Stuffed animal slumber party
Beloved stuffed animals are invited to a sleepover at Peabody Institute Library! On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 1:30, children bring their favorite stuffed animals to the courtyard at the Main Library, where they’ll craft them cozy beds, tuck them in and leave them for a fun night at the library. What will the animals get up to? To check in on their adventures, follow the library’s Facebook page and see! Then come to the children’s room the next day, Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 pm to pick up your animal and its bed. This free event is open to children of all ages. In case of inclement weather, it may be canceled or postponed. Space is limited and registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Salem Community Band performing Aug. 2
On Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., the Salem Community Band performs its 12th annual Summer concert at the Salem Willows Band Shell. Under the direction of Cynthia Napierkowski, the band is composed of amateur musicians from grades 7 through adults who come together for the joy of playing. This year, more than ever, come out and support music in Salem and the Salem Public Schools.
Travel to the End of the World on Zoom
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, "Antarctica - Travels at the End of the World," will take you on an exploration of the coldest, windiest, driest place on earth, where two thirds of the world’s fresh water is locked up in the form of ice the size of the continent of Australia. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. join lecturer and photojournalist Barry Pell, who has traveled by ship to Antarctica, on Zoom as he discusses his experiences and shares his photos of this most magnificent and unique continent. Pell has traveled widely, visiting and documenting landscapes and cultures in nearly 170 countries and lived in China, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and South America. He lectures at schools, universities, libraries and community groups in the Boston area, and this Zoom lecture will be sponsored by The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 17 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required for this Zoom event via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Extreme weather presentation Aug. 10
On Tuesday, Aug 10, at 6:30 p.m., join Christopher Skinner, a climate scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Environmental, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Zoom. Skinner will discuss everything from heat waves to drought, and why the fingerprints of climate change are all over recent extreme weather events. Was the historic 2017 hurricane season (Harvey, Irma, Maria, etc.) a result of climate change? What’s the future forecast? Why is attributing changes in hurricanes to climate change is so challenging? What steps researchers are taking to better understand this critical connection? How do climate and weather shape society and ecosystems? How did climate change help form Ancient Egypt; how will greenhouse gases impact future air quality; how plants interact with the atmosphere to create their own weather. The talk, which will be hosted on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Stories of citizenship, community, and belonging
On Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. , the Salem Athenaeum will host speakers B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker, sharing true stories of citizenship, community, and belonging, live, without notes, in the lovely Athenaeum garden! This event was rained out twice in July, so ifyou purchased a ticket for the original event, it is still good and hopefully, if August is drier than July, you can attend. This event is free to members, $10 for non member at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex Street, Salem. To register, visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Covid19 free vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clnics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Blood drive rewards donors
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types –especially type O and those giving platelets –are urged to give now. The Red Cross needs more than 1,000 additional blood donations daily to meet current demand. Donors who give by July 31 receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value), and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. More information is available at rcblood.org/fuel. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Please note: knowing the name of manufacturer of the donor’s COVID19 vaccine is important in determining donation eligibility. Remaining local clinic schedules are as follows: Danvers: Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive: July 30, 31 —8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. / Ipswich: At Ipswich Community, 25 Green: July 28, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.,
Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Phil Vassartops fair playbill
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the grandstand stage at 7 p.m. It will be “Just Another Day in Paradise” when Vassar performs many of his chart topping hits including “Carlene,” “American Child,” and “Six Pack Summer,” along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Collin Ray and Alan Jackson. Daily fair admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General admission is available at $12, good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.
Free IT trainingprogram available
A free IT training and education opportunity is being offered through the North Shore Community College Adult Learning Center. Students with or without a high school diploma are eligible. This is a concurrent program where students can earn certification in the tech industry, earn computer science college credits, and study for the HiSET or work on academic and workplace skills. Classes will be held partially on the NSCC Danvers campus, and remote on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The IT component is from 9 to noon and will be face to face on campus, while the afternoon class from 12:30-2 will be remote. The 20-week program runs from Sept. 14 through February 022. All courses and textbooks are free. Pre-registration and a personal interview are required by Aug. 16. Questions? Contact Stacy Randell-Shaheen at 978-236-1227 /srandell@northshore.edu, or Kim Hemme at 978-236-1229 / khemme01@northshore.edu. In additon, visit: http://www.northshore.edu/adult-learning/
Swampscott Classof 1971 Reunion
The Swampscott High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead at 6 p.m. A casual evening of heavy appetizers and an open bar is planned. Classmate and beloved sportscaster, Mike Lynch, will serve as emcee. Class members interested in attending or anyone with knowledge of classmates whereabout are asked to contact Faith Rothwell Deangelis at frd1083@gmail.com.
Party like it’sthe jazz age
The Trustees in association with Boston Swing Central will host two days of a Roaring Twenties Lawn Party at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event harkens back to the Jazz Age era when the mansion at Castle Hill was built and features twenties and thirties jazz on two stages, swing dancing lessons, antique autos, lawn games, house tours, and a vintage fair. Days kickoff with group dance lessons near the main stage at 3 p.m. with New York jazz band Tamar Korn and A Kornucopia headlining along with music by Cassidy’s Orleans Kids. Come vintage dressed, pack a picnic, or pick up supper from an on-site vendor. Pre-ordered picnic suppers will be available from Ferreira Foods. Beer, wine, and hard cider vendors will be on hand. Gates open at 1 p.m. for admittance. Tickets are available only in advance at https://roaringtwentieslawnparty.org One-day is $50 per person, $40 for students, seniors, and Trustees members. Children 10 and under are free. Guided tours are available for additional fees. Questions? Visit: https://roaringtwentieslawnparty.org or call 978.356.4351.
American Salute concert new date
The American Salute concert by the North Shore Concert Band, originally scheduled for July 6, has been re-scheduled. The new date is Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, Salem. The concert will feature patriotic selections; marches, sing-alongs and more. There is no rain date for this concert.
Chuck Hall atAlong the Way
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, is reopening on Saturday, Aug. 14 with Singer/Songwriter Chuck Hall. Chuck has been a part of the New England folk and songwriting community since the mid 1980s. He has chosen this event as the local release of “One Tree,” his new CD produced during the pandemic isolation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10 per person, at the door. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 978-350-2487. Or visit: www.HallFolk.com.
Sundays in Patton
Park slated
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season. Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. through Aug. 29. The remaining schedule is as follows: Aug. 1, Blind Drive - Classic Rock and More; Aug. 8, What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? - Smokey Cabaret Acoustic Noir; Aug. 15, Studio 2 - “Early Beatles”Tribute Band; Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - Celebrating our Incredible Local Talent; Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast Reggae/Rock. Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/.
