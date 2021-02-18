Machinist prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. North Shore Community College will offer free machinist prep training classes starting in April. Those who don’t have a high school diploma or credentials can also enroll in a HiSET class in which they can work toward passing the HiSET exams while they learn curriculum geared toward machining. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. To attend a free virtual information session, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Scholarshipapplications
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
City of Salem’s new website
The city of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — is designed for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the city. It also offers a direct connection to the city’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac and photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Red Cross blood shortage
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Y2I teensconnect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Educationfunding
The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee seeks grant applications for its Education Fund. Grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by March 1. The average grant award in the past has been $1,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. To apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship and click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 978-619-5600.
Scholarship applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Health carescholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
The Gables lecture series
Author Brunonia Barry kicks off The House of the Seven Gables’ annual lecture series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, when she discusses “Salem as an Inspiration.” Barry will talk about how The Gables, Salem, and Essex County have inspired her best-selling novels. From writing under the wisteria arbor to strolls on Chestnut Street, Barry will share the backstories of her famed books and steps to craft a novel about a real place. Barry’s virtual talk is free, but donations will be accepted. Register online at www.7gables.org.
Community Conversations
The second of Patton Homestead’s virtual Community Conversations series will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will focus on open space and conservation. Panelists are David Santomenna, associate director of land conservation at The Trustees of Reservations, and Chris LaPointe, director of land conservation at Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust. The free webinar will take place via Zoom and last roughly 60 to 90 minutes. Registration is required. Visit https://pattonhomestead.org/events for more information.
Scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary donations made by residents on their tax bills. To contribute, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.
CollabrorativeTIPS training
DanversCARES, as part of a regional effort with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative and the Tri-Town Council, offers TIPS training for businesses selling and/or serving alcohol. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is a skills-based program designed to prevent intoxication, drunken driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol. Mike Marcantonio, a Certified TIPS Trainer with Dram Shop Consultants will conduct the training, which is open to establishments with liquor licenses in Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield. This free virtual training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required at www.danverscares.org. No phone or email registration is accepted. For more information contact Lyla Harrod at lylaharrod@danvers.org.
Beef stew Saturday
The Second Congregational Church in Beverly is sponsoring a grab-and-go beef stew dinner. Pick up microwavable containers between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the church, 35 Conant St., Beverly. Menu features beef stew made with beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions, plus a dinner roll. Deadline for orders was Feb. 17. The building is handicapped-accessible.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Preschool screening
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org. To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
LinkedIn basics
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
Business resources
The Peabody Institute Library will offer an online presentation on the free business, financial and career resources available through the Boston Public Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Staff from the Boston library’s Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center will explain services available to entrepreneurs, job-seekers, investors, nonprofits, inventors, and media creators. The program is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/explore-free-business-financial-and-career-resources-from-the-boston-public-library/
Conversation Circles set
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.