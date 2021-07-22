Architectural paint analysis is topic
On Friday, July 23, from 6 to to 7:15 p.m., you’re in for an adventure when Christine Thomson, whose background includes Senior Furniture Conservator at the SPNEA (now Historic New England) Conservation Center, provides the kind of architectural paint analysis usually reserved for museums, historic sites, and private homeowners in a presentation at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem. Paint color trends change with the years, so their identification can help with dating alterations in a space. In earlier times, those studying paint would sand woodwork down, creating circles of paint layers. In the 1980s, researchers began using the microscope to more closely examine paint layers. Thomson, who has performed paint analysis at the Salem Athenaeum, will tell all! Free for Athenaeum members. Suggested Donation for public, $10. Registration required at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei9rtyym50340c42&oseq=&c=&ch=
Beverly Main Streets Block Party
On Saturday, July 24, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., one block of downtown Cabot Street Beverly will be closed for “THE BLOCK” downtown street party. Walk around, meet up with friends, listen to live music all night, celebrate with food, beer and wine sold by local restaurants and food trucks. Donation at the gate is $5 per adult. Cash only. No pets. Bring your Mass. ID if you plan to drink.
The Bard at the Bandshell
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ directed by Peter Sampieri, will be presented by Third Citizen Theatre Company outdoors at 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows Bandshell, Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4, 5 and 6. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food, drink and sit back while Shakepeare sends Rosalind on the run from her vengeful uncle and his fascist court, to the wilds of the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a man, she is joined by other outcasts and gets entangled in a love triangle. Performances are rain or shine. Tickets: $20 Suggested Donation (general seating, cash or PayPal); $25 Advance Donation secures Premium Seating (limit 30 per performance) and a $50 Advance Donation secures front-row seating and a chance to get pulled into the performance (limit 10 per performance). Visit https://www.thirdcitizentheatre.org/tickets. This is the premiere production of Shakespeare at the Willows, an annual outdoor summer Shakespeare series.
Latin dance duo coming Aug. 30
On Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, Peabody Institute Library Summer Concert presents Dance Caliente! Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, welcoming students of all ages and experience. Dance Caliente will do an interactive sampler of four to five dances (i.e. Waltz, Swing, Argentine Tango, Salsa, Foxtrot), with time in between for a short lesson on each dance. The lessons will be interactive and low-impact, tailored to seniors and beginners, and do not require a partner. You can sit back and watch Raul and Eileen, or get up and dance yourself! Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? 978-531.0100 Or call Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17.
Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus rehearse weekly
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Northeast Mass Youth Orchestras auditions
Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is back for in-person rehearsals and concerts! Now accepting video auditions, NMYO is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2021-2022 Academic Season. All levels of string, woodwind, brass and percussion are welcome. Returning students who wish to change their curriculum must submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing. Those who wish to remain in their current NMYO ensemble simply simplyapply. Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) offers seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles - Prelude and Overture; two full orchestras - Intermezzo and Symphony; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered. Ensembles perform two major and several smaller concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals take place in Topsfield/Boxford, near Route 1, off Interstate 95. For submission information, visit: nmyo.org. Auditions are accepted throughout the summer on a rolling basis until all seats are filled.
Stuffed animal slumber party
Beloved stuffed animals are invited to a sleepover at Peabody Institute Library! On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 1:30, children bring their favorite stuffed animals to the courtyard at the Main Library, where they’ll craft them cozy beds, tuck them in and leave them for a fun night at the library. What will the animals get up to? To check in on their adventures, follow the library’s Facebook page and see! Then come to the children’s room the next day, Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 pm to pick up your animal and its bed. This free event is open to children of all ages. In case of inclement weather, it may be canceled or postponed. Space is limited and registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Salem Community Band performs Aug. 2
On Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., the Salem Community Band performs its 12th annual Summer concert at the Salem Willows Band Shell. Under the direction of Cynthia Napierkowski, the band is composed of amateur musicians from grades 7 through adults who come together for the joy of playing. This year, more than ever, come out and support music in Salem and the Salem Public Schools. Let’s make this year’s concert the most attended one yet.
'Travels to the End of the World'
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, ‘Antarctica - Travels at the End of the World,’ will take you on an exploration of the coldest, windiest, driest place on earth, where two thirds of the world’s fresh water is locked up in the form of ice the size of the continent of Australia. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. join lecturer and photojournalist, Barry Pell, who has traveled by ship to Antarctica, on Zoom, as he discusses his experiences and shares his photos of this most magnificent and unique continent. Pell has traveled widely, visiting and documenting landscapes and cultures in nearly 170 countries and lived in China, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and South America. He currently lectures at schools, universities, libraries and community groups in the Boston area, and this Zoom lecture will be sponsored by The Peabody Institure Library of Danver, , 17 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required for this Zoom event via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Extreme weather, climatechange session scheduled
On Tuesday, Aug 10, at 6:30 p.m., join Christopher Skinner is a climate scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Environmental, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Zoom. Skinner will discuss everything from heat waves to drought, and why the fingerprints of climate change are all over recent extreme weather events. Was the historic 2017 hurricane season (Harvey, Irma, Maria, etc.) a result of climate change? What’s the future forecast? Why is attributing changes in hurricanes to climate change is so challenging? What steps researchers are taking to better understand this critical connection? How do climate and weather shape society and ecosystems? How did climate change help form Ancient Egypt; how will greenhouse gases impact future air quality; how plants interact with the atmosphere to create their own weather. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem Day at Kernwood Country Club
Monday, Sept. 13, is City of Salem Day at Kernwood Country Club. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Scholarship Fund of the same name. Registration is at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge Street, Salem, on the following days: Thursday, July 22, for Salem Residents/Salem Employees, 5 to 7 p.m.: Thursday July 29, registration for all golfers from 5 to 7 p.m. Walk in registration will not be accepted at any other time. Cost is $100 per player, payable by check or money order to Kernwood Day Scholarship Fund only. This year a lunch will not be available. For more information call the Salem Park & Rec Office @ 978-744-0180 or Sally Hayes at 978-745-0505