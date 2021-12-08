Items sought for local schools
Dig into your closets to find gently used (and new) sports equipment, musical instruments and new art supplies that North Shore schools and programs need. PowerUp01945 have partnered with the YMCA, Marblehead Municipal Employees Union, North Shore Labor Council and American Federation of Teachers to collect donations, which can be dropped at: Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA, 40 Leggs Hill Road, Marblehead and Beverly YMCA, 254 Essex St., Beverly.
Danvers Republicans meet Dec. 15
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The focus will be on voting new members to the committee and the requirements to attend the Mass. GOP State Convention in May 2022. Also up for discussion, Danvers School Committee, with a Q&A. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.