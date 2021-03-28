Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.