American Salute concert Tuesday
The American Salute concert by the North Shore Concert Band, originally scheduled for July, has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, Salem. The concert will feature patriotic selections; marches, sing-alongs and more. There is no rain date for this concert.
Arts Fest Beverly Aug. 21
On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arts Fest Beverly 2021, a free outdoor festival that’s fun for the whole family, invites you to 248 Cabot St., Beverly to enjoy juried fine artists and crafters, music and entertainment, food and more. The event is free, open to the public, and will go on, rain or shine. Questions? Contact Beverly Main Streets at: www.bevmain.org
Networking at Woodman’s
On Thursday, Aug. 12, join the North Shore Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 7 p.m. for a summertime After-Hours Networking Event under the Tidewater Tent at the Essex Room at Woodman’s of Essex. Sample seasonal fare while networking with members of the local business community. Overlooking the salt marsh and Essex River, the new Woodman’s Tidewater Tent, 125 Main St., Essex, has become a popular function destination. Admission is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. Questions? Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565.
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, through Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The remaining schedule is: Aug. 12, Soul Rebel Project—Reggae: Aug. 19, The Great Escape—Journey Cover Band: Aug. 26, Disco Dream--Disco: Sept 2,Orville Giddings Band—Boogie Blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
Business Insight Breakfast Forum
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce welcomes Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett as its special guest speaker for a Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Blodgett, a Peabody native now in his fifth term upholding justice in Essex County, will share his pioneering work with drug diversion, at-risk youths and the evolving role of the modern-day prosecutor. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information or to sponsor the event, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565, ext. 101.
Salem’s Summer Performance Series
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some twenty productions for all ages throughout August and September. Bring your own seating and enjoy! The remaining schedule is: Aug. 14,15: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St., presented by The Olde Salem Stage Co.; Aug. 21,22,28,29, ‘Rhythm Delivered’ 6 p.m., DRUMATRIX presents tap, dance, drumming, body percussion, Charlotte Forten Park: Aug. 28,29, Sept. 4,5,6 ‘As You Like It,’ 6 p.m., Salem Willows Band Shell, 165 Fort Ave, presented by Third Citizen Theatre Co. Sept. 4,5,11,12 ‘Dream, Love, Escape,’ 7 p.m. —’A Midsummer’s Night’ retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Sq., In case of rain, Derby Square performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square.
‘Thrive’ at The Landing Aug. 18
‘Thrive’ — the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s new initiative focused on empowering women to succeed professionally and personally — hosts its next event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Landing, 81 Front St., Marblehead. Enjoy specialties from a new culinary team and learn more Thrive’s plans for mentoring, educational development, networking with a cause, speaker programs and more. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members, $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information or to sponsor the event, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565, ext. 101.
Chuck Hall at Along the Way
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, is reopening on Saturday, Aug. 14, with singer/songwriter Chuck Hall. Chuck has been a part of the New England folk and songwriting community since the mid 1980’s. He has chosen this event as the local release of “One Tree," his new CD produced during the pandemic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10 per person, at the door. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 978-350-2487. Or visit: www.HallFolk.com.
Chamber hosts human resources seminar
On Thursday, Aug. 19, join Sheri Heller and Paul Carelis of MP (MassPay) for an HR seminar on “The Importance of Job Descriptions and More” beginning at 8 a.m. at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce Boardroom, 5 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers. Heller and Carelis will detail how the pandemic has altered certain human resource duties, including the importance of updating job descriptions to remain in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other regulations in 2021. They will also discuss the best HR strategies for returning to work, protocols surrounding COVID vaccinations, and methods for properly classifying employees. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Seafood and catch up networker
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce gets a jump on Labor Day weekend with an After-Hours Networking Event on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Finz Seafood & Grill, 86 Wharf St., Pickering Wharf, Salem. Make some new connections and catch up with familiar colleagues while enjoying a taste of Finz’s innovative, sustainable cuisine overlooking Salem Harbor. Admission is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit northshorechamber.org or call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Soling goes solo
Artist, writer, filmmaker, musician and academic Cevin Soling, presents his first solo-exhibition, ‘We’ve Become What We Parody,’ at the Salem Art Gallery. Soling has been featured on MTV, HBO, BBC, Comedy Central, The Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. His works bend the familiar to create an alternate world that exposes the undercurrents of hypocrisy and violence beneath the everyday. On view now through Sept. 18. On Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., meet the artist himself as he discusses his process and practice, and performs selections from his musical project. Admission is $15, at www.salemartgallery.com/products/cevin-soling-live. The Salem Art Gallery, 64 Bridge St., is the functional headquarters of The Satanic Temple.
John Estrella Cancer fundraiser, Sept. 20
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID 19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all- volunteer 5013c non-profit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. Thanks for sticking with us in 2020. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, and Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, its is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program which provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Phil Vassar tops Topsfield fair playbill
TOPSFIELD — The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. It will be Just Another Day in Paradise when Vassar performs many of his chart topping hits including Carlene, American Child, and Six Pack Summer, along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw (For a Little While, My Next Thirty Years), Jo Dee Messina (Bye, Bye, I’m Alright), Collin Ray (Little Red Rodeo), and Alan Jackson (Right on the Money). Daily fair admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General Admission is available at $12, good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.
Swampscott H.S. Class of 1971 Reunion, Aug. 21
The Swampscott High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion on Saturday, Aug.21, at the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead at 6 p.m. A casual evening of heavy appetizers and an open bar is planned. Classmate and beloved sportscaster, Mike Lynch, will serve as emcee. Class members interested in attending or anyone with knowledge of classmates whereabout are asked to contact Faith Rothwell Deangelis at frd1083@gmail.com.
Sunday music in Patton Park:
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season. Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. through Aug. 29. The remaining schedule is as follows: Aug. 15, Studio 2 - “Early Beatles”Tribute Band; Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - Celebrating our Incredible Local Talent; Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast Reggae/Rock. Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/.
Salem Hospital Golf Classic
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Tee time is at 1:30 a.m. and one hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
The Bard at the Bandshell
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ directed by Peter Sampieri, will be presented by Third Citizen Theatre Company outdoors at 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows Bandshell, Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4, 5, 6. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food, drink and sit back while Shakepeare sends Rosalind on the run from her vengeful uncle and his fascist court, to the wilds of the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a man, she is joined by other outcasts and gets entangled in a love triangle. Performances are rain or shine. Tickets: $20 Suggested Donation (general seating, cash or PayPal); $25 Advance Donation secures Premium Seating (limit 30 per performance) and a $50 Advance Donation secures front-row seating and a chance to get pulled into the performance (limit 10 per performance). Visit https://www.thirdcitizentheatre.org/tickets. This is the premiere production of Shakespeare at the Willows, an annual outdoor summer Shakespeare series.
Ballroom and Latin dance duo Dance Calientenew
On Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, Peabody Institute Library Summer Concert presents Dance Caliente! Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, welcoming students of all ages and experience. Dance Caliente will do an interactive sampler of 4 to 5 dances (i.e. Waltz, Swing, Argentine Tango, Salsa, Foxtrot), with time in between for a short lesson on each dance. The lessons will be interactive and low-impact, tailored to seniors and beginners, and do not require a partner. You can sit back and watch Raul and Eileen, or get up and dance yourself ! Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? 978-531.0100, or call Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17.
St. Val’s Golf Tournament, Aug. 23
Wenham’s St. Val’s Men’s Club will celebrate its 45th anniversary Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 23, continuing its commitment to fund-raising for local youth groups. Held at the Wenham Country Club in Wenham, this year’s Grand Sponsor is again the Community Credit Union, but more sponsors are needed, as well as raffle prizes, and awards program gifts. Single Hole sponsors start at $100; $300 for 5 holes and $500 for 9 holes. include a complimentary $50.00 raffle for every $100 donated. Peabody area youth programs supported include a basketball league, academic scholarships for college bound students, Greek and Sunday schools, and mission trips to help others who are in need. SVMC President, John Kourtelidis is the new golf tournament chairman this year, and uou can reach him at 978-907-3187.
Free Tech Industry training at NSCC
Earning industry certification can give you the edge up on your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a free Integrated Education & Training Information Technology program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) on the Danvers Campus, starting Sept. 14. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma. Courses include CyberSafe, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Service Desk & Support Analyst, Microsoft Office Suite and more. In addition to the IT classes, students will work on HiSET high school diploma exam preparation and/or Accuplacer college placement exam preparation. The 20-week, free program runs from Sept. 14, to February 03, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2n47xv36 or call 978-236-1227 or email srandell@northshore.edu.
Stories of citizenship, community, and belonging
On Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. , the Salem Athenaeum will host speakers B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker, sharing true stories of citizenship, community, and belonging, live, without notes, in the lovely Athenaeum garden! This event was rained out twice in July, so ifyou purchased a ticket for the original event, it is still good and hopefully, if August is drier than July, you can attend. This event is free to members, $10 for non member at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex Street, Salem. To register, visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Covid 19 free vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clinics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Mapping Marblehead: the 19th Century
The Marblehead Historical Commission is presenting a new, innovative, free exhibit at the Old Town House, 1 Market Square. Mapping Marblehead: the Nineteenth Century, continues presenting highlights of Marblehead’s history. The second in a series of three planned exhibits, the goal is making its story accessible to all with interactive maps and displays including interpretive panels, artifacts, and interactive maps illustrating its history from the War of 1812, through Grand Banks fishing, Abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, the Civil War, shoemaking, trains, yachting and tourism. Funded by the Harold B. and Elizabeth L. Shattuck Memorial Trust, the exhibit runs through late October. Hours are Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m., Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Schools, and groups of all ages, are specially encouraged.
Diamond Awards inaugural
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its inaugural Diamond Awards —a new initiative to recognize outstanding women in the region. Twenty women from across the North Shore will be selected as the 2021 Diamond Award honorees and recognized at a Power of Women breakfast in September at Kernwood Country Club in Salem as well as in the September issue of the Chamber’s new Impact Magazine. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for this new award, which celebrates women role models in business who demonstrate a commitment and passion for serving and mentoring others while leading with purpose, excelling in their careers, and making an impact. Selected by a panel of judges, the recipients, as well as being spotlighted in the September issue of Impact Magazine, will be honored at the Sept. 21st breakfast. To nominate a deserving woman for a 2021 Diamond Award, complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/diamond-award.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case of bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.
Ride Salem Skipper, free to Salem Willows
Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, The Salem Skipper, the City’s low-cost public ride-sharing trolley service, will provide free trips to and from the Salem Willows. On Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. , provided you wear a mask, you’re welcome on board for a free trip to this remarkable public park. To book your trip, you must set up an account using the Salem Skipper app.
Salem-grown produce expands distribution
The Mack Park Farm, a city agricultural project, and the Salem Pantry have expanded their partnership to increase community access to fresh, Salem-grown produce. The Mack Park produce will be distributed to senior and public housing sites, low-income neighborhoods and public schools during the 2021 growing season. Since the start of the pandemic, Salem Pantry adapted its model and expanded its services throughout Salem and the North Shore. Since March 2020, the pantry has distributed food to more than 3,000 different households, impacting more than 9,500 people.
COVID Funeral Assistance for state residents
FEMA is accepting applications this Week for a Program —an American Rescue Plan— which Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Residents who paid for funerals after Jan. 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET- 9 p.m. ET. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in theU.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). Learn more at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Peabody calls for COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Essex National Heritage collecting COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.