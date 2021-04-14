Forum on Tolerance, through April 16
North Shore Community College is presenting its 45th Forum on Tolerance: Black Lives Matter: The U.S. Journey Towards Justice and Healing. This five-day, virtual event, April 12-16, includes guest speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and student voices. To see the schedule of speakers and events, go to www.northshore.edu/toleranceAll events are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Dr. Laurie Carlson at lcarlson@northshore.edu
PJ Library Scavenger Hunt
Children and their families are invited to join puppeteer Anna Sobel and her puppets on a virtual scavenger hunt in Israel in celebration of Israel’s Independence Day on Friday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Children can visit places and collect things while they learn a few Hebrew words. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Spring cleanup in Peabody
The annual Peabody Spring Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Residents, civic organizations, businesses, and nonprofits are all invited to participate. Volunteers will remove litter from parks, lakes and ponds, bike paths, main streets, and downtown Peabody. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The group with the most litter collected wins lunch with Mayor Ted Bettencourt. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-538-5700 or visit www.peabody-ma.gov.
SalemRecycles’ spring event
SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a Spring Clothing and Household Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riley Plaza. Over recent years, this event has evolved into a much-anticipated community effort. New last year was a collection of Swiffer products and razors recycled by TerraCycle, and due to its success, SalemRecycles will this spring additionally collect oral care and deodorant containers as well as stationary products. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states of “usability” are welcome, including new or used clothes and shoes, old T-shirts, sweaters needing buttons, belts in need of buckles, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats, gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, and other items. Items will be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. For a complete list of all acceptable pieces, visit: “SalemRecycles”on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and by visiting www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.co . Questions, or to volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com. Face masks, social distancing required at this car event.
SalemRecycles needs volunteers
Salem Recycles May 1st Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive needs volunteers. The event, from 8 am-1pm at Riley Plaza, will need help directing traffic and unloading bags of textiles from cars and loading them into Helpsy’s truck. Help is needed during the following two shifts: Shift 1 - 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shift 2 - 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Two types of volunteers are needed. Traffic Directors standing along the route holding arrows and guiding cars (3-4 volunteers per shift). Unloaders to pick up bags of clothing from residents’ cars and load them up to the Helpsy truck (physical limitations must be considered, 5-6 volunteers per shift). Please call 978-619-5672 or email: www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.com. and state your volunteer preference.
Exploring the roots of the revolution
As Marblehead Museum approaches the semiquincentennial (250th) anniversary of the American Revolution, it's happy to host a virtual program hosted on Zoom on April 15, at 7 p.m., with Mary Beth Norton, Ph.D. on her recent (2020) book "1774: The Long Year of Revolution." Norton looks at how traditional loyalists to King George III began their discordant “discussions” that led to the inevitability of war with the clashes at Lexington and Concord in mid-April 1775. Drawing on pamphlets, newspapers, and personal correspondence, Norton reconstructs colonial political discourse, showing the vigorous campaign mounted by conservatives criticizing congressional actions. Author of five books and co-editor of several others, Norton’s textbook, "A People and a Nation," a survey of U.S. history written with five other authors, has been published in 10 editions. She is the Mary Donlon Alger professor emerita of American History at Cornell University. To join her on Zoom, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. $10/members; $15/future-members.
Shmooze with Shulem Shtisel
Fans of the Israeli TV show “Shtisel” are invited to meet actor Dov Glickman, patriarch of the show, on Sunday, April 25, at 11 a.m. The virtual program is a fundraiser for Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure. The event is open to individuals who make a $36 donation to the foundation. Donors who make a gift of $250 or more will be invited for a pre-event Q & A with Glickman at 10:30 a.m. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Salem survey deadline April 30
Salem is seeking residents’ input and feedback on quality of life and city services with the 12th annual Salem Residents Survey, now online through 10 a.m. on April 30. The survey is available at www.salem.com/mayors-office. A Spanish language version is also available at the same page. All Salem residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on a range of issues facing the City. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, which will be published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy22.
Garden club invites new members
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club is accepting applications for new members! We are a non-profit community service organization that provides beautification projects in both towns, Arbor Day trees to children in the elementary schools, and garden therapy workshops with the senior housing residents. We also award a scholarship to a local high school graduate each spring. At the monthly meetings you might attend a lecture, watch a floral demonstration, or participate in a hands-on workshop and meet new friends. No gardening experience is necessary: most of us acquire gardening knowledge through meetings, projects, and information sharing. Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older; residence in Hamilton or Wenham is no longer required. Questions? Visit: hwgardenclug.org, or on our Facebook page. Applications will be accepted until April 24.
Star Wars Trivia Challenge April 30
On Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will host a Fright Night Star Wars Trivia Challenge with ‘The Trivia Brothers’ on Zoom. Channel the Force and and join us to test your trivia knowledge and compete for prizes! All ages welcome! Each team will need two devices in order to enjoy the optimal experience - one computer (to join the Zoom meeting) and one smart phone or tablet (to play the game). Teams can be comprised of individual or multiple players. Once the episode begins, we’ll explain how to register to play. No apps to download, just a website that we’ll provide at the meeting. Registration required. Visit: https://www.danverslibrary.org.
Teacher recognition nominees sought
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The yearly award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and mailing it to: Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, MA 01970. Nominators should include their full contact information or a nomination form. Nominations must be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. For more information and a nomination form, e-mail: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com. Materials are also available in school and administrative offices.
Downtown Salem businesses surveyed
The city of Salem is participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan Program, designed to help communities develop recovery plans for downtowns and commercial districts. Locally, the plan will be customized to the individual economic challenges and COVID-19 related impacts in downtown Salem. Salem Main Streets, the program’s primary local partner for the program, needs input from downtown Salem business owners on revitalizing downtown. Business owners can take the LRRP survey by April 16 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz.
Porch Sessions tickets go on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members is underway. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Peabody Legacy Award nominations
The Peabody Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its ninth annual George Peabody Legacy Award. The award recognizes educators and philanthropists in the community who go above and beyond to contribute to the city’s education system. Applications are available on the foundation website, https://www.peabodyedfoundation.org/george-peabody-legacy-awards/. Nominations must be received by June 4. Include your name, address and telephone number for verification purposes. Nominations can be mailed to the Peabody Education Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Peabody, MA 01960 or emailed to info@peabodyedfoundation.org. For more information, contact foundation President David Gravel at 978-538-9055.
Mazola scholarshipapplicants sought
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died last June in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Hood Pond walk coming up
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
COVID-19 testing now through June
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through June at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
VA telehealth available
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.