Zoom ballet,dance classes
Join Peabody Institute Library and New England Ballet Theatre on Zoom for fun and laid-back classes in ballet and contemporary dance. Join one or all of four drop-in classes structured so all levels of dancers, from beginner to advanced, adults, teens, and tweens can join in. Classes will alternate between ballet and contemporary dance, and take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, May 6 and May 20, and June 3 and 17. Advance registration is required for each class, to receive Zoom link confirmation. Your teacher, seasoned professional dancer Martin Skocelas-Hunter, primarily focuses on the Cecchetti Ballet syllabus. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org
Scholarship deadline extended
The Essex Agricultural Society DBA Topsfield Fair and the Charles E. Larner Family Foundation Scholarships have extended the deadine for local high school seniors’s applications until May 1. The society will award $1,000.00 scholarships, paid directly to the school, at the second semester of their freshman year for well-rounded students, and will administer scholarships for the Essex County Farm Bureau and the Essex County Fruit Growers Association. The Charles E. Larner Foundation will award $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing agriculture as their area of focus in college, paid directly to the school, at the second semester. For more information and applicayionapplications: https://www.topsfieldfair.org/education/scholarships Application deadline is May 1.
Mother’s Day Plant Sale
The Peabody Garden Club’s annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale tales place of Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare Parking Lot, Lowell Street, Peabody. Come on by and pick out the perfect Mother’s Day gift from a big assortment of plants, gifts and baked goods. Take a chance on a raffle. And more.
Union veterans’ unending war
Marblehead is home to Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Post #82, the John R. Goodwin post, in honor of the first Marbleheader to perish in the Civil War. Beyond the events and battles, the affects of war on the soldiers after it was “over” is rarely discussed. Join us on Zoom on May 25, at 7 p.m. as the Marblehead Museum book club reads and discusses ‘Marching Home, Union Veterans and Their Unending Civil War,’ by Brian Mathew Jordan. Delve into experiences of those captured in notorious Confederate jails; those who lost limbs and adapted, or were unable to, and those who organized to help fellow veterans survive the aftermath of a war that divided the nation. This fascinating read provides insights into the “after” of the Civil War’s Union veterans. To register, please visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Salem State hosts Phillip
SALEM— On Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., Salem State University is hosting a virtual discussion with CNN Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip to kick off the opening of the university’s nonpartisan Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics and Civic Engagement (Berry IOP). Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and former publisher of the North of Boston Media Group will moderate the event, entitled “The Future of Our Democracy: A Conversation with Abby Phillip.” To register or submit questions in advance, go to. salemstate.edu/BerryIOP. Presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation and GraVoc, the event is open to the public and media.
Arbor Day Tree Planting
DANVERS – The Department of Public Works is holding the Annual Arbor Day tree planting at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, on Friday, April 30, at 10 A.M. in honor of Arbor Day. The Forestry Division will plant two Green Mountain Sugar Maples near the entrance of the building. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a celebration. National Arbor day is typically celebrated on the last Friday in April across the nation. Trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut hearing and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean air, produce oxygen and provide a habitat for wildlife. For more information, visit, https://www.arborday.org/, and check the Town of Danvers DPW website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit: Danvershistory.org.
An Indispensable lecture on May 27
On Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. join the Marblehead Museum book club on Zoom as best-selling author Patrick K. O’Donnell delves into the history of the ‘Headers who served with General John Glover in his new book, "The Indispensables, The Diverse Soldier-Mariners Who Shaped the Country, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware." Local history with a national lens embodies much of Marblehead’s past. While the debate regarding the birthplace of the American Navy continues, Marbleheaders role in the American Revolution has never been questioned. Best selling historian-author O’Donnell gathers little-known history from countless primary sources, some unearthed for the first time. If you’re a lover of lover of local history, "The Indispensables" is an indispensable read. "The Indispensables," with Patrick K. O’Donnell, tickets are $1 for members; $15 for future members.Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Hidden History of Washington St.
In honor of Preservation Month, a weekend of Marblehead architectural walking tours with local social and architectural historian, Judy Anderson, will run from May 14 through 16. Interested in the Washington Street neighborhood? Beyond the gems of Abbot Hall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, this tour will engage you in close observation of styles and structural elements and provide unique perspective on how historic national events and economics impacted the buildings of Marblehead. To register for one of four tours, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tours are scheduled on May 14, at 5:30 p.m.; May 15 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.: May 16, at 1 p.m. Cost is $15/members; $20/future-members. Space is limited. Masks required.
Genealogy panel set for May 1
On Saturday, May 1, join the Danvers Historical Society from 3 to 5 p.m. in participating with Salem Ancestry Days 2021, a casual Q&A with genealogists from around the New England via ZOOM and In-Person. Bring your questions and learn from panelists Ted Russell, Jennifer Smith, Pamela Guye Holland, Robert Weir and Stephen Hartwell. The event will take place at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers Square, but some panelists and guests will zoom in also. For those actually attending, Covid Restrictions apply, masks are required and space is limited, so please reserve a seat and arrive early. For in-person seating, email:DHS@danvershistory.org. For Zoom, email DHS@danvershistory.org.
Human Rights Awards May 25
On Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum and Voices Against Injustice will co-host th 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice and Rising Leader Awards, honoring Cosecha Massachusetts for its courage and leadership in the immigrant rights movement and for the group'sresponse to the pandemic. Also honored will be student leaders who are raising their voices against injustice and making a difference in the community. Learn more at: voicesagainstinjustice.org, and save the date for this important occasion: watch here for more details.
Bonnie & Clydetopic on May 18
Historian Chris Daley drove over 4,000 miles in search of the real Bonnie and Clyde - join him as he takes you along for the ride on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.. This 90-minute lecture, hosted on Zoom, shows you through period photographs and movies plus modern photographs and video shot by myself Daley himself as he traveled through Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Meet the Dust Bowl Romeo and Juliet, and characters like L.J. “Boots” Hinton, son of lawman Ted Hinton - a member of the posse that took them down in 1934. Hosted on Zoom, the event, half travelogue, half history, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required on the Events Calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Rock The Block for TCH
Join Hamilton's second annual Rock The Block 2021, as we get moving to support TCH (The Community House). Last year, hundreds ran virtually “with” siblings, biked with partners, and hiked with kids, raising over $11,000 for The 2020 Greatest Needs Fund at TCH. So we were able to offer more scholarships, better enrichment programs, and maintain our historic building. This year, registered participants who are local can pick up race packets with race bibs, fun swag, and special offers at The Community House portico on Tuesdays 10 a.m. - noon and Fridays 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Or contact claudia@communityhouse.org. This socially distanced 2-mile fitness challenge lets you choose your pace, and your date! Run, walk, bike, stroll—even unicycle— any day, April 26 through May 16. Choose your route: Hit the road, trail, sidewalk or treadmill! For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/rocktheblock-2021/All proceeds support the Greatest Needs Fund at TCH.
COVID funeral aid available
FEMA is accepting applications this Week for a Program —an American Rescue Plan— which Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COIVD-19. Residents who paid for funerals after Jan.20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in theU.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). Learn more at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Marblehead memories
On Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Marblehead Memories Project will be scanning and photographing letters, photos, postcards, ticket stubs, advertisements, sports memorabilia, fishing mementos, local business items, or any object that sheds light on Marblehead’s history. Entered into our digital collections database, these images will be freely accessible for public use. Due to COVID-19, we ask that participants bring no more than three objects per digitization session. This will be the first of many digitization events in this three year project. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. Space is limited, and pre-registration for time slot is required at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/