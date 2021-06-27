Tales about
Tails June 28
The Peabody Institute Library invites you to a meet and greet with some pet reptiles — Voltron the Argentine Tegu, Ham Sandwich the Blue-Tongued Skink, and Chickpea the Hermann’s Tortoise — on June 28, outside in the library courtyard, at 6 p.m. Your host, reptile owner and expert Yael Zabka, has limited this event to ages 10 and up, for everyone’s safety, while she shows off some of her beloved pets, and tells tales about them, and answers questions about the care, feeding, and maintenance of house reptiles. She’ll talk about what it’s like to keep reptiles as pets, and why, in her opinion, they make better pets than even her dogs. Space is limited, so registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/tales-about-tails-the-care-of-feeding-of-pet-reptiles/. For more information, visit: peabodylibrary.org
Diamond Awards
nominee sought
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its inaugural Diamond Awards —a new initiative to recognize outstanding women of influence and leadership in the region. Twenty women from across the North Shore will be selected as the 2021 Diamond Award honorees and recognized at a Power of Women breakfast in September at Kernwood Country Club in Salem as well as in the September issue of the Chamber’s new Impact Magazine. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for this new award, which celebrates women role models in business who demonstrate a commitment and passion for serving and mentoring others while leading with purpose, excelling in their careers, and making an impact. Selected by a panel of judges, the recipients, as well as being spotlighted in the September issue of Impact Magazine, will be honored at the Sept. 21 breakfast. To nominate a deserving woman for a 2021 Diamond Award, complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/diamond-award. Self-nominations will also be accepted by July 9 deadline.
Stories of community
and belonging July 9
On July 9 at 6 p.m., listen as six local citizens tell true stories, live, without notes, in the lovely garden of the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem. Speakers include Kevin Carey, B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker. Hosted by J.D. Scrimgeour. Fact checkers not included. The program is free to Athenaeum members; suggested donation for general public: $10. Register at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Vaccination
clinics open
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) will make both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics moving forward. Both vaccines will be readily available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Both vaccines will be available for these clinics as well. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Castle Hill concerts
returning July 1
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, July 1 to Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands performing on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The season kicks off with Soul City’s sounds of Motown, soul, and funk. During the concert, attendees may explore the gardens. Bring a picnic or buy a pizza from Riverview Pizza and ice cream from Down River Ice Cream. Mill River Winery, Ipswich Ale or True North Ales, and Far from the Tree Cider or 1634 Meadery will sell beverages. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted and parcels will be searched. The complete schedule is as follows: July 8, Big Ol’Dirty Bucket—funk; July 15, Psychedelic Relics—classic rock: July 22, The Hofners, An Evening of Beatlemania: July 29, Beantown Swing Orchestra—big band swing: Aug. 5, Entrain—world music: Aug. 12, Soul Rebel Project—reggae: Aug. 19, The Great Escape—Journey cover band: Aug. 26, Disco Dream--disco: Sept 2,Orville Giddings Band—boogie blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert starts rundsfrom 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3:00 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
‘Hanging’ with
Hawthorne, Thoreau
Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau will meet up again — virtually — on Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The two literary legends actually hung together in the mid-1800s, and got along so well that Hawthorne invited Thoreau to stay with him and his family in Salem. While their writing may be a tad inaccessible to today’s readers, their humanity is not, so listen in to their lively, free-ranging thoughts and observations taken directly from primary sources. Sponsored by The House of the Seven Gables, the two authors are brought to life by two actors — Rob Velella and Richard Smith — who have performed them in character and costume for a decade as the living history piece, “Singular Characters.” To register for this virtual event, visit: https://7gables.org/event/singular-characters-hawthorne-and-thoreau/.
Deana’s Educational
Theater’s series
Created in 1994 in memory of Deana Brisbois, a young Topsfield resident who lost her life in an abusive relationship, Deana’s Educational Theater keeps her memory alive by teaching children and young adults to recognize signs of abuse. Its plays have traveled the world, reaching over 1.8 million students and adults at schools K-12, colleges, community centers, and military bases. This summer the nonprofit organization is offering a new series of fundraising programming focused on teaching multigenerational audiences — family, parent/guardian, educator, and community groups. Performances will be hosted on Zoom every other Thursday at 7 p.m., from June 24 through Aug. 19. Viewers may sample any number of plays to open challenging conversations about bullying, digital footprint, dating violence prevention, and learn practical tools to foster healthy relationships and even save lives. For more informatiom, a complete schedule of performances and to RSVP for tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/DETCommunity or www.eventbrite.com/e/deanas-educational-theater-presents-the-community-series-tickets-156534196997. Price: True-cost, pay-it-forward, and donation-based options available.
Singing
our stories
The community is invited to a unique interactive virtual workshop through a Jewish lens with multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and composer, Yoni Battat on Monday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., on Zoom. In this workshop you will connect with ancestors, tell stories, reflect, and sing together in a safe, empowering space. Yoni will invite you to fill in the holes of his song with your own words, ideas and experiences. Together you will weave a tapestry of collective memory and shared human experience of brokenness, strength, and belonging. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Limited to 20 participants. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Yellow Bird
theater camp
From July 21 to 23, in partnership with Cambridge-based experimental theater ensemble, Liars & Believers, the city of Salem’s Arts & Culture Program will present a free three-day theater camp for Salem youth in Salem’s Old Town Hall and Derby Square. In this fun and dynamic camp, participants will learn some basic skills needed to be a creative and expressive theater artist, including the fundamentals of improv, puppetry, and clowning; puppet building and animating, clown characterization, and more. The three-days culminate on Saturday, July 22, at noon, when Liars & Believers present their show, “Yellow Bird Chase,” free for all at 32 Derby Square, followed by campers showing off their new theater skills. Camp will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 21 to 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 32 Derby Sq., for Salem residents ages 7 to 17. Limited to 30 participants, first come, first served. Bring lunch, snacks, sunscreen, water and a face mask if indoors Old Town Hall due to weather. To register and for more information, contact Beth Forrestal at 978-619-5685, or: bforrestal@salem.com.
Film Tuesdays
held at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Open mic
Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine: July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
Military Service Day
slated for July 17
The nonprofit A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, of Hamilton, will host the 6th annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Don’t miss this day-long exhibition of vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, speakers and other veteran-related attractions, at the home of one of America’s most celebrated military families — the Pattons. The day also recognizes the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post, established in 1919, in its efforts to support veterans and their families in Hamilton and beyond. Admission is free and off-street parking at the homestead is available with police assistance with a $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American Legion, Post 194. Active COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Share military histories as a positive community engagement to benefit education and awareness of service of all kinds. For more information, visit: www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/, or go to https://bit.ly/MilServDayLocation.
New Chatbot
live on Salem site
The city of Salem has launched a new tool to help residents find quick answers to questions about city services, programs and policies. A new chatbot, located on www.salem.com, provides responses to questions, based on information found across all city-affiliated websites. Enter a simple question to find links to answers or more information. Not satisified with the answer? Send a more detailed email to which city staff will respond.
Support the fort
in Marblehead
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.