Networking at Woodman’s
OnThursday, Aug. 12, join the North Shore Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 7 p.m. for a summertime After-Hours Networking Event under the Tidewater Tent at the Essex Room at Woodman’s of Essex. Sample seasonal fare while networking with members of the local business community. Overlooking the salt marsh and Essex River, the new Woodman’s Tidewater Tent, 125 Main St., Essex, has become a popular function destination. Admission is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. Questions? Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565.
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, through Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The remaining schedule is: Aug. 12, Soul Rebel Project—Reggae: Aug. 19, The Great Escape—Journey Cover Band: Aug. 26, Disco Dream--Disco: Sept 2,Orville Giddings Band—Boogie Blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
Chuck Hall at Along the Way
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, is reopening on Saturday, Aug. 14, with singer/songwriter Chuck Hall. Chuck has been a part of the New England folk and songwriting community since the mid 1980’s. He has chosen this event as the local release of “One Tree," his new CD produced during the pandemic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10 per person, at the door. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 978-350-2487. Or visit: www.HallFolk.com.
American Salute concert Tuesday
The American Salute concert by the North Shore Concert Band, originally scheduled for July, has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, Salem. The concert will feature patriotic selections; marches, sing-alongs and more. There is no rain date for this concert.
Arts Fest Beverly Aug. 21
On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arts Fest Beverly 2021, a free outdoor festival that’s fun for the whole family, invites you to 248 Cabot St., Beverly to enjoy juried fine artists and crafters, music and entertainment, food and more. The event is free, open to the public, and will go on, rain or shine. Questions? Contact Beverly Main Streets at: www.bevmain.org
Salem’s Summer Performance Series
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some twenty productions for all ages throughout August and September. Bring your own seating and enjoy! The remaining schedule is: Aug. 14,15: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St., presented by The Olde Salem Stage Co.; Aug. 21,22,28,29, ‘Rhythm Delivered’ 6 p.m., DRUMATRIX presents tap, dance, drumming, body percussion, Charlotte Forten Park: Aug. 28,29, Sept. 4,5,6 ‘As You Like It,’ 6 p.m., Salem Willows Band Shell, 165 Fort Ave, presented by Third Citizen Theatre Co. Sept. 4,5,11,12 ‘Dream, Love, Escape,’ 7 p.m. —’A Midsummer’s Night’ retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Sq., In case of rain, Derby Square performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square.
‘Thrive’ at The Landing Aug. 18
‘Thrive’ — the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s new initiative focused on empowering women to succeed professionally and personally — hosts its next event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Landing, 81 Front St., Marblehead. Enjoy specialties from a new culinary team and learn more Thrive’s plans for mentoring, educational development, networking with a cause, speaker programs and more. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members, $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information or to sponsor the event, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565, ext. 101.
Business Insight Breakfast Forum
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce welcomes Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett as its special guest speaker for a Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Blodgett, a Peabody native now in his fifth term upholding justice in Essex County, will share his pioneering work with drug diversion, at-risk youths and the evolving role of the modern-day prosecutor. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information or to sponsor the event, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565, ext. 101.
Chamber hosts human resources seminar
On Thursday, Aug. 19, join Sheri Heller and Paul Carelis of MP (MassPay) for an HR seminar on “The Importance of Job Descriptions and More” beginning at 8 a.m. at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce Boardroom, 5 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers. Heller and Carelis will detail how the pandemic has altered certain human resource duties, including the importance of updating job descriptions to remain in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other regulations in 2021. They will also discuss the best HR strategies for returning to work, protocols surrounding COVID vaccinations, and methods for properly classifying employees. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Seafood and catch up networker
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce gets a jump on Labor Day weekend with an After-Hours Networking Event on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Finz Seafood & Grill, 86 Wharf St., Pickering Wharf, Salem. Make some new connections and catch up with familiar colleagues while enjoying a taste of Finz’s innovative, sustainable cuisine overlooking Salem Harbor. Admission is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit northshorechamber.org or call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Soling goes solo
Artist, writer, filmmaker, musician and academic Cevin Soling, presents his first solo-exhibition, ‘We’ve Become What We Parody,’ at the Salem Art Gallery. Soling has been featured on MTV, HBO, BBC, Comedy Central, The Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. His works bend the familiar to create an alternate world that exposes the undercurrents of hypocrisy and violence beneath the everyday. On view now through Sept. 18. On Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., meet the artist himself as he discusses his process and practice, and performs selections from his musical project. Admission is $15, at www.salemartgallery.com/products/cevin-soling-live. The Salem Art Gallery, 64 Bridge St., is the functional headquarters of The Satanic Temple.
