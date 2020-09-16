Election programsat Salem State
The Center for Civic Engagement and the Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics and Civic Engagement at Salem State University are holding a roster of virtual programs on Zoom links as part of the university’s annual “Your Voice, Your Vote”election programming. Discussions are designed with students in mind, but are open to all (for Zoom links, email CCE@salemstate.edu.) and are as follows: Sept. 17, 12:15-1:30 p.m., Conquering Crisis: Defending and Expanding Voting Rights Amid COVID-19, with Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, executive director, MassVOTE and first vice president, NAACP-Boston Branch. Oct. 1, 12:15-1:30 p.m., Topics on the Campaign Trail: Public Health and Health Disparities, with Lara Cartwright-Smith, George Washington University and Sara Moore, professor, Sociology, Salem State; Oct. 6, 11 a.m.- noon, Ranked Choice Voting: Impacts for Democracy and Representation, with Cynthia Terrell, founder and executive director of RepresentWomen and co-founder of Fair Vote. Oct. 8, 12:15 -1:30 p.m., An Insider’s View of Congress: COVID-19 and the Future of Social Security, Medicare and Unemployment Compensation, with Michael Evans, SSU alum and chief counsel of US Senate Finance Committee; Oct. 21, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Discerning Fact from Fiction, with professor Kristin Pangallo, Chemistry and Physics, and professor Cindy Vincent, Media and Communication.
Camping on the Grand Allée
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich welcomes you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience this fall, camping on the Grand Allée, the central landscape feature on this National Historic Landmark. Enjoy s’mores around a campfire at base camp (aka the Casino Complex), sleeping under the stars, and waking to magnificent estate and ocean views. Bathroom facilities at the Casino Complex are available. Space is limited to 8 families per night., Fridays, Sept.18 and 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23; Saturdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 17, and 24; and Sunday, Oct. 11. Check-in 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and check-out by 9 a.m. the next morning. Trustees member family: $88. Nonmember family: $110. Advanced reservations required at www.thetrustees.org/castlehill.
Opioid screening available
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) will join a virtual town hall event supporting Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day. Free and open to all to learn from experts about opioid misuse and treatment, the online screenings are educational, not diagnostic, but offer free, anonymous, online screening for yourself or a loved one, as well as referral information to local treatment resources, and a hotline (800-327-5050). With extensive experience in behavioral health care and outpatient services for those struggling with substance use, NSMC is patient-centered and welcomes patients in any stage. For more information and to participate, visit: opioidscreening.org.
NSCC offers ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.
Ward 2 Civic meeting Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m., residents and business owners are encouraged to attend a Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St, Beverly. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2 will be addressed and discussed. Please note the change in location, and also that the meeting is available online. For information, contact: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or find us at: https://www.facebook.com/ward2beverly. Note, annual membership rates are $10 per individual, $20 per family and $50 per business.
Workshop for work policies
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions will host ‘Preparing for New Work Policies after the Pandemic,’ a live remote workshop via Zoom, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 -10 a.m. Cost is $49 per workshop. The time to begin thinking about these issues is now because with these next steps comes a whole new set of labor and employment challenges. So start now to learn how to assess business operations, bring employees back to work, and ensure a safe workplace. Discussion includes: Guidelines for ensuring a safe workplace; Policies and best practices; ; Paid sick leave for Covid-19 ; Worker’s comp regarding remote work and Covid-19 in the workplace; Dealing with employee anxiety; Respecting high-risk employees Featured speaker is Deirdre Higgins, who brings 20 years as a human resources executive to the table. Register by Sept. 18 at 978-236-1200 or email: professional@northshore.edu.
Ipswich seniorflu vaccinations
The Ipswich Public Health Department is offering its annual free flu vaccinations to seniors but due to COVID19, the vaccinations will be done differently. Open to Ipswich residents 60 years of age and older, paramedics from Action Ambulance will come to your home in early to mid-October to administer the quadrivalent regular dose vaccine. There are 150 doses available; to get one, you must call for an appointment at 978-356-6650 and the staff at the Senior Center will schedule an appointment for you in October. Although free, you must have your insurance card available to complete the paperwork, and wear a mask and short or loose fitting sleeves. The paramedic will wear proper safety equipment. Questions? Contact Colleen Fermon, director of Public Health at 978-356-6606 or Sheila Taylor, Director of Senior Services at 978-356-6650.
Run for the trails is on!
The 16th Annual Run for the Trails will be held in a way that works for all in these trying times. As usual, the course will start and finish at the Myopia Schooling field at 394 Bay Road in Hamilton, where you can also park. You’ll do the 5 mile loop once or twice depending on your race, and course will be up from Sept. 19 – Oct. 9. You may run it when and as many times as you like and when finished simply email your time. Winners will be announced at the end of the 3 weeks and T-Shirts and prizes will be then be sent. Please do not run in groups, wear a mask at all times, and be respectful of others on the trails. Running with dogs is forbidden. Divisions are: 39 and under, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ Men and Women. Registration fees are: 5 Miles - $25 ($20 no shirt); 10 Miles - $30 ($25 no shirt).