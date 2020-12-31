Bonfire canceled
Due to limits on gathering sizes, this season’s annual Christmas Tree Bonfire in Salem has been canceled. Residents should not drop off Christmas trees at Dead Horse Beach this year. Instead, trees can be left curbside on residents’ regular trash days during the weeks of Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Residents can also drop off Christmas trees in the parking lot of Castle Hill Park, 4 Story Road, through the end of January. Remove any ornaments or lights first.
Handmade business tips
The Peabody Institute Library presents “A Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Handmade Business” with Merav Ruthman of SarinaZac Designs on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. Ruthman will explain how she turned her hobby of making children’s clothing into a thriving business, will share tips for selling handmade goods, and will talk about market research, managing finances, using social media and avoiding burnout. The online program is part of the library’s ongoing “New Year: New Business” series. Sign up to attend at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/beginners-guide-to-starting-a-handmade-business/.
New Job workshop
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The workshops take place via Zoom on Wednesdays in January starting Jan. 6. Patrons can sign up for one or as many as they wish. Career Self-Assessment, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/career-self-assessment-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/ Resumes and Cover Letters, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resumes-and-cover-letters-with-lindsay-laguna/ Interviewing, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/job-interview-worskshop-with-lindsay-laguna/ Salary Negotiating, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Me&thee concert
Me&thee, an acoustic listening room sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, is collaborating with Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, to present singer-songwriter Mark Erelli in concert Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Erelli, a Massachusetts native, will perform from Caffe Lena’s stage in a special show that will air on YouTube. Suggested donation is $20; tips of any kind will be accepted at https://www.caffelena.org/tips/.
Reunion canceled
For the first time in 59 years, the annual Beverly Florida Reunion will be canceled due to COVID-19. The gathering is rescheduled for 2022. Those who have already made hotel reservations should apply for refunds and make cancellations.
Free testsin Salem
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31, 2021, at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit lwww.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Family night Feb. 17
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Holocaust Remembrance
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join for “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe,” a three-generation family presentation featuring Judith H. Sherman, author, poet and Holocaust survivor. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.