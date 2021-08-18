Swampscott 1971
reunion Aug. 21
The Swampscott High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead at 6 p.m. A casual evening of heavy appetizers and an open bar is planned. Classmate and beloved sportscaster, Mike Lynch, will serve as emcee. Class members interested in attending or anyone with knowledge of classmates whereabout are asked to contact Faith Rothwell Deangelis at frd1083@gmail.com.
Story night at Athenaeum
Hear local citizens tell true stories, live, without notes, in the lovely Salem Athenaeum garden! This event, twice rained out during July, is happening on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., and you’re invited. If you are still holding a tickets from the rained out dates, they will be honored. Story tellers include B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker. Hosted by J.D. Scrimgeour. This event is free for Athenaeum Members; Suggested donation for nonmembers, $10. The Salem Athenaeum is located at 337 Essex Street, Salem. For tickets and information, call 978.744.2540, or email: staff@SalemAthenaeum.net
Heroic Care Anthology Reading
On Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., join Betsy Ellor —senior editor for Words Unbound Studio—who’ll share what she learned while assembling Heroic Care, an anthology of over 40 pieces of art, fiction, memoir, comics, and micro-memoir. The evening event at the Salem Athenaeum also features 10 local writers and artists included in the anthology, with readers including Matthew Phillion, Susanna Baird, Jim DeFillippi, Jill Pabich, E.F. Sweetman, Bobbi Lerman, Ian Owens, and Colleen Michaels. A Q&A will follow, and copies of the book will be available for sale. Come enjoy a mix of readings, conversation, and communing with this vibrant creative community. The Salem Athenaeum is located at 337 Essex St., Salem. Free for Athenaeum members, suggested donation for general public: $10. Call 978.744.2540, or email: staff@SalemAthenaeum.net.
Beer Garden at Glen Magna Aug. 31
The Danvers Historical Society invites you to a Beer Garden at Glen Magna Farms, on Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 29 Ingersoll St. Danvers. Pack a picnic and enjoy music, open mic, games, entertainment, ciders from Far From The Tree, beers from True North and Essex County Brewing Co, and food from Vinwood Catering. Buy a brew or soft drink and stroll the historic gardens. Last pour is 8 p.m., and under 21s must be accompanied by an elder, who l’ll be provided with a with wristband in order to purchase alcohol. No coolers, no pets, no grills. Chairs and blankets encouraged. Tickets: $10 entry at the gate, sausage bites included. Advanced tickets via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-garden-at-glen-magna-farms-tickets-166306628603
Rosh Hashanah paper mosaic workshop
Join Israel-based mosaic muralist Mia Schon for a one-hour Rosh Hashanah-themed paper mosaic workshop on Monday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Learn how to creatively repurpose paper and design unique and a beautiful Rosh Hashanah-themed card or picture using supplies from home. All you need is a glue stick, scissors, some printer paper and a magazine or some alternative paper to cut up. The workshop is free and everyone is welcome. No experience necessary. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4459.
SalemRecycles’
Free Book Day
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept.18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped”at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.event. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Castle Hill
Picnic Concerts
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, through Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The remaining schedule is: Sept 2, Orville Giddings Band—Boogie Blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
John Estrella Cancer
fundraiser Sept. 20
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID 19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all- volunteer 5013c non-profit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. Thanks for sticking with us in 2020. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.
Salem’s Summer
Performance Series
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some twenty productions for all ages throughout August and September. Bring your own seating and enjoy! The remaining schedule is: Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29, ‘Rhythm Delivered’ 6 p.m., DRUMATRIX presents tap, dance, drumming, body percussion, Charlotte Forten Park: Aug. 28, 29, Sept. 4, 5 and 6 ‘As You Like It,’ 6 p.m., Salem Willows Band Shell, 165 Fort Ave, presented by Third Citizen Theatre Co. Sept. 4, 5,11 and12 ‘Dream, Love, Escape,’ 7 p.m. —’A Midsummer’s Night’ retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Square, In case of rain, the performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square.
Sunday music
in Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season. Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. through Aug. 29. The remaining schedule is as follows: Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - Celebrating our Incredible Local Talent; Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast Reggae/Rock. Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/.
Salem Hospital
hosts golf classic
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Tee time is at 1:30 a.m. and one hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
Hot Dog
Eating contest
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount is $12, good any day. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
The Bard at
the Bandshell
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ directed by Peter Sampieri, will be presented by Third Citizen Theatre Company outdoors at 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows Bandshell, Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4, 5, 6. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food, drink and sit back while Shakepeare sends Rosalind on the run from her vengeful uncle and his fascist court, to the wilds of the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a man, she is joined by other outcasts and gets entangled in a love triangle. Performances are rain or shine. Tickets: $20 Suggested Donation (general seating, cash or PayPal); $25 Advance Donation secures Premium Seating (limit 30 per performance) and a $50 Advance Donation secures front-row seating and a chance to get pulled into the performance (limit 10 per performance). Visit https://www.thirdcitizentheatre.org/tickets. This is the premiere production of Shakespeare at the Willows, an annual outdoor summer Shakespeare series.
Ballroom and
Latin dance duo
On Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, Peabody Institute Library Summer Concert presents Dance Caliente! Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, welcoming students of all ages and experience. Dance Caliente will do an interactive sampler of 4 to 5 dances (i.e. Waltz, Swing, Argentine Tango, Salsa, Foxtrot), with time in between for a short lesson on each dance. The lessons will be interactive and low-impact, tailored to seniors and beginners, and do not require a partner. You can sit back and watch Raul and Eileen, or get up and dance yourself ! Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? 978-531.0100, or call Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17.
St. Val’s golf
tourney Aug. 23
Wenham’s St. Val’s Men’s Club will celebrate its 45th anniversary Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 23, continuing its commitment to fund-raising for local youth groups. Held at the Wenham Country Club in Wenham, this year’s Grand Sponsor is again the Community Credit Union, but more sponsors are needed, as well as raffle prizes, and awards program gifts. Single Hole sponsors start at $100; $300 for 5 holes and $500 for 9 holes. include a complimentary $50.00 raffle for every $100 donated. Peabody area youth programs supported include a basketball league, academic scholarships for college bound students, Greek and Sunday schools, and mission trips to help others who are in need. SVMC President, John Kourtelidis is the new golf tournament chairman this year, and uou can reach him at 978-907-3187.
Free training
at NSCC
Earning industry certification can give you the edge up on your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a free Integrated Education & Training Information Technology program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) on the Danvers Campus, starting Sept. 14. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma. Courses include CyberSafe, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Service Desk & Support Analyst, Microsoft Office Suite and more. In addition to the IT classes, students will work on HiSET high school diploma exam preparation and/or Accuplacer college placement exam preparation. The 20-week, free program runs from Sept. 14, to February 03, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2n47xv36 or call 978-236-1227 or email srandell@northshore.edu.
Citizenship
and belonging
On Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. , the Salem Athenaeum will host speakers B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker, sharing true stories of citizenship, community, and belonging, live, without notes, in the lovely Athenaeum garden! This event was rained out twice in July, so if you purchased a ticket for the original event, it is still good and hopefully, if August is drier than July, you can attend. This event is free to members, $10 for non member at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex Street, Salem. To register, visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Covid 19 free
vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clnics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Beverly Bootstraps
needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Northshoremen
Chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Moulton calls for
nominations
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Gomes, where members from across the community can join Moulton to participate. Details will be posted on the congressman’s website, moulton.house.gov, and on his congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.
Boat tours
are back
Essex Heritage is resuming its boat tours this summer onboard the Naumkeag from Salem, with weekend destination cruises to Bakers Island Light Station and Misery Island, as well as (21+) cocktail Island Hops cruises. All depart from the Salem Ferry Dock at 10 Blaney St. The 30-minute cruise to Bakers Island heads past rugged coastline, harbor islands, and five lighthouses. Explore the historic 10 acre light station with its 1820 light tower, two keeper’s houses, historic trails and seascape. Total duration 2.5 hours. Adults: $35. Children (4-12): $25. Discount for members. Reserve at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/156724373821. Discover Great Misery Island in Salem Sound, hearing of its amazing history as you cruise, then explore trails, meadows, rocky shoreline, and hidden coves. Both islands are managed by the Trustees of the Reservation. For maps and more information about these and the 21+ Island Hops cocktail cruises, visit: https://thetrustees.org/place/misery-islands. Adults: $35. Children (4-12): $25. Discount for members. Reserve here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157236118463.
Mapping
Marblehead
The Marblehead Historical Commission presents a new, innovative, free exhibit at the Old Town House, 1 Market Square. Mapping Marblehead: the Nineteenth Century, continues presenting highlights of Marblehead’s history. The second in a series of three planned exhibits, the goal is making its story accessible to all with interactive maps and displays including interpretive panels, artifacts, and interactive maps illustrating its history from the War of 1812, through Grand Banks fishing, Abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, the Civil War, shoemaking, trains, yachting and tourism. Funded bythe Harold B. and Elizabeth L. Shattuck Memorial Trust, the exhibit runs through late October. Hours are Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m., Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Schools, and groups of all ages, are specially encouraged.