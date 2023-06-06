Art in the Barn June 9-10
Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event will be June 9 and 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave, in Essex. One of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows, it showcases the work of more than 125 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more. Admission and parking are free. The opening Friday night party is open to the public from 5 – 8:30 p.m. with music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales. The Artist Meet & Greet begins at 6 p.m., A juried show, artists contribute 50% or more of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms/ Visit: ecga.org/artinthebarn.
Ex-judge’s take on Lizzie Borden
Did Lizzie Borden famously murder her parents Andrew and Abby Borden in Fall River, in August 1892? Her trial became a spectacle unparalleled in American history. She was relentlessly scrutinized for signs of guilt or innocence. Was she a cold-blooded murderer or an unjustly persecuted lady? On Saturday, June 10, at noon, join the Honorable Dennis J. Curran, retired Massachusetts Superior Court Justice, on Zoom for a free presentation. Curran is a member of the national Board of Advisors of The Lincoln Forum, a Life Member of the Surratt Society, and a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society. Registration is required for ZOOM link at:https://peabodylibrary.org/. Questions? 978-535-3354.
Journey to Juneteenth
In commemoration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth,” a 45-minute program with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. Comprised of a collection of short stories celebrating freedom, Tutson will recount the day that news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas, through the eyes of a fictional character. Learn how Gen. Gordon Granger read Order No. 3 and its impact on the fictional character’s life as an enslaved person. The event is free and all ages are welcome, but space is limited, so registration is required. at: https://essexheritage.org/event/journey-to-juneteenth/