Salem Hospital Golf Classic set
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. One hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
Ipswich offersPfizer booster
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Coastal Clean-up needs volunteers
On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., volunteers are welcome to join on foot, kayak, paddleboard and boat to clean up trash and debris left behind from summer fun or washed ashore in 33 area parks and beaches. The effort, spearheaded by SPUR and Sustainable Marblehead Partner, target coastal and inland green spaces in Lynn, Marblehead, Salem and Swampscott, and those interested in joining in the effort should contact Bryan Lamoreau, director of Volunteer Engagement at (phone) 845-807-2301, (email) blamoreau@spur.community with coastal clean-up or program-related inquiries: For general SPUR inquiries, contact Kim Nothnagel, director of Community Relations and Communications at 978-502-8250, or email: knothnagel@spur.community.
English language conversations set
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Literary Fest setfor Sept. 9 - 12
The Salem Literary Festival returns Sept. 9 through 12, featuring over 60 authors with new books including Fiona Davis, Sigrid Nunez, Paul Tremblay, P. Djeli Clark, Lemony Snicket, Victoria Chang, Sadeqa Johnson, Jess Kidd, TJ Klune, Malinda Lo, Jenny Lee, Jeff VanderMeer, Carrie Fineson, Laurette Folk, Alena Dillon, Deesha Philyaw, Amy Trueblood, Chuck Wendig, and many more. Sessions are on ZOOM except for in-person children’s programming at the Salem Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 11. Highlights are as follows: Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Red Carpet with ‘A Mighty Blaze’ and Keynote by Rumaan Alam, 2020 National Book Awards Finalist and author of ‘Leave the World Behind,’ followed by authors presenting throughout weekend, hosted by New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of ‘A Mighty Blaze,’ Jenna Blum. For complete information, scheduling, and to pre- register for Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org.
Celebrate Sukkot on Sept. 17
Children ages five and younger are invited to PJ Library Story Time to learn about the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a story and songs led by Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET on Zoom. This program is free and open to all. The story time is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Handprints marks 50th anniversary
The Marblehead Museum invites you to join a Garden Party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Marblehead Handprints by Kathy Walters and Molly Haley. The party, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2 to 5 p.m., in the Lee Mansion Garden, 161 Washington St., will feature displays of Handprints clothing, bags, and other creations. All are welcome to wear or bring favorite Handprints items, chat with founders, share stories, take a photo in the Handprints photo booth, and take a chance on a one-of-a-kind Handprints object. All proceeds support the Marblehead Museum. Tickets are $50 members and $55 nonmembers (includes one drink) at marbleheadmuseum.org/handprintsparty/ or call 781-631-1768. Also, don’t miss the Marblehead Handprints exhibit now on display in the museum, 170 Washington St., Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission by donation. Now through Sept. 25.
Beverly Bootstraps holding food drive
September is Hunger Action Month and Beverly Bootstraps is holding a Drive-Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help fight against the hunger. Donations will be accepted at Beverly Bootstrap’s 35 Park Street facility; enter the parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance, pull up, pop your trunk, and volunteers will unload your donations. Most needed food items are: Peanut Butter, boxed pasta, mac & cheese, canned soup and veggies, Diaper/Pullups (Sizes 2-6), cereal, canned tuna and chicken, cooking oils, spray. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park Street, Beverly. For more information, visit: BeverlyBootstraps.org, or call: 978-927-1561 x110.
Learn about feeding birds
It’s safe to start feeding the birds again, so on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, will host a Zoom presentation on “The Joy of Bird Feeding” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Become one of the 53 million Americans who love to feed our fine feathered friends. We’ll discuss feeder types, the best seeds and the birds they’ll attract, how to outsmart squirrels, and other ways to encourage bird life. Scott Santino, Education Manager for Mass Audubon’s North Shore, will be your guide. He coordinates the sanctuary’s volunteer Nature Guide program, training adults in natural history interpretation and is a faculty member of Mass Audubon’s Birder’s Certificate Program, a college level ornithology class. To register for your Zoom link, visit the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Climate impact on Salem’s history
This Sept. 13 and 14, the City of Salem and the Salem Preservation Partners, together with Keeping History Above Water, a national initiative of the Newport Restoration Foundation, will host a two-day workshop to address climate change impacts on historic resources. Held at the Morse Auditorium at the Peabody Essex Museum, the workshop will include in-person and live-streamed events to raise awareness of and discuss adaptation strategies to address climate change impacts on Salem’s historic landscape, and includes an opening night speaker, educational sessions, and walking tours. On hand will be representatives from the Peabody Essex Museum, Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, NH, Boston’s Climate Change & Environmental Planning Department, Salem State University, Salem Sound Coastwatch, and the City of Salem. Keynote speaker Erin Minnigan, director of Preservation at the Preservation Society of Charleston, South Carolina, will highlight Charleston’s efforts to develop adaption strategies. For more information and to register for the workshop, please visit https://www.preservingsalem.com/preservation-in-a-changing-climate-1 and www.historyabovewater.com/2021-salem.
Care Dimensionssupport groups
Care Dimensions will host free Zoom support groups on the following dates and times: For young adults who’ve lost a parent, Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 8 with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100: Living with Loss: Understanding the Grief Journey One Year Later, Monday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; register by Sept. 14. with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100. Loss of Adult Child, Wednesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eight-week virtual group via Zoom. Register by Sept. 22 with Maria Perry at 978-774-5100. Please note: you may also register for all groups by emailing: MPerry@CareDimensions.org .
Free Book Dayslated for Sept. 18
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped” at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Salem’s summer performance series
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows, is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some 20 productions for all ages during the summer. Bring your own seating and enjoy. The remaining schedule is: Sept. 11-12, "Dream, Love, Escape,"7 p.m. — ‘A Midsummer’s Night’ retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Sq., In case of rain, Derby Square performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall.
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Vassar topsfair playbill
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. Vassar will perform many of his chart topping hits including “Carlene,” “American Child,” and “Six Pack Summer,” along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Collin Ray and Alan Jackson. Daily admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General admission is available at $12, good any day during the fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under 8 with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.