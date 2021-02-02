Manage stress while job hunting
The Peabody Institute Library presents “Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 3. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.
Northshoremen rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Ipswich offers vaccine clinic
The town of Ipswich has partnered with Conley’s Drug Store to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Ipswich residents ages 75 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s distribution plan. The clinic will be held in the lower level of Our Lady of Hope Rectory at 1 Pineswamp Road on Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The rectory is at the corner of Linebrook and Pineswamp roads. Residents must register before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. No walk-ins will be accepted; proof of age and residents will be required upon entry. Register online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210308784188158. Those who do not have internet access can call the town’s vaccination hotline at 978-356-6670 or the Council on Aging at 978-356-6650 to register.
Pop-up marketat Black Box
The Black Box Theater will host Handmade With Love, a mini-marketplace, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Find handmade gifts by local makers, including spa baskets, chocolates, fudge, cocoa bombs, candles, scarves, wine, jewelry and more. The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag. All guests can enter to win a raffle basket. Masks and social distancing required; contactless shopping and payments will be available where possible. A limit of 10 shoppers will be allowed in the theater at once. The theater is at 22 Foster St., Peabody. Contact Lisa Geczi with questions, lgeczi@ne-arc.org.
Darwin festmoves online
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually this year. The university has planned a week of online lectures from Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12. Topics include the evolution of skin color, the biology of cities, the biochemical signatures of disease, and the diversity and adaptation of coral reefs. The webinars are free and open to the public, and take place daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A question and answer session will follow each talk. To register or for more information, visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival
Three-Fifths Clause topic
Dr. Richard Bell will lead “The Terrible Power of the Constitution’s Three-Fifths Clause,” a virtual lecture on how the 1787 Constitution’s count of enslaved people shaped federal policy for decades, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. The Three-Fifths Clause meant an enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a free individual for the purposes of congressional representation, weaving slaveholder power into the fabric of all three branches of government. Bell, a professor of history at the University of Maryland, is the author of “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home.” His free lecture, co-sponsored by the Marblehead Museum and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team, will take place via Zoom. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
TIPS training
DanversCARES, as part of a regional effort with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative and the Tri-Town Council, offers TIPS training for businesses selling and/or serving alcohol. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is a skills-based program designed to prevent intoxication, drunken driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol. Mike Marcantonio, a Certified TIPS Trainer with Dram Shop Consultants will conduct the training, which is open to establishments with liquor licenses in Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield. This free virtual training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required at www.danverscares.org. No phone or email registration is accepted. For more information contact Lyla Harrod at lylaharrod@danvers.org.
Marbleheadarchitecture
Historian Judy Anderson will lead a four-part virtual series in February on the architectural history of Marblehead. The weekly program will cover from the town’s founding in 1629 to the post-war development era of 1976. Learn how to identify major defining elements of each architectural time period and style, and how economic conditions and national events impacted the town’s built environment. The series will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for Marblehead Museum members, $60 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
The Cabot to air special
The Cabot theater in Beverly will air a special one-hour program featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patti Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. “Patti Austin’s Gratitude Tour: Celebrating National Mentoring Month with The Cabot” will include songs and anecdotes from Austin. It will be broadcast over The Cabot’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. National Mentoring Month is held each January to promote youth mentoring in the United States. For more information, visit thecabot.org.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
