Chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Managing job hunting
The Peabody Institute Library presents “Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 3. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.
Erelli concert online Thursday
Me&thee, an acoustic listening room sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, is collaborating with Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, to present singer-songwriter Mark Erelli in concert Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Erelli, a Massachusetts native, will perform from Caffe Lena’s stage in a special show that will air on YouTube. Suggested donation is $20; tips of any kind will be accepted at https://www.caffelena.org/tips/.
Reunion canceled
For the first time in 59 years, the annual Beverly Florida Reunion will be canceled due to COVID-19. The gathering is rescheduled for 2022. Those who have already made hotel reservations should apply for refunds and make cancellations.
Salem testingthroug March
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Telehealth for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
‘Breaking Hate’ virtual talk
The Lappin Foundation, in collaboration with several organizations, presents “Breaking Hate,” a free, virtual talk by Emmy Award-winning producer and former white-supremacist Christian Picciolini on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Since leaving the white-power movement more than two decades ago, Picciolini dedicates his life to helping others overcome their own hate. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, the Teen Antisemitism Task Force, ADL New England, BBYO New England, Holocaust Legacy Foundation and Jewish Teen Initiative Boston. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.