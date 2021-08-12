COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case of bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.
Ride Salem Skipper free
Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, The Salem Skipper, the City’s low-cost public ride-sharing trolley service, will provide free trips to and from the Salem Willows. On Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. , provided you wear a mask, you’re welcome on board for a free trip to this remarkable public park. To book your trip, you must set up an account using the Salem Skipper app.
Farm expands produce distribution
The Mack Park Farm, a city agricultural project, and the Salem Pantry have expanded their partnership to increase community access to fresh, Salem-grown produce. The Mack Park produce will be distributed to senior and public housing sites, low-income neighborhoods and public schools during the 2021 growing season. Since the start of the pandemic, Salem Pantry adapted its model and expanded its services throughout Salem and the North Shore. Since March 2020, the pantry has distributed food to more than 3,000 different households, impacting more than 9,500 people.
Film Tuesdays at Tapley Hall
COVID Funeral aid available
FEMA is accepting applications this week for a program —an American Rescue Plan— which U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Residents who paid for funerals after Jan. 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. 9 p.m. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in the U.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). Learn more at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Peabody calls for COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Essex National Heritage collecting COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
