paradise Road, Swampscott. For more information, visit petfoodtaskforce.org or email info@petfoodtaskforce.org.
Salem Education Foundation raffle
Food for Thought, Salem Education Foundation's raffle offers Dinner for Two Anywhere in the World, throughout October. Tickets $5: or $20 for 5 tickets, sold at all Salem schools/ PTO members, and on weekends, a booth on Salem Common. The prize? Airfare for two, two-night hotel stay, and dinner anywhere in the world. All proceeds benefit the Salem Education Foundation and its grants program. SEF awards over $20,000 in classroom grants yearly. The winning ticket will be drawn on Halloween, and the winner will have two years to take the trip. Questions? BenArlander@gmail.com.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan.14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option,for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978- 414-7699.
Author talk at Beverly Library
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. the Beverly Public Library will host former Beverly resident John Young, author of "When the Coin is in the Air," as he reads from his new collection of short stories, "Fire in the Field." Free and open to all in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. A Q&A will follow the reading. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
Pumpkin painting in the park
To Celebrate 100 Years of Beverly Rotary on Saturday, Oct. 23, Beverly Rotary and Beverly Main Streets will host "Pumpkin Painting in the Park," on the Beverly Common from 1 to 3 p.m. One hundred free pumpkins await creative decorating by creative kids accompanied by parents or guardians. Pre-registration a must at: https://bit.ly/3uOXlgK by Thursday, Oct. 21, to reserve a pumpkin and be notified by email about any changes to the event. The link can also be found on the websites of Beverly Rotary Club and Beverly Main Streets. In case of inclement weather, the event will become “Pumpkins to Go” so kids can take their pumpkins home to decorate. Visit: www.beverlyrotary.org
Haunted Happenings hits the screen
The Gables have partnered with the new owners of Cinema Salem to bring the award-winning animated adaptation of “The House of the Seven Gables” to the screen at Cinema Salem on Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Rockporter Ben Wickey, who has been busy making animation in L.A. He's back on the North Shore this October to show and discuss his film starring the legendary David Frankham. Cinema Salem hosts at 7 p.m. The film lasts half an hour. Admission is $15 and tickets must be purchased online before 7 p.m. at https://7gables.org/event/the-house-of-the-seven-gables-with-ben-wickey/ Enjoy a cash bar, fresh popcorn, candy and other cinema treats. All sales are final. Cinema Salem is located in Witch City Mall, 1 E .India Square Mall, Salem. Questions? 978-594-0912
Trick-Or-Treat at Peabody library
The Peabody Institute Library is celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Children under 12 can visit the Main Library, the South Branch Library, or the West Branch Library from 4 to 7 p.m. to Trick-or-Treat for goodie bags and take home craft kits. Costume up and join the fun. It's free, open to all, and registration is not required. Goodie bags and craft kits offered while supplies last. Per the city of Peabody, masks required of all over the age of 5 while in the library and other City buildings. Questions? 978-531-3380 (x11), or: atitus@noblenet.org
Free Weekend Shuttles
The City of Salem is once again offering free weekend shuttles. From Oct. 16 to 31, residents and visitors ride free, and new this year, the service will run for three weekends instead of just the final two. Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., between downtown, with 88 free spaces from three free satellite parking lots located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal Street), Salem High School (77 Willson Street), and at 108 Jefferson Avenue behind Salem Hospital. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza. An accessible shuttle is available for those who require one and stops at the High School and Jefferson Avenue lots, as well as Riley Plaza.