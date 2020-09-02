Yom Kippur Puppet Show
Lappin Foundation invites families to a special PJ Library Yom Kippur puppet show for children, ages 3-8, with puppeteer Anna Sobel on Friday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. Some kids say Sam looks like a certain sea sponge with square pants. Luke looks like a triangle. His best friend Josh is the only Jewish kid in the class. Luke and Josh have been making fun of Sam. But when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur roll around, Josh discovers that the hardest part of making up for your mistakes is saying sorry. Register for your Zoom link at: LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Plant, craft sale in Peabody
On Sept. 12, the Peabody Garden Club will hold a Harvest Plant and Craft Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kindercare parking lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Choose from assorted plants, crafts, bake goods and much more. Rain date is set for Sept. 13, same place, same time. For more information contact President Kim Bressler: thepeabodygardenclub@gmail.com, or call or text Vice President: Elizabeth Johns at 978-223-3247.
Play Kits launched
The Beverly Public Library is launching PLAY! Kits — a new collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information abut this and more programming, call 978-921-6062, or visit: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org
‘Twist on the Taste’ set
On Sunday, Sept. 13, join The House of the Seven Gables for a Twist on the Taste. For seven years this popular September fundraiser was hosted on their seaside lawn, with great food and drinks donated by talented chefs and vendors, along with auctions, photo ops, tastings and entertainment —all in support National Historic District’s mission of involving people of all backgrounds in The Gables’American story. This year, the event may be virtual but there will still be good food, an online auction, a virtual Paddles–Up (fund-a-need), some short and poignant presentations and the unveiling of a new 3D tour of the House of the Seven Gables. The fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets, food orders, details and to view auction items, visit: https://7gables.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2020TwistontheTaste/tabid/1163137/Default.aspx. For pickup is from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, for a delicious way to help The Gables survive the pandemic.
Beverly Bootstraps holds food drive
Beverly Bootstraps will hold another Drive Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. To restock the Food Pantry shelves after the summer, Beverly Bootstraps typically hosts a Food Drive at a local grocery store. However, with the pandemic continuing on, and to keep the community safe, they will be repeating the Drive Thru format that they tested in June and was a huge success. The need for food assistance is still great with the pandemic and unemployment effecting so many.
'38 hurricane topic of talk
On Sept. 21, 1938, a massive hurricane surprised New York and New England. One of the most destructive storms in American History, it caused over 600 deaths and $400 million in property damages. What made this storm so unique? Historic New England’s Michael Maler will discuss this in a Zoom program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers on Thursday, Sept. 10 , at 6:30 p.m. Maler is the Metro-Boston Regional Site Manager for Historic New England, and holds a degree in art history from Duke University and a Masters in Museum Studies from Harvard University, where he currently teaches. He has held staff positions at the Paul Revere House, Historic Beverly, the Portland Museum of Art, the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk, Maine, and is an active member of the New England Museum Association, the American Association for State and Local History, and the Downtown Boston House Museum Alliance. Registration for this event is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Danvers Garden Club Clothing Drive
The Danvers Garden Club Clothing Drive (formerly Savers) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 159 Dayton Street, Danvers. Soft goods only (clothing, bedding, curtains, shoes, purses) in plastic bags only (no paper bags or boxes. These are tax deductible donations.