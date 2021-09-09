City of Salem marks 9/11
On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m., the City of Salem will hold a remembrance ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, outdoors at the Salem Fire Department Headquarters, 48 Lafayette S. All are welcome at theevnts which will include remarks by Mayor Kim Driscoll, State Senator Joan Lovely, and State Representative Paul Tucker. During a Bell Ringing Ceremony, Congressman Seth Moulton will read the names of the twenty-five individuals from the Salem region who lost their lives on 9/11. This solemn ceremony will also include members of the Salem Fire and Police Departments, as well as local veterans. The Salem High School United States Marine Corp Jr. ROTC students will post the colors, a wreath will be placed at the memorial, and Taps will be played.
Rosh Hashanah at the Farm, Sept. 12
Lappin Foundation and Congregation Ahavas Achim invite families to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at PJ Library Jewish New Year at the Farm, Sunday September 12, 10 to 11 a.m. at Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Avenue, Amesbury. Enjoy stories, songs, a hayride, apple picking, apples and honey and hear the shofar blown. In the event of rain, the program will be held September 19 at 10 a.m. PJ Library Jewish New Year at the Farm is a free program of Lappin Foundation and Congregation Ahavas Achim and is supported by CJP. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
Street sweeping scheduled
The City of Salem’s fall street sweeping in residential neighborhoods is currently taking place on both sides of the street same day, with 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. no parking/tow zone signage, and will run through Monday, Sept. 27. Entrance corridor sweeping runs from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 7. To find a specific street sweeping date, locate what zone your street is in on the 2021 Fall Street Sweeping Schedule. Street sweeping schedules can be found at www.salem.com/streetsweeping, at the DPS office on 5 Jefferson Avenue, City Hall, and the Salem Public Library. There is also a searchable map at www.salem.com/streetsweeping.
Salem State students ‘Give Back'
Salem State University’s annual Moving Forward Giving Back: First Year Day of Service (MFGB) has returned after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation. The university is holding a Sophomore Service Saturday on Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for students who joined the university in 2020, and will participate in projects such as preparing meals for shelters, working in community gardens, helping local K-12 schools prepare for the first day of classes, and more. For more information on locations and times, please contact Nicole Giambusso at ngiambusso@salemstate.edu or 978-542-3019.
Blood donors get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 through 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Coastal Clean-up needs helpers
On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., volunteers are welcome to join on foot, kayak, paddleboard and boat to clean up trash and debris left behind from summer fun or washed ashore in 33 area parks and beaches. The effort, spearheaded by SPUR and Sustainable Marblehead Partner, target coastal and inland green spaces in Lynn, Marblehead, Salem, and Swampscott, and this interested in joining in the effort should contact Bryan Lamoreau, Director of Volunteer Engagement at (phone) 845-807-2301, (email) blamoreau@spur.community with coastal clean-up or program-related inquiries: For general SPUR inquiries, contact Kim Nothnagel, Director of Community Relations and Communications at (phone) 978-502-8250, or email: knothnagel@spur.community.
Beverly honors 9/11 anniversary
This Saturday, Beverly will remember that September 11th. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Beverly will partner with Bev Cam, MA Task Force I Urban Search and Rescue, and the City of Beverly to present: Beverly Never Forgets: the 20th Anniversary of September 11. Most of us remember the horrific events of that day, but may not be aware that a Beverly team —MA Task Force 1, Urban Search & Rescue— was the first Federal Emergency Management Team to arrive in New York City at Ground Zero. Join us for a day of information, education and remembrance, as we commemorate the extensive training and the extraordinary efforts of our local team. All are invited to this Public Commemorative Event, at FEMA Headquarters, 43 Airport Road, Beverly. Gates open at 11 a.m., followed by welcome and speakers at 11:30 p.m., followed at noon with an open house of tours, informational stations and equipment exhibits until 2 p.m. The museum and site will then be open until 4 p.m.
English language Conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Salem Literary Fest Sept. 9 -12
The Salem Literary Festival returns Sept. 9 through 12, featuring over 60 authors with new books including Fiona Davis, Sigrid Nunez, Paul Tremblay, P. Djeli Clark, Lemony Snicket, Victoria Chang, Sadeqa Johnson, Jess Kidd, TJ Klune, Malinda Lo, Jenny Lee, Jeff VanderMeer, Carrie Fineson, Laurette Folk, Alena Dillon, Deesha Philyaw,Amy Trueblood, Chuck Wendig, and many more. Sessions are on ZOOM except for in-person children’s programming at the Salem Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 11. Highlights are as follows: Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Red Carpet with ‘A Mighty Blaze’ and Keynote by Rumaan Alam, 2020 National Book Awards Finalist and author of ‘Leave the World Behind,’ followed by authors presenting throughout weekend, hosted by New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of ‘A Mighty Blaze,’ Jenna Blum. For complete information, scheduling, and to pre- register for Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org.
Celebrate Sukkot set for Sept. 17
Children ages five and younger are invited to PJ Library Story Time to learn about the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a story and songs led by Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET on Zoom. This program is free and open to all. The story time is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Beverly Bootstraps 9/11 food drive
September is Hunger Action Month and Beverly Bootstraps is holding a Drive-Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help fight against the hunger. Donations will be accepted at Beverly Bootstrap’s 35 Park Street facility; enter the parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance, pull up, pop your trunk, and volunteers will unload your donations. Most needed food items are: Peanut Butter, boxed pasta, mac & cheese, canned soup and veggies, Diaper/Pullups (Sizes 2-6), cereal, canned tuna and chicken, cooking oils, spray. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park Street, Beverly. For more information, visit: BeverlyBootstraps.org, or call: 978-927-1561 x110.
'The Joy of Bird Feeding' slated
It’s safe to start feeding the birds again, so on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, will host a Zoom presentation on "The Joy of Bird Feeding" beginning at 6:30 p.m. Become one of the 53 million Americans who love to feed our fine feathered friends. We’ll discuss feeder types, the best seeds and the birds they’ll attract, how to outsmart squirrels, and other ways to encourage bird life. Scott Santino, Education Manager for Mass Audubon’s north shore region, will be your guide. He coordinates the sanctuary’s volunteer Nature Guide program, training adults in natural history interpretation and is a faculty member of Mass Audubon’s Birder’s Certificate Program, a college level ornithology class. To register for your Zoom link, visit the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Climate change threatens history?
This Sept. 13 and 14, the City of Salem and the Salem Preservation Partners, together with Keeping History Above Water, a national initiative of the Newport Restoration Foundation, will host a two-day workshop to address climate change impacts on historic resources. Held at the Morse Auditorium at the Peabody Essex Museum, the workshop will include in-person and live-streamed events to raise awareness of and discuss adaptation strategies to address climate change impacts on Salem’s historic landscape, and includes an opening night speaker, educational sessions, and walking tours. On hand will be representatives from the Peabody Essex Museum, Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, NH, Boston’s Climate Change & Environmental Planning Department, Salem State University, Salem Sound Coastwatch, and the City of Salem. Keynote speaker Erin Minnigan, Director of Preservation at the Preservation Society of Charleston, South Carolina will highlight Charleston’s efforts to develop adaption strategies. For more information and to register for the workshop, please visit https://www.preservingsalem.com/preservation-in-a-changing-climate-1 and www.historyabovewater.com/2021-salem.
Care Dimensions support groups
Care Dimensions will host free Zoom support groups on the following dates and times: For Young Adults who’ve lost a parent, Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 8 with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100: Living with Loss: Understanding the Grief Journey One Year Later, Monday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; register by Sept. 14. with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100. Loss of Adult Child, Wednesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eight-week virtual group via Zoom. Register by Sept. 22 with Maria Perry at 978-774-5100. Please note: you may also registerfor all groups by emailing: MPerry@CareDimensions.org .
SalemRecycles’ Free Book Day
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped” at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Cancer fundraiser set for Sept. 20
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.
Series' last shows scheduled
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows, is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some 20 productions for all ages throughout August and September. Bring your own seating and enjoy. The remaining schedule is: Sept. 11-12, "Dream, Love, Escape," 7 p.m. — "A Midsummer’s Night" retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Sq., In case of rain, Derby Square performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall.
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Salem Hospital Golf Classic
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Tee time is at 1:30 a.m. and one hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
Hot Dog Eating contest at fair
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount is $12, good any day. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
COVID-19 free vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clnics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in its Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Northshoremen chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Moulton calls for nominations
Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Mass., invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Gomes, where members from across the community can join Moulton to participate. Details will be posted on the congressman’s website, moulton.house.gov, and on his congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.
COVID-19 clinics set
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining dates: Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
New Chatbot live on Salem site
The city of Salem has launched a new tool to help residents find quick answers to questions about city services, programs and policies. A new chatbot, located on www.salem.com, provides responses to questions, based on information found across all city-affiliated websites. Enter a simple question to find links to answers or more information. Not satisified with the answer? Send a more detailed email to which city staff will respond.
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.
Film Tuesdays at Tapley Hall
Bring your lunch and join fellow film buffs at noon on Tuesdays at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers, for a full line-up of short films and casual discussions led by volunteer Dan Trembley of Heritage Films. Due to limited seating of 10 people, please register with Nora at 978-777-1666 or email: nora@danvershistory.org. For a full list of films, visit: DanversHistory.Org Suggested donation $5 which supports Danvers Historical Society’s preservation efforts.
COVID funeral aid available
FEMA is accepting applications this Week for a Program —an American Rescue Plan— which U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D- Salem, helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Residents who paid for funerals after Jan. 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET- 9 p.m. ET. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in theU.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). Learn more at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, Mass. 01970.
College scholarships available
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is available at Salem High School. A $4,000 non- renewable scholarship will be awarded to the winner, a $2,000 non- renewable scholarship will be awarded to the second place finisher. Applicants must be accepted and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. See your guidance counselor for applications . For questions and more information call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Lappin Foundation Scholarships
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.