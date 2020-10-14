Battle for women's rights
It’s been a century since women earned the right to vote, but what role did women play in shaping society? Join us for a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., with storyteller, Anne Barrett to find out! Barrett will take us from famed Massachusetts native, Abigail Adams, to the ladies of the Roaring Twenties to show the social history and milestones of the rights of women. To register to join the presentation, ‘Shorts skirts, O My!’ visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org. Registration fee is $10 members, $15 future members. Questions? 781-631-1768.
Balinese dance master class
The Marblehead School of Ballet’s Balinese dance master class will be presented live, virtually, on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn new movements and add skills to your dance toolkit with Salem native and School of American Ballet graduate Carlos Fittante, Artistic Director of the New York City based BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM). The class is also a helpful primer for “cultural tourists” fascinated by Balinese culture.” Fittante studied Balinese dance in New York City with Balinese dance pioneer Islene Pinder, and in Bali with pre-eminent dance scholars and practitioners, including acclaimed master Semara Ratih Gamelan. His choreography has been praised in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Village Voice, and Dance Magazine. The fee is $20 per person. Prepaid ($20) registration is required at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ or by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.
Free machinist prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is looking to hire trained employees. Take advantage of free machinist prep training classes at North Shore Community College (NSCC), this November. Need to improve your English? Enroll in an ESL for Machinists class while you study curriculum geared towards machining. Don’t have your high school diploma? Enroll in a HiSET for Machinists class and work towards passing the HiSET exams, while you learn machining. Salaries start at $30,000-$40,000, with a 90% job placement rate through MassHire. Interested? Attend a free virtual info session, via Zoom. Email: Susan Ryan, sryan@northshore.edu Please specify which track you are interested in: ESL or HiSET. Info sessions will be held on Oct.21, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4, from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Fright night trivia challenge
The Peabody Institute Library in Danvers invites you to grab your favorite potion and join us on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. on Zoom to test your spooky trivia knowledge and compete for prizes! No registration is needed for the Fright Night Trivia Challenge at the Library, and all ages are welcome. The Trivia Brothers have managed to squeeze their light-hearted trivia fun into a package small enough to fit on your computer screen! Here’s how it works: Each team will need TWO DEVICES —one computer (to join the Zoom meeting) and one smart phone or tablet (to play the game). Teams can be an individual or multiple players.
Once the episode begins, we’ll explain how to register to play. No apps to download, just a website provided at the meeting. Visit our Event Calendar at https://bit.ly/3n8Bo82 to join the fun!
Holiday Pops reimagined
It may be virtual but it’s this year’s reimagining of the annual Holiday Pops concert promises to be unforgettable. On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. join Master of Ceremonies Henry Dembowski as he leads us on a musical journey of the best of Holiday Pops concerts, past and present. Maestro Dirk Hillyer has contributed excerpts from earlier Hillyer Orchestra Pops performances, and coordinated new presentations. Bette Lautner has worked with local musicians as well as professionals who’ll lend their talents to this exuberant evening. Christmas and Chanukah stories combine with Marblehead memories, and Santa pays a visit. We can sing along with some of our favorites, as we go a-caroling virtual style.
The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor has contributed to many special projects, several of which will be highlighted during the concert. Although free, donations will be gratefully accepted and proceeds donated by RCOMH to local Marblehead charitable organizations, Keep up to date at: rotaryclubofmarbleheadharbor.org.
Hallow-Ink at the library
The Peabody Institute Library challenges you to Hallow-Ink, creating one drawing each day of October! We’ll give you the subject. You give us your interpretation of it, each day, any way you like, using any medium. Make it literal, abstract, scary, or quirky, we want to see what you come up with! Post it to social media and tag it #PILHallowInk to share your art and see what others are creating. If you would like your art to be featured on our website please email a picture to peabodyteens@noblenet.org. No registration is required, open to all teens. Check out the teen page for the prompts and follow on social media to see updates. Facebook Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Instagram @peabodyinstitutelibrary, Twitter @PeabodyInstLib.