Fall fun with the Trustees
Long Hill, the Trustees of the Reservations’ 114-acre property in Beverly, is set to celebrate autumn with its Halloween on the Hill debut of over 1,000 pumpkins, music, and lights. The property and the gardens have recently undergone a complete rejuvenation, and guests are free to explore it all the entire month of October. Halloween event dates are: Oct. 28 –31 (daily), 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through thetrustees.org.
Learn about gender identity
Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on gender identity and the importance of pronouns with Alex Brandell, OTD, of Boston University. Learn about sexual orientation and gender diversity terminology; how sexuality and gender are seen as on a spectrum; and why gender pronouns are becoming more prominently used in society today. Presenter Alex Brandell, OTD (they/them/theirs) is an occupational therapist and transgender health educator who completed an occupational therapy doctorate at Boston University, with a special focus on transgender health. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org . Q&A follows.
Ballet’s Coats and PJs drive
Now in its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet are collecting winter coats and pajamas for those in need during or as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please donate new or gently used winter coats for all ages and new pajamas for children up to 6 years, from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.
Winter Closet coat drive
Salem’s St. Peter’s Church will hold a Winter Closet coat drive at the church on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. Those wishing to contribute clean coats can please bring them to the rear entrance of the church, 24 St. Peter St., Salem.
‘Death Cafe’ helps grieving
While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a ‘Death Cafe’ seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often-taboo subject. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon, the Peabody Institute Library will provide just such a Zoom platform, facilitated by Richard Davis, a long-standing hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafes. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion over Zoom and pre-registration is required at : https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual/ — Your Zoom link will be sent in the email confirmation. For more information, visit: https://deathcafe.com/
Understanding
dementia
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, LICSW, ACHP-SW, C.D.S., certified dementia practitioner who has served as the director of Professional and Community Education at Care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for healthcare professionals, families, and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email.
Managing your
unhealthy thinking
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join mindful educator Sally Palmer to learn valuable skills to help you deal with unhealthy thoughts that interfere with living a full life. Sally has been teaching mindful strategies to all ages since 2013 to communities around Boston. The talk, on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org and registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via email
Salem Education
Foundation raffle
“Food for Thought,” Salem Education Foundation’s raffle offers Dinner for Two Anywhere in the World, throughout October. Tickets $5 or $20 for 5 tickets, sold at all Salem schools/ PTO members, and on weekends, a booth on Salem Common. The prize? Airfare for two, two-night hotel stay, and dinner anywhere in the world. All proceeds benefit the Salem Education Foundation and its grants program. SEF awards over $20,000 in classroom grants yearly. The winning ticket will be drawn on Halloween, and the winner will have two years to take the trip. Questions? BenArlander@gmail.com.
Rekindle
Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan.14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option,for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978-414-7699.
Author talk at
Beverly Library
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. the Beverly Public Library will host former Beverly resident John Young, author of “When the Coin is in the Air,” as he reads from his new collection of short stories, “Fire in the Field.” Free and open to all in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. A Q&A will follow the reading. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
‘Made by 01907’
artisan fair set
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is showcasing one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278.