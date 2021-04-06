Dance writing contest deadline
To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a 100- to 250-word story or poem with the theme, “Your Love of Dance.” Two prizes will be awarded, a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate, both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers can submit their entries along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25. For more information about the Marblehead School of Ballet’s celebration of National Dance Week, visit https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/.
Spring cleanupin Peabody
The annual Peabody Spring Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Residents, civic organizations, businesses, and nonprofits are all invited to participate. Volunteers will remove litter from parks, lakes and ponds, bike paths, main streets, and downtown Peabody. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The group with the most litter collected wins lunch with Mayor Ted Bettencourt. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-538-5700 or visit www.peabody-ma.gov.
Downtown survey open
The city of Salem is participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan Program, designed to help communities develop recovery plans for downtowns and commercial districts. Locally, the plan will be customized to the individual economic challenges and COVID-19 related impacts in downtown Salem. Salem Main Streets, the program’s primary local partner for the program, needs input from downtown Salem business owners on revitalizing downtown. Business owners can take the LRRP survey by April 16 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz.
Porch Sessions tickets on sale
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Internships forumset for 9 a.m.
“The Power of Internships: What’s Best for Your Business and Our Students” is the focus of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s next Business Insight Forum on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. The webinar is sponsored by North Shore Community College in Danvers and will be presented via Zoom. The panelists are Dr. Raminder Luther, interim dean of the Bertolon School of Business at Salem State University; Chris Tuttle, president and chief executive officer of Bridgewell; and Patrick J. Heffernan, litigation associate at Tinti & Navins, P.C., in Salem. North Shore Chamber of Commerce Chairman Darren Ambler, principal at OneDigital Health & Benefits, will lead the forum. Tickets are free to Chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/april-7-frm, go to northshorechamber.org and click on upcoming events, or call
the North Shore Chamber of Commerce at 978-774-8565.
Rare book specialist
Ken Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m., for Peabody Historical Society & Museum. Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, will discuss the value of old and rare books, show some of his favorite finds, and offer tips on what to look for when starting a collection. A question-and-answer session will follow, after which Gloss will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand. To register and for more information, visit https://peabodyhistorical.org/programs-exhibits/.
Chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Scholarships available
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Legacy Award nominations
The Peabody Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its ninth annual George Peabody Legacy Award. The award recognizes educators and philanthropists in the community who go above and beyond to contribute to the city’s education system. Applications are available on the foundation website, https://www.peabodyedfoundation.org/george-peabody-legacy-awards/. Nominations must be received by June 4. Include your name, address and telephone number for verification purposes. Nominations can be mailed to the Peabody Education Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Peabody, MA 01960 or emailed to info@peabodyedfoundation.org. For more information, contact foundation President David Gravel at 978-538-9055.
Mazola scholarship
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died last June in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Hood Pond walk slated
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.