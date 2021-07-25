Chamber event at Gloucester’s Beauport
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce heads to the Beauport Hotel on Gloucester’s glorious outer harbor for an after-hours Networking Event on Tuesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Spend a summer evening connecting with business colleagues on the hotel’s scenic seaside terrace at 55 Commercial St. Admission is $20 for Chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, visit northshorechamber.org or call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Youth Studio’s Sound of Music
Tickets are now on sale for Youth Studio Workshop performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved Broadway hit, "The Sound of Music" at Stage 284, The Community House on Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 30, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 1 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Based on the story of the Von Trapp family singers, and featuring cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen ”and the title number. The Sound of Music won five Tony Awards and five Oscars. In this adaptation for students, the content has been edited to better suit younger attention spans, but all the elements that make this show a classic are still in place. For tickets, visit: https://communityhouse.org/stage-284-tickets/ The Youth Studio Workshop is located at 284 Bay Road Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-4818.
Hot Dog eating contest planned
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. Contestants begin with a glass of water to wash down the first six hot dogs, then challenged with more until the last is consumed. Each competitor must complete an entry form and a waiver form prior to the deadline for entry. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily tickets for the fair are $15. Discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount tickets are $12, which are good any day during the fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
The Bard at the Bandshell
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ directed by Peter Sampieri, will be presented by Third Citizen Theatre Company outdoors at 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows Bandshell, Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4, 5, 6. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food, drink and sit back while Shakespeare sends Rosalind on the run from her vengeful uncle and his fascist court, to the wilds of the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a man, she is joined by other outcasts and gets entangled in a love triangle. Performances are rain or shine. Tickets: $20 Suggested Donation (general seating, cash or PayPal); $25 Advance Donation secures Premium Seating (limit 30 per performance) and a $50 Advance Donation secures front-row seating and a chance to get pulled into the performance (limit 10 per performance).
Visit https://www.thirdcitizentheatre.org/tickets. This is the premiere production of Shakespeare at the Willows, an annual outdoor summer Shakespeare series.
St. Val’s golf tourney Aug. 23
Wenham’s St. Val’s Men’s Club will celebrate its 45th anniversary Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 23, continuing its commitment to fund-raising for local youth groups. Held at the Wenham Country Club in Wenham, this year’s Grand Sponsor is again the Community Credit Union, but more sponsors are needed, as well as raffle prizes, and awards program gifts. Single Hole sponsors start at $100; $300 for 5 holes and $500 for 9 holes. include a complimentary $50 raffle for every $100 donated. Peabody area youth programs supported include a basketball league, academic scholarships for college bound students, Greek and Sunday schools, and mission trips to help others who are in need. SVMC President John Kourtelidis is the new golf tournament chairman this year, and you can reach him at 978-907-3187.
Salem COA hosts monthly breakfast
The Salem Council on Aging is hosting a monthly breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at the Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St in Salem. Come and learn about our health and wellness offerings, social services, lectures, classes and more, or just come for fun and enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage orange juice and coffee. There is plenty of parking and we are accessible. Cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required: call Rosanna Donahue at 978-744-0924 or email rdonahue@salem.com by Friday, Aug. 20.
Pet photos wanted for FOBA calendar
Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA) needs your cutest pet pictures for its 2022 calendar. As most of you know, selling calendars is an important way FOBA raises money to support the rescue and adoption placement work we do.Please send a favorite photo (no more than three per pet, please) of dogs, cats, hamsters, birds, any animal you care about, as long as it’s a good and interesting photo that was not used in our previous calendars. Photos should be good quality (jpgs, at least 150 dpi or 4″x6″in size), not blurry or dark, with no people (or people parts) in them. Please identify the animal(s) by name, and state the owner’s name. Deadline for submission is Aug. 10, 2021. Send to fobacalendar@gmail.com. Receipt of your photos will be acknowledged, but please be patient because we receive lots of photos. For more information, email fobacalendar@gmail.com. Questions about adoptions, etc.? Visit our facebook page, friendsofbeverlyanimals.org or call 978-927-4157.
Free tech industry training at NSCC!
Earning industry certification can give you the edge up on your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a free Integrated Education & Training Information Technology program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) on the Danvers Campus, starting Sept. 14. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma. Courses include CyberSafe, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Service Desk & Support Analyst, Microsoft Office Suite and more. In addition to the IT classes, students will work on HiSET high school diploma exam preparation and/or Accuplacer college placement exam preparation. The 20-week, free program runs from Sept. 14, to February 03, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2n47xv36 or call 978-236-1227 or email srandell@northshore.edu.
Stories of citizenship,community, belonging
On Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. , the Salem Athenaeum will host speakers B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker, sharing true stories of citizenship, community, and belonging, live, without notes, in the lovely Athenaeum garden! This event was rained out twice in July, so ifyou purchased a ticket for the original event, it is still good and hopefully, if August is drier than July, you can attend. This event is free to members, $10 for non member at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex Street, Salem. To register, visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Sundays in Patton Park continues
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season. Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. through Aug. 29. The remaining schedule is as follows: Aug. 1, Blind Drive - Classic rock and more; Aug. 8, What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? - Smokey cabaret acoustic noir; Aug. 15, Studio 2 - “Early Beatles” Tribute band; Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - Celebrating our incredible local talent; Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast reggae/rock. Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/.
Salem Hospital Golf Classic set
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Tee time is at 1:30 a.m. and
one hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
Covid19 freevaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clinics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.