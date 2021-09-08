Bishop Fenwick
Class of 1981
The Bishop Fenwick High School Class of 1981 is holding its 40th reunion on Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m., at Crusader Square, 99 Margin St., Peabody. Join the Facebook page for more information or contact Eileen at (508) 261-8828.
Free IT training
begins at NSCC
Earning industry certification can give you the edge up on your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a free Integrated Education & Training Information Technology program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) on the Danvers Campus, starting Sept. 14. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma. Courses include CyberSafe, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Service Desk & Support Analyst, Microsoft Office Suite and more. In addition to the IT classes, students will work on HiSET high school diploma exam preparation and/or Accuplacer college placement exam preparation. The 20-week, free program runs from Sept. 14, to Feb. 3, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2n47xv36 or call 978-236-1227 or email srandell@northshore.edu.
Open mic
Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining dates: Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case of bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
Salem remembers
9/11 terror attacks
On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m., the City of Salem will hold a remembrance ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, outdoors at the Salem Fire Department Headquarters, 48 Lafayette S. All are welcome at the events which will include remarks by Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen.Joan Lovely, and state Rep. Paul Tucker. During a bell ringing ceremony, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton will read the names of the twenty-five individuals from the Salem region who lost their lives on 9/11. This solemn ceremony will also include members of the Salem Fire and Police Departments, as well as local veterans. The Salem High School United States Marine Corp Jr. ROTC students will post the colors, a wreath will be placed at the memorial, and Taps will be played.
Diamond Awards
inaugural slated
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its inaugural Diamond Awards —a new initiative to recognize outstanding women in the region. Twenty women from across the North Shore will be selected as the 2021 Diamond Award honorees and recognized at a Power of Women breakfast in September at Kernwood Country Club in Salem as well as in the September issue of the Chamber’s new Impact Magazine. Selected by a panel of judges, the recipients will be honored at the Sept. 21 breakfast. Vvisit www.northshorechamber.org for more on the event.
Sept. 11th focus
of luncheon
Virginia Buckingham of Marblehead, the head of the Massachusetts Port Authority overseeing Boston’s Logan International Airport at the time of Sept. 11, will be the keynote speaker at a luncheon hosted by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s new "Thrive" initiative on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Spinelli’s on Route 1 in Lynnfield. Tickets are $49 for chamber members and $69 for nonmembers tickets, visit www.northshorechamber.org, or https://web.northshorechamber.org/events/Sept-9-Thrive-Kickoff-Luncheon-with-Virginia-Buckingham-11/details.
Rosh Hashanah
at the Farm
Lappin Foundation and Congregation Ahavas Achim invite families to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at PJ Library Jewish New Year at the Farm, Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 to 11 a.m. at Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury. Enjoy stories, songs, a hayride, apple picking, apples and honey and hear the shofar blown. In the event of rain, the program will be held Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PJ Library Jewish New Year at the Farm is a free program of Lappin Foundation and Congregation Ahavas Achim and is supported by CJP. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
Street sweeping
scheduled
The City of Salem’s fall street sweeping in residential neighborhoods is currently taking place on both sides of the street same day, with 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. no parking/tow zone signage, and will run through Monday, Sept. 27. Entrance corridor sweeping runs from Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 7. To find a specific street sweeping date, locate what zone your street is in on the 2021 Fall Street Sweeping Schedule. Monday sweep schedules are for the preceding Friday’s trash day. Street sweeping schedules can be found at www.salem.com/streetsweeping, at the DPS office on 5 Jefferson Avenue, City Hall, and the Salem Public Library. There is also a searchable map at www.salem.com/streetsweeping. Residents will be able to use entrance corridor streets as alternative parking areas on the day of their neighborhood sweep. Entrance corridor streets are Boston St., Bridge St., Essex St. (from Boston St. to North/Summer St.), Lafayette St. (from Derby St. to Marblehead line), Loring Ave., and North St. For the 2021 entrance corridor sweeping schedule visit: www.salem.com/streetsweeping.
SSU students
giving back
State University’s annual Moving Forward Giving Back: First Year Day of Service (MFGB) has returned after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation. The university is holding a Sophomore Service Saturday on Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for students who joined the university in 2020, and will participate in projects such as preparing meals for shelters, working in community gardens, helping local K-12 schools prepare for the first day of classes, and more. For more information on locations and times, please contact Nicole Giambusso at ngiambusso@salemstate.edu or 978-542-3019.
Give blood, get
free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 through 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Ipswich offers
3rd Pfizer dose
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Coastal Clean-up
needs volunteers
On Saturday, Sept. 1, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., volunteers are welcome to join on foot, kayak, paddleboard and boat to clean up trash and debris left behind from summer fun or washed ashore in 33 area parks and beaches. The effort, spearheaded by SPUR and Sustainable Marblehead Partner, target coastal and inland green spaces in Lynn, Marblehead, Salem, and Swampscott, and this interested in joining in the effort should contact Bryan Lamoreau, Director of Volunteer Engagement at (phone) 845-807-2301, (email) blamoreau@spur.community with coastal clean-up or program-related inquiries: For general SPUR inquiries, contact Kim Nothnagel, Director of Community Relations and Communications at (phone) 978-502-8250, or email: knothnagel@spur.community.
Beverly remembers
Sept. 11
This Sept. 11, Beverly will remember that September 11th marks the 20th anniversary of the attack on America. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Beverly will partner with Bev Cam, MA Task Force I Urban Search and Rescue, and the City of Beverly to present, "Beverly Never Forgets: the 20th Anniversary of September 11." A Beverly team —MA Task Force 1, Urban Search & Rescue— was the first Federal Emergency Management Team to arrive in New York City at Ground Zero. For a day of information, education and remembrance, join in commemorating the extensive training and the extraordinary efforts of the local team. All are invited to this commemorative event, at FEMA Headquarters, 43 Airport Road, Beverly. Gates open at 11 a.m., followed by welcome and speakers at 11:30 p.m., followed at noon with an open house of tours, informational stations and equipment exhibits till 2 p.m. The museum and site will then be open till 4 p.m.
English language
conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Literary Fest set
for Sept. 9 -12
The Salem Literary Festival returns Sept. 9 through 12, featuring over 60 authors with new books including Fiona Davis, Sigrid Nunez, Paul Tremblay, P. Djeli Clark, Lemony Snicket, Victoria Chang, Sadeqa Johnson, Jess Kidd, TJ Klune, Malinda Lo, Jenny Lee, Jeff VanderMeer, Carrie Fineson, Laurette Folk, Alena Dillon, Deesha Philyaw,Amy Trueblood, Chuck Wendig, and many more. Sessions are on ZOOM except for in-person children’s programming at the Salem Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 11. Highlights are as follows: Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Red Carpet with ‘A Mighty Blaze’ and Keynote by Rumaan Alam, 2020 National Book Awards Finalist and author of ‘Leave the World Behind,’ followed by authors presenting throughout weekend, hosted by New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of ‘A Mighty Blaze,’ Jenna Blum. For complete information, scheduling, and to pre- register for Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org.
Celebrate
Sukkot Sept. 17
Children ages five and younger are invited to PJ Library Story Time to learn about the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a story and songs led by Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET on Zoom. This program is free and open to all. The story time is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Beverly Bootstraps
hosts food drive
September is Hunger Action Month and Beverly Bootstraps is holding a Drive-Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help fight against the hunger. Donations will be accepted at Beverly Bootstrap’s 35 Park Street facility; enter the parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance, pull up, pop your trunk, and volunteers will unload your donations. Most needed food items are: Peanut Butter, boxed pasta, mac & cheese, canned soup and veggies, Diaper/Pullups (Sizes 2-6), cereal, canned tuna and chicken, cooking oils, spray. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park Street, Beverly. For more information, visit: BeverlyBootstraps.org, or call: 978-927-1561 x110.
SalemRecycles’
Free Book Day
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped” at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Salem Hospital
holds Golf Classic
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Tee time is at 1:30 a.m. and one hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
Hot Dog!
Eating contest
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount is $12, good any day. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
Covid 19 free vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clinics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .