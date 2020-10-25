Sebelius on election
The Salem Athenaum invites you to join former Secretary of Health and Human Services and Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius online on Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., as she offers her take on the upcoming election, the COVID-19 crisis, the Affordable Care Act, the directions of the two major parties, and the future of democracy itself. Her unique insights will be followed by commentary from Peter Kadzis, political reporter for WGBH, as well as questions from the audience. Suggested donation is $20. Registration is required at: www.salemathenaeum.net.
History of Fort Sewall
Famous for providing cover to the U.S.S. Constitution during the War of 1812, Marblehead’s Fort Sewall has an interesting history spanning over 375 years. First established in 1644 up on a rocky headland called Gale’s Head, the Marblehead Fort survives as a rare example of an early earthwork fortification on the North American coast. Join Judy Anderson, a local social and architectural historian, for an illustrated Zoom presentation on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. A member of the town’s Fort Sewall Oversight Committee, she’ll explain when and why the fort was built in the mid-1600s and then renovated five different times over its next two and a half centuries of defensive deterrence. To register, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org $15 future members; $10 members.
Honoring Jewish veterans
The community is invited to honor Jewish Veterans on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. A panel of veterans will share reflections of their time in the service, and teens will share insights gained from interviewing Jewish Veterans. The program is free and all are welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978- 740-4431 with questions.
Journaling for Wellness
The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to join a Journaling for Wellness Zoom workshop with Lara Tupper who taught writing at Rutgers University and was a faculty member at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The workshop includes a brief discussion about the health benefits of journaling, short and sweet freewriting exercises and tips about sustaining greater self-compassion and self-awareness through writing. Tupper is founder of Swift Ink Stories, which offers manuscript guidance. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org